Arthur Jones | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/3/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 320
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (157) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Colts released DT Arthur Jones.
This move has been in the works seemingly forever. Signed to a "five-year, $33 million" deal in 2014, Jones appeared in just 17-of-48 games he was in Indianapolis. Chalk it up as another big whiff by ex-GM Ryan Grigson, and new GM Chris Ballard is trimming the fat. Jones turns 31 later this year and is coming off a groin injury and was also suspended four games in 2016 for PEDs. It's unclear how much Jones has left in the tank, but the Colts save $5.15 million with the move. Mar 24 - 11:35 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND81515300.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010BAL20000.00.0000000000000
2011BAL14136190.00.0000000000000
2012BAL162720474.5296.4000001000000
2013BAL142725524.0276.8000000000000
2014IND9158231.51510.0000001000000
2016IND81515300.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
6Oct 16@HOU1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@TEN2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30KC0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB2460.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20TEN4260.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24PIT1450.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5@NYJ1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11HOU4480.00.0000000000000

