3/8/2015: Signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract. The deal contains $28.5 million guaranteed, including a $15 million signing bonus and each of McCourty's first two base salaries. McCourty is eligible for an annual $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: $9 million, 2020: Free Agent

McCourty seems to have changed his tune from earlier this week when the safety said he didn't "know for sure" if he'd be back for 2019. The 31-year-old may have been thinking out loud when he made those remarks. While going out on top with another Super Bowl win would be appealing, McCourty is still a productive player with plenty of good football ahead of him. The 2010 first-rounder is due a $9.5 million salary next season, which will be the final year of his contract.

Patriots S Devin McCourty said he does not "know for sure" if he will play in 2019.

"I do look at it if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don’t know what else I could do that would top that," McCourty said. "I’m just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple of days with these guys." McCourty is only 31 and continued to play at a high level this season, but winning a Super Bowl with his twin brother, CB Jason McCourty, would be a storybook ending. Devin is scheduled to earn $9.5 million in 2019, the final year of his contract.