Jared Veldheer | Tackle | #68 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (29) / 6/14/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 321 College: Hillsdale Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (69) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 3/11/2014: Signed a five-year, $35 million contract. The deal contains $10.5 million guaranteed, including a $6,250,000 signing bonus. 2017-2018: $6.5 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cardinals LT Jared Veldheer is shifting to right tackle for 2017, with D.J. Humphries sliding in on the blindside. "I wouldn’t categorize it as easy or hard," Veldheer said of the transition. "I think it’s just getting to the point where you can get that muscle memory. Your body, after doing it for years and years on one side, wants to take that position when you’re telling it to go block somebody." Veldheer has been an excellent signing since arriving in 2014, though his play has leveled off. Humphries, who missed his entire 2015 rookie season with injury, was hardly elite last year, but coach Bruce Arians is evidently ready to throw in with his upside. It's not a particularly high-risk move since Veldheer can always kick back over if Humphries struggles. Source: azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are considering moving Jared Veldheer to right tackle for 2017. Veldheer has been Carson Palmer's blindside protector since 2014, but the Cardinals are evidently sky-high on 2015 first-rounder D.J. Humphries. Veldheer missed the final eight games of 2016 with a torn triceps, but was having a decent campaign before going down. Veldheer has been solid, if unspectacular, since leaving Oakland. Veldheer would immediately slide in as a starter on the right side even if he lost his job on the left. Source: azcardinals.com

Cardinals placed LT Jared Veldheer on injured reserve with a torn triceps, ending his season. It's his second torn triceps in four years. Veldheer's 2013 tear was to his right triceps. This one is the left. It's devastating news for the floundering Cardinals, as Veldheer is one of the better left tackles in football and Carson Palmer was already having serious protection issues. John Wetzel, a fourth-year UDFA who has made one career start, will take over on the blindside. Going on 30, Veldheer is signed through 2018.