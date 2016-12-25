Dennis Pitta | Tight End | #88 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (31) / 6/29/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 238 College: Brigham Young Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (114) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2/28/2014: Signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. 2017-2018: $5.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo the Ravens "may balk" at paying Dennis Pitta's $5.5 million salary. The Baltimore Sun hinted at this after the season. Turning 32 in June, Pitta's 86 receptions led all NFL tight ends last year, but he averaged an anemic 6.02 yards per target and didn't have a positive impact on offense beyond catching short passes and immediately falling down. Pitta also wasn't a big part of the Ravens' red-zone passing game. In Maxx Williams and Darren Waller, Baltimore has younger tight ends with more potential, and could use salary cap relief. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec wrote "it's tough to envision" Dennis Pitta returning for 2017 on his current contract. Pitta took a pay cut last offseason to stay with the team, and he might have to do the same again this spring. Pitta did lead tight ends with 86 catches in his comeback campaign, but he averaged 8.5 yards per catch while finding the end zone twice. That production is not worth the $7.7 million cap hit Pitta carries next season, especially since the Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster. It would not be surprising if Baltimore moved on from both Pitta and Benjamin Watson this offseason. Source: Baltimore Sun

Dennis Pitta caught 11-of-16 targets for 91 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals. A catch-and-fall specialist and purely a possession target, Pitta deserves credit for coming back from multiple broken hips but wound up averaging just 8.5 yards per reception on 86 receptions with two touchdowns. Pitta is signed for $5.5 million in 2017. He turns 32 in June. The Ravens need 2015 second-round pick Maxx Williams to get healthy and step forward in the passing game.