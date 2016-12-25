Welcome,
date 2016-12-25
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dennis Pitta | Tight End | #88
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/29/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 238
College:
Brigham Young
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 4 (114) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/28/2014: Signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. 2017-2018: $5.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo the Ravens "may balk" at paying Dennis Pitta's $5.5 million salary.
The Baltimore Sun hinted at this after the season. Turning 32 in June, Pitta's 86 receptions led all NFL tight ends last year, but he averaged an anemic 6.02 yards per target and didn't have a positive impact on offense beyond catching short passes and immediately falling down. Pitta also wasn't a big part of the Ravens' red-zone passing game. In Maxx Williams and Darren Waller, Baltimore has younger tight ends with more potential, and could use salary cap relief.
Feb 22 - 9:53 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec wrote "it's tough to envision" Dennis Pitta returning for 2017 on his current contract.
Pitta took a pay cut last offseason to stay with the team, and he might have to do the same again this spring. Pitta did lead tight ends with 86 catches in his comeback campaign, but he averaged 8.5 yards per catch while finding the end zone twice. That production is not worth the $7.7 million cap hit Pitta carries next season, especially since the Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster. It would not be surprising if Baltimore moved on from both Pitta and Benjamin Watson this offseason.
Jan 7 - 11:17 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Dennis Pitta caught 11-of-16 targets for 91 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals.
A catch-and-fall specialist and purely a possession target, Pitta deserves credit for coming back from multiple broken hips but wound up averaging just 8.5 yards per reception on 86 receptions with two touchdowns. Pitta is signed for $5.5 million in 2017. He turns 32 in June. The Ravens need 2015 second-round pick Maxx Williams to get healthy and step forward in the passing game.
Jan 1 - 4:19 PM
Dennis Pitta caught 8-of-11 targets for 75 yards in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.
Pitta had a bigger game than normal, but his fantasy day could have been much better. He almost came up with a diving, one-handed grab at the goal line in the second quarter, and Flacco threw just behind him on what should have been a touchdown just before halftime. Pitta still made some big plays, converting a crucial third down in the fourth quarter and serving as a safety blanket late in the game. With the Ravens now out of the playoff hunt, Pitta will look to end his comeback season on a high note in Cincinnati next week.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Report: Ravens TE Pitta candidate for release
Feb 22 - 9:53 PM
'Tough' to see Pitta back on current contract
Jan 7 - 11:17 AM
Pitta goes 11-91 against Bengals
Jan 1 - 4:19 PM
Dennis Pitta goes for 75 yards in Week 16
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:38:00 PM
More Dennis Pitta Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
86
729
45.6
8.5
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
BAL
11
1
1
.1
1.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
16
40
405
25.3
10.1
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
16
61
669
41.8
11.0
1
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
4
20
169
42.3
8.5
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
3
16
125
41.7
7.8
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
16
86
729
45.6
8.5
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
3
39
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
9
102
11.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
6
42
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
3
17
5.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
7
59
8.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
6
36
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
4
40
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
6
26
4.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
3
30
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
3
34
11.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
9
90
10.0
2
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
4
18
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
8
75
9.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
11
91
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
John Urschel
3
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Jarell Broxton
Out of FB
Jan 1
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
