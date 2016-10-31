Player Page

Jared Veldheer | Tackle | #68

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 321
College: Hillsdale
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (69) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals LT Jared Veldheer is shifting to right tackle for 2017, with D.J. Humphries sliding in on the blindside.
"I wouldn’t categorize it as easy or hard," Veldheer said of the transition. "I think it’s just getting to the point where you can get that muscle memory. Your body, after doing it for years and years on one side, wants to take that position when you’re telling it to go block somebody." Veldheer has been an excellent signing since arriving in 2014, though his play has leveled off. Humphries, who missed his entire 2015 rookie season with injury, was hardly elite last year, but coach Bruce Arians is evidently ready to throw in with his upside. It's not a particularly high-risk move since Veldheer can always kick back over if Humphries struggles. May 15 - 2:24 PM
Source: azcardinals.com
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010OAK164040.00.0000000000000
2011OAK163030.00.0000000000000
2012OAK160110.00.0000000000000
2013OAK51010.00.0000000000000
2014ARZ160000.00.0000000000000
2015ARZ160000.00.0000000000000
2016ARZ80000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Blaine Gabbert
4Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3T.J. Logan
4Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Andre Ellington
4Brittan Golden
5Chris Hubert
WR21J.J. Nelson
2John Brown
3Chad Williams
4Jeremy Ross
5Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Cole Toner
3Givens Price
LG1Mike Iupati
2Dorian Johnson
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Tony Bergstrom
3Daniel Munyer
RG1Evan Boehm
2John Wetzel
3Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
3Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 