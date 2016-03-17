Player Page

Zane Beadles | Guard | #68

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 305
College: Utah
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (45) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
49ers released OG Zane Beadles.
Beadles had one season remaining on the three-year, $11.75 million deal he signed in 2016. The move clears $3.5 million against the cap. A mega-bust at left guard in 2016, Beadles was no better as he shifted all along the line last season. The former second-rounder turns 32 in November. May 7 - 3:12 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010DEN160000.00.0000000000000
2011DEN160000.00.0000000000000
2012DEN161010.00.0000000000000
2013DEN161010.00.0000000000000
2014JAC161010.00.0000000000000
2015JAC162020.00.0000000000000
2016SF 162020.00.0000000000000
2017SF 160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

