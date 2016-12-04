Welcome,
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Greg Scruggs
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Brandon Gibson
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
LeGarrette Blount | Running Back | #29
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/5/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 250
College:
Oregon
Contract:
view contract details
4/12/2016: Signed a one-year, $1 million contract. The deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus. Another $1 million available through incentives. 2016: $760,000 (+ $40,000 workout bonus, + $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
LeGarrette Blount contributed 50 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets.
Blount was stymied for most of the afternoon but salvaged the day for fantasy owners with a pair of goal-line touchdowns. Both of those came in the second half as the Patriots looked to burn clock with a huge lead. Blount isn’t the most efficient guy in the world—he’s averaging under four yards per carry this year—but he leads the league with 17 touchdowns and already has over 1,100 rushing yards. Blount and the Patriots will close out the regular season at Miami next Sunday.
Dec 24 - 4:49 PM
LeGarrette Blount rushed 17 times for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' Week 15 win over the Broncos.
Facing the best defensive line in the league, Patriots coach Bill Belichick decided to emphasize speed and shiftiness in the running game, giving 21 carries to Dion Lewis and James White. Lewis took the ball 18 times on the ground. Blount lost goal-line looks to both players, but managed to save face with a touchdown, his Patriots record 15th rushing score of the year. Blount should bounce back in Week 16 against the pathetic Jets. There will be no shortage of scoring drives to finish off with bunny carries.
Dec 18 - 7:46 PM
LeGarrette Blount rushed 18 times for 72 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots' Week 14 win over the Ravens.
He also caught a seven-yard pass. Blount got the touchdowns started for the Patriots, pounding in a one-yard score late in the first quarter after the offense stalled for much of the opening 15 minutes. The Ravens came into Monday night as the league's No. 1 run defense, but Blount was still able to average 4.0 YPC against the unit and has now set a new career-high with 1,029 rushing yards this season, in addition to leading the league with 14 rushing touchdowns. He'll be in another strong spot next week at Denver against a defense that is elite against the pass but bottom-10 against the run.
Dec 13 - 12:14 AM
LeGarrette Blount rushed 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' Week 13 beatdown of the Rams.
Almost all of Blount's production came on the first drive, where he rushed three times for 55 yards alone, including a 43-yard scoring sprint. Rather than put the ball in Blount's belly in clock-killing mode, the Patriots kept throwing short passes to the likes of Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, and Malcolm Mitchell. Blount obviously still paid Week 13 fantasy dividends. He'll be a tougher sell against Baltimore's stout front in Week 14.
Dec 4 - 4:19 PM
LeGarrette Blount ups touchdown total to 17
Dec 24 - 4:49 PM
LeGarrette Blount saves face with touchdown
Dec 18 - 7:46 PM
Blount runs for 72 yards, TD vs. No. 1 run D
Dec 13 - 12:14 AM
L. Blount tags Rams for 18-88-1 rushing line
Dec 4 - 4:19 PM
More LeGarrette Blount Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
14
265
1060
75.7
4.0
4
15
7
38
2.7
5.4
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
TB
13
201
1007
77.5
5.0
4
6
5
14
1.1
2.8
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2011
TB
14
184
781
55.8
4.2
3
5
15
148
10.6
9.9
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2012
TB
13
41
151
11.6
3.7
0
2
1
2
.2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
16
153
772
48.3
5.0
1
7
2
38
2.4
19.0
0
0
2
494
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
125
547
34.2
4.4
1
5
10
54
3.4
5.4
0
0
1
103
0
0
0
2015
NE
12
165
703
58.6
4.3
1
6
6
43
3.6
7.2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
22
70
3.2
1
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
29
123
4.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
24
105
4.4
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
13
54
4.2
0
3
4
1.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
18
37
2.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
13
50
3.8
1
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
24
127
5.3
2
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
18
43
2.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
21
69
3.3
3
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
19
124
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
11
67
6.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
18
88
4.9
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
18
72
4.0
1
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
17
31
1.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
20
50
2.5
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
Sidelined
Danny Amendola suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 13 against the Rams.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the "plan is to make sure he's ready for the playoffs," suggesting he will be out for the rest of the regular season. Amendola does not have much fantasy value on his own, but his absence solidifies Malcolm Mitchell's spot in the offense. Mitchell is shaping up as a solid WR3 despite a tough schedule the rest of the way.
Dec 5
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Michael Floyd
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
PUP
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
