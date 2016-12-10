Player Page

Jared Odrick | Defensive Lineman | #75

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/31/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 298
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (28) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars released DE Jared Odrick.
The move creates $8.5 million in cap space. It was frankly a no-brainer. Odrick, who turned 29 in December, struggled through injury last season, and has only 7.5 sacks over his past 38 games. ESPN also recently reported the team and Odrick had "minor friction" regarding his training and rehab methods. The Jags have lots of expensive talent up front, and could afford to move on. Although a high-snap player from 2012-15, Odrick could be viewed as more of a situational talent on the open market. He does offer versatility as someone capable of playing both end and tackle. Feb 20 - 1:57 PM
Source: David Canter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC693121.00.0000001100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010MIA11010.00.0000000000000
2011MIA16201216.0355.81390001200000
2012MIA16269355.0295.8000000200000
2013MIA16349434.5316.9000001200000
2014MIA16236291.011.0000101500000
2015JAC16236295.5356.4000001300000
2016JAC693121.00.0000001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB3251.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAC0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@CHI2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23OAK0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13HOU1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DET3030.00.0000001100000

