Jimmy Graham | Tight End | #88 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (30) / 11/24/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 265 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (95) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 7/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $40 million contract. The deal contains $20.9 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. Graham is eligible for an annual $100,000 workout bonus in years two through four. 2016: $8.9 million, 2017: $7.9 million (+ $2 million roster bonus due in March), 2018: Free Agent

Coach Pete Carroll indicated Jimmy Graham will remain with the Seahawks next season. With Graham owed $10 million including a $2 million roster bonus due on March 11, there had been speculation the Seahawks would decide to move on, but that idea always seemed far fetched. It is more likely Seattle looks to extend the 30-year-old, who had a remarkable year coming off a torn patellar tendon and should only get better as he gets further removed from the injury. Graham will be back for what suddenly has the makings of a high-powered passing attack. Source: ESPN

Jimmy Graham caught 3-of-3 targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Divisional Round loss to the Falcons. Returning from a torn patellar tendon — arguably the worst lower-body injury a football player can suffer — Graham appeared in all 18 of the Seahawks' games, posting a 65/923/6 regular season line for his most yardage since 2013. Graham averaged a career-best 14.2 yards per catch, and was physically dominant on film. His stats trailed off after Tyler Lockett got cooking late in the year, but Graham had the looks of someone who will remain a potent weapon at age 31 in 2017.

Jimmy Graham caught 3-of-4 targets for 37 yards in the Seahawks' Wild Card win over the Lions. Graham did briefly leave after taking a big hit early in the game, but he was simply held in check on a day Russell Wilson attempted just 30 passes. His biggest catch was a 10-yard grab on third down to set up the game-sealing touchdown. Graham has not topped 70 yards since Week 9 and has been maddeningly inconsistent, but he will be tough to ignore in a great matchup in Atlanta on Saturday. Graham had six catches for 89 yards in his first meeting with the Falcons in Week 6.