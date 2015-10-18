Ed Dickson | Tight End | #84

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: How the West was Won
Sep 18
Bounce-Back Prospects
Sep 18
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
Week That Was: Going Streaking
Sep 16
Dose: All Good Things Must End
Sep 16
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
Podcast: Down the Stretch
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to power Nats
Strasburg fans eight in victory over Dodgers
J.D. Martinez swats 40th homer in loss Sunday
Schwarber homers as Cubs sweep Cardinals
Olson homers again in Oakland win over Phils
Eddie Rosario homers twice versus Blue Jays
Shaw goes 3-for-4 as Brewers rout the Marlins
Verlander dominates, Astros clinch AL West
Jimenez stuns Yankees lineup with 10 K in win
Gsellman sharp for seven in win over Braves
Kluber dominant again in 3-2 win over Royals
Price throws two shutout innings in relief
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Week Two Review
Sep 18
Matchups: Lions at Giants
Sep 17
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Buck Allen dominates backfield snaps Week 2
LeGarrette Blount limited to six snaps Week 2
Bilal Powell plays just 18 snaps Week 2
Timmons 'doing much better,' wants to play
Bears sticking with Mike Glennon as starter
DeMarco Murray had a tight hamstring Sunday
Schefter: Beckham's MNF status up in the air
Ed Dickson confident he can step in for Olsen
Cam Newton 'disappointed' with performance
Gronk's injury 'not believed to be serious'
Report: Greg Olsen's injury not season-ending
Falcons top Packers behind Freeman's 2 TDs
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mason Plumlee agrees to 3-year deal w/ DEN
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tyler Wong scores first preseason VGK goal
Coyotes get Jason Demers from the Panthers
Radulov practising with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Max Zachem: Miller Lite 200 results
J.J. Yeley: TheHouse.com 300 results
Jamie McMurray rounds out Chicago top-10
Gilliland 2nd at Millville, keeps points lead
Another yoeman’s day for Matt Kenseth
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Purdy: 6th at Millville; 3rd in KNPSE points
Jimmie Johnson 8th in Turtles 400
Bassett 5th at Millville; 4th in KNPSE points
Garcia 10th at Millville; 5th in KNPSE points
DNF for Chase Cabre in JustDrive.com 125
Rob Summers: Miller Lite 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm T5 at BMW; third straight top-5 finish
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
Leishman wire-to-wire winner by five at BMW
Rookie Cantlay bags T9; earns East Lake berth
Finau plays his way into TOUR Championship
Spieth heads to East Lake with FedExCup lead
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas LT Connor Williams has a torn meniscus
Clemson roars way to No. 2 in AP Top-25
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
Shimonek throws for six touchdowns in win
Pettis ties NCAA record, scores four times
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lukaku piles it on former club in United win
Koeman on the hot seat after another loss
Chelsea grind out goalless derby with Arsenal
Gunners pick up big road point v Chelsea, 0-0
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
Newcastle wins third consecutive match
Shaqiri scores for Stoke, but to no avail
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ed Dickson | Tight End | #84
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 255
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (70) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $6.8 million contract. The deal included a $2 million signing bonus. Another $1.1 million is available through incentives. Dickson is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1.95 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers TE Ed Dickson told OC Mike Shula to give him "all the opportunities" which would have gone to Greg Olsen (broken foot).
"I wouldn’t say we won’t miss a guy like Greg Olsen," Dickson cautioned, but the tight end clearly believes he can fill the void. "I told Shula I know the jersey number don’t say 88, but don’t change the playbook." Dickson has primarily been a blocker since joining Carolina, but he did catch 54 passes for 528 yards and five scores for the Ravens in 2011. It is possible he carves out streaming value with Olsen sidelined, and he gets a great matchup right out of the gate with the Saints coming to town.
Sep 18 - 9:08 AM
Ed Dickson caught 2-of-3 targets for 26 yards in the Panthers' Week 2 win over the Bills.
Hardly a notable statline, but it came with Dickson taking over as the Panthers' starting tight end with Greg Olsen (foot) on the shelf for months. Once upon a time, Dickson had some fantasy value for the Ravens, but it's hard to see him rediscovering it in Carolina. He will strain for even low-end TE2 value.
Sep 17 - 7:22 PM
Ed Dickson secured three of four targets for 24 yards in the Panthers' Week 6 win over the Seahawks.
Dickson’s four targets were a season-high. He belongs on the waiver wire.
