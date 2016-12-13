Player Page

Patrick Robinson | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 191
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (32) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Colts released CB Patrick Robinson.
One of ex-GM Ryan Grigson's many free-agent flops, Robinson was unable to stay on the field last season due to groin, knee, and concussion issues. He started just six games. With new GM Chris Ballard in town, it's time to clean house. The move saves $2.5 million. Robinson turns 30 this year, but he had a really good 2015 with the Chargers and can still help a team. Mar 10 - 12:38 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND7197260.00.0000001500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010NO 11262280.00.0000000200000
2011NO 15399480.00.043100001500000
2012NO 165211631.099.039910011800000
2013NO 21120.00.0000000000000
2014NO 14327390.00.02200001100000
2015LAC16436490.00.01270001800000
2016IND7197260.00.0000001500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET4150.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@JAC3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9CHI4260.00.0000001000000
7Oct 23@TEN0330.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30KC3140.00.0000000200000
9Nov 6@GB2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24PIT3030.00.0000000100000

