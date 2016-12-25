Player Page

Dennis Pitta | Tight End | #88

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/29/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 238
College: Brigham Young
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (114) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo the Ravens "may balk" at paying Dennis Pitta's $5.5 million salary.
The Baltimore Sun hinted at this after the season. Turning 32 in June, Pitta's 86 receptions led all NFL tight ends last year, but he averaged an anemic 6.02 yards per target and didn't have a positive impact on offense beyond catching short passes and immediately falling down. Pitta also wasn't a big part of the Ravens' red-zone passing game. In Maxx Williams and Darren Waller, Baltimore has younger tight ends with more potential, and could use salary cap relief. Feb 22 - 9:53 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL168672945.68.51200.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010BAL1111.11.00000.0.00000000
2011BAL164040525.310.10300.0.00000000
2012BAL166166941.811.01700.0.00000000
2013BAL42016942.38.50100.0.00000000
2014BAL31612541.77.80000.0.00000000
2016BAL168672945.68.51200.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF33913.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE910211.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC6427.0000.0000000
4Oct 2OAK3175.7000.0000000
5Oct 9WAS7598.4000.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG6366.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ44010.0000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT2147.0000.0000000
10Nov 10CLE6264.3000.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL33010.0000.0000000
12Nov 27CIN33411.3000.0000000
13Dec 4MIA99010.0200.0010000
14Dec 12@NE4184.5000.0000000
15Dec 18PHI2168.0000.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT8759.4000.0000000
17Jan 1@CIN11918.3000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Kenny Bell
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kaelin Clay
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jarrod Pughsley
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2John Urschel
3Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 