Jimmy Graham | Tight End | #88

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/24/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 265
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (95) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Coach Pete Carroll indicated Jimmy Graham will remain with the Seahawks next season.
With Graham owed $10 million including a $2 million roster bonus due on March 11, there had been speculation the Seahawks would decide to move on, but that idea always seemed far fetched. It is more likely Seattle looks to extend the 30-year-old, who had a remarkable year coming off a torn patellar tendon and should only get better as he gets further removed from the injury. Graham will be back for what suddenly has the makings of a high-powered passing attack. Jan 17 - 9:00 AM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA166592357.714.23610.0.00020000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010NO153135623.711.50513.23.00000000
2011NO1699131081.913.241100.0.00012000
2012NO158598265.511.62900.0.00000000
2013NO1686121575.914.161600.0.00000000
2014NO168588955.610.511000.0.00020000
2015SEA114860555.012.61200.0.00000000
2016SEA166592357.714.23610.0.00020000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA11111.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@LAR34214.0000.0000000
3Sep 25SF610016.7100.0010000
4Oct 2@NYJ611318.8000.0000000
6Oct 16ATL68914.8000.0000000
7Oct 23@ARZ55310.6000.0000000
8Oct 30@NO33411.3000.0000000
9Nov 7BUF810312.9200.0000000
10Nov 13@NE44812.0000.0000000
11Nov 20PHI34615.3100.0000000
12Nov 27@TB66711.2000.0010000
13Dec 4CAR66310.5100.0000000
14Dec 11@GB11616.0000.0000000
15Dec 15LAR13131.0010.0000000
16Dec 24ARZ24321.5100.0000000
17Jan 1@SF46416.0000.0000000

