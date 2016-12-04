Player Page

LeGarrette Blount | Running Back | #29

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 250
College: Oregon
Contract: view contract details
LeGarrette Blount contributed 50 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets.
Blount was stymied for most of the afternoon but salvaged the day for fantasy owners with a pair of goal-line touchdowns. Both of those came in the second half as the Patriots looked to burn clock with a huge lead. Blount isn’t the most efficient guy in the world—he’s averaging under four yards per carry this year—but he leads the league with 17 touchdowns and already has over 1,100 rushing yards. Blount and the Patriots will close out the regular season at Miami next Sunday. Dec 24 - 4:49 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE14265106075.74.04157382.75.40010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010TB13201100777.55.0465141.12.80030000
2011TB1418478155.84.2351514810.69.90030000
2012TB134115111.63.70212.22.00000000
2013NE1615377248.35.0172382.419.0002494000
2014NE1612554734.24.41510543.45.4001103000
2015NE1216570358.64.3166433.67.20100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ22703.2100.0010000
2Sep 18MIA291234.2100.0000000
3Sep 22HOU241054.4200.0000000
4Oct 2BUF13544.20341.3000000
5Oct 9@CLE18372.1100.0000000
6Oct 16CIN13503.8122010.0000000
7Oct 23@PIT241275.32177.0000000
8Oct 30@BUF18432.4100.0000000
10Nov 13SEA21693.3300.0000000
11Nov 20@SF191246.5000.0000000
12Nov 27@NYJ11676.1000.0000000
13Dec 4LAR18884.9100.0000000
14Dec 12BAL18724.01177.0000000
15Dec 18@DEN17311.8100.0000000
16Dec 24NYJ20502.5200.0000000
17Jan 1@MIAGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

