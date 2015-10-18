Player Page

Ed Dickson | Tight End | #84

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 255
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (70) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Panthers TE Ed Dickson told OC Mike Shula to give him "all the opportunities" which would have gone to Greg Olsen (broken foot).
"I wouldn’t say we won’t miss a guy like Greg Olsen," Dickson cautioned, but the tight end clearly believes he can fill the void. "I told Shula I know the jersey number don’t say 88, but don’t change the playbook." Dickson has primarily been a blocker since joining Carolina, but he did catch 54 passes for 528 yards and five scores for the Ravens in 2011. It is possible he carves out streaming value with Olsen sidelined, and he gets a great matchup right out of the gate with the Saints coming to town. Sep 18 - 9:08 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017CAR222613.013.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010BAL151115210.113.80100.0.00000000
2011BAL165452833.09.80500.0.00000000
2012BAL132122517.310.70000.0.00000000
2013BAL162527317.110.90100.0.00000000
2014CAR16101157.211.50100.0.00000000
2015CAR16171217.67.10200.0.00001000
2016CAR16101348.413.40100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@SF00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17BUF22613.0000.0000000
3Sep 24NOGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1@NEGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8@DETGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 12PHIGame scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7Oct 22@CHIGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@TBGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5ATLGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 13MIAGame scheduled for 11/13 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26@NYJGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@NOGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10MINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17GBGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24TBGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@ATLGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Damiere Byrd
3Curtis Samuel
WR21Devin Funchess
2Russell Shepard
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Chris Manhertz
LT1Matt Kalil
2John Theus
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Amini Silatolu
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Greg Van Roten
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
2Harrison Butker
 

 