Daryl Washington | Linebacker | #58

9/6/2012: Signed a six-year, $32.5 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. Washington is eligible for an annual $100,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $4.4 million, 2018: Free Agent

Both the Arizona Republic and AzCardinals.com consider suspended ILB Daryl Washington unlikely to be reinstated in 2017.

An Arizona television station reported Washington could be reinstated in March, but the sources closest to the team have a much different view. Now 30, Washington hasn't appeared in a game since 2013. For whatever reason, he doesn't seem willing to do what's necessary to get back in the league's good graces.