Sun, Oct 18, 2015 08:50:00 PM
The Panthers plan to use more two tight end sets following Kelvin Benjamin's season-ending ACL injury.
Ed Dickson worked with the first-team offense and caught several passes in Thursday's practice. With Devin Funchess unproven and Ted Ginn and Corey Brown better suited as deep threats, the Panthers need reliable targets in the middle of the field. Reliable receiver has never described Dickson before, but he is a good athlete who could threaten the seams if given a chance.
Sat, Aug 22, 2015 10:59:00 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Ed Dickson confident he can step in for Olsen
Sep 18 - 9:08 AM
Dickson takes over as Panthers' starting TE
Sep 17 - 7:22 PM
Dickson goes for 24 yards in Week 6 win
Sun, Oct 18, 2015 08:50:00 PM
Panthers could use more two tight end sets
Sat, Aug 22, 2015 10:59:00 AM
More Ed Dickson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(10902)
2
B. Allen
BAL
(9435)
3
K. Williams
ARZ
(9158)
4
J. Howard
CHI
(8400)
5
T. Cohen
CHI
(8305)
6
D. Amendola
NE
(8215)
7
T. Rawls
SEA
(7933)
8
D. Johnson
ARZ
(7904)
9
C. Carson
SEA
(7884)
10
A. Luck
IND
(7628)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CAR
2
2
26
13.0
13.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
BAL
15
11
152
10.1
13.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
16
54
528
33.0
9.8
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
13
21
225
17.3
10.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
16
25
273
17.1
10.9
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
16
10
115
7.2
11.5
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
16
17
121
7.6
7.1
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2016
CAR
16
10
134
8.4
13.4
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ed Dickson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ed Dickson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ed Dickson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ed Dickson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
BUF
2
26
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NO
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@NE
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@DET
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 12
PHI
Game scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@CHI
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@TB
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
ATL
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 13
MIA
Game scheduled for 11/13 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@NO
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
MIN
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
GB
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
TB
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@ATL
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Derek Anderson
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Damiere Byrd
3
Curtis Samuel
Questionable
Curtis Samuel was not targeted in the Panthers' Week 1 win over the 49ers.
Samuel did get in on at least a few plays, but he is clearly behind Devin Funchess and Russell Shepard on the depth chart.
Sep 10
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Russell Shepard
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Greg Olsen
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Greg Olsen's broken right foot is not a season-ending injury.
RapSheet puts the timeline at "around" six games, but he admits injured reserve is a possibility as well. That would cost Olsen at least eight weeks. It is good news, but fantasy teams without an IR spot will find it difficult to burn a roster spot on a tight end through the bye weeks, especially one who struggled down the stretch last season and to open this one. Ed Dickson is likely to take over lead duties, but he is only an option in deeper leagues.
Sep 18
2
Ed Dickson
3
Chris Manhertz
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
John Theus
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Amini Silatolu
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder) is expected to be ready for Week 1.
The Panthers have been moving Kalil slowly in his return from November surgery. He's yet to play this preseason, but is on track for the start of the season. The Panthers are counting on a healthy Kalil to anchor their interior line.
Aug 23
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Greg Van Roten
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
2
Harrison Butker
Out of FB
Panthers waived K Harrison Butker.
The Panthers had to drop him to make room for CB Ladarius Gunter, who was claimed off waivers from Green Bay on Wednesday. Butker made the initial 53-man roster but ultimately lost out to Graham Gano. There's a good chance he'll revert to Carolina's practice squad if he clears waivers.
Sep 13
Headlines
Dose: Week Two Review
Sep 18
Ryan McDowell recaps all the happenings from each game of the NFL's Week Two in Monday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Week Two Review
Sep 18
»
Matchups: Lions at Giants
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
»
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
»
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
»
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
NFL Headlines
»
Buck Allen dominates backfield snaps Week 2
»
LeGarrette Blount limited to six snaps Week 2
»
Bilal Powell plays just 18 snaps Week 2
»
Timmons 'doing much better,' wants to play
»
Bears sticking with Mike Glennon as starter
»
DeMarco Murray had a tight hamstring Sunday
»
Schefter: Beckham's MNF status up in the air
»
Ed Dickson confident he can step in for Olsen
»
Cam Newton 'disappointed' with performance
»
Gronk's injury 'not believed to be serious'
»
Report: Greg Olsen's injury not season-ending
»
Falcons top Packers behind Freeman's 2 TDs
NFL Links
»
Pay up for this player in Week 2 DFS!
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved