Daryl Washington | Linebacker | #58

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 238
College: TCU
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (47) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Both the Arizona Republic and AzCardinals.com consider suspended ILB Daryl Washington unlikely to be reinstated in 2017.
An Arizona television station reported Washington could be reinstated in March, but the sources closest to the team have a much different view. Now 30, Washington hasn't appeared in a game since 2013. For whatever reason, he doesn't seem willing to do what's necessary to get back in the league's good graces. Feb 2 - 1:24 PM
Source: Arizona Republic
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010ARZ166711781.088.01390001200000
2011ARZ1594121065.0275.42160000700000
2012ARZ16108261349.0515.7170102300000
2013ARZ125916753.0134.324901001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

