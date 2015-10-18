Ed Dickson | Tight End | #84 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (30) / 7/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 255 College: Oregon Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (70) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $6.8 million contract. The deal included a $2 million signing bonus. Another $1.1 million is available through incentives. Dickson is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1.95 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Panthers TE Ed Dickson told OC Mike Shula to give him "all the opportunities" which would have gone to Greg Olsen (broken foot). "I wouldn’t say we won’t miss a guy like Greg Olsen," Dickson cautioned, but the tight end clearly believes he can fill the void. "I told Shula I know the jersey number don’t say 88, but don’t change the playbook." Dickson has primarily been a blocker since joining Carolina, but he did catch 54 passes for 528 yards and five scores for the Ravens in 2011. It is possible he carves out streaming value with Olsen sidelined, and he gets a great matchup right out of the gate with the Saints coming to town.

Ed Dickson caught 2-of-3 targets for 26 yards in the Panthers' Week 2 win over the Bills. Hardly a notable statline, but it came with Dickson taking over as the Panthers' starting tight end with Greg Olsen (foot) on the shelf for months. Once upon a time, Dickson had some fantasy value for the Ravens, but it's hard to see him rediscovering it in Carolina. He will strain for even low-end TE2 value.

Ed Dickson secured three of four targets for 24 yards in the Panthers' Week 6 win over the Seahawks. Dickson’s four targets were a season-high. He belongs on the waiver wire.