LeGarrette Blount | Running Back | #29 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (30) / 12/5/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 250 College: Oregon Contract: view contract details 4/12/2016: Signed a one-year, $1 million contract. The deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus. Another $1 million available through incentives. 2016: $760,000 (+ $40,000 workout bonus, + $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: Free Agent

LeGarrette Blount contributed 50 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets. Blount was stymied for most of the afternoon but salvaged the day for fantasy owners with a pair of goal-line touchdowns. Both of those came in the second half as the Patriots looked to burn clock with a huge lead. Blount isn’t the most efficient guy in the world—he’s averaging under four yards per carry this year—but he leads the league with 17 touchdowns and already has over 1,100 rushing yards. Blount and the Patriots will close out the regular season at Miami next Sunday.

LeGarrette Blount rushed 17 times for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' Week 15 win over the Broncos. Facing the best defensive line in the league, Patriots coach Bill Belichick decided to emphasize speed and shiftiness in the running game, giving 21 carries to Dion Lewis and James White. Lewis took the ball 18 times on the ground. Blount lost goal-line looks to both players, but managed to save face with a touchdown, his Patriots record 15th rushing score of the year. Blount should bounce back in Week 16 against the pathetic Jets. There will be no shortage of scoring drives to finish off with bunny carries.

LeGarrette Blount rushed 18 times for 72 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots' Week 14 win over the Ravens. He also caught a seven-yard pass. Blount got the touchdowns started for the Patriots, pounding in a one-yard score late in the first quarter after the offense stalled for much of the opening 15 minutes. The Ravens came into Monday night as the league's No. 1 run defense, but Blount was still able to average 4.0 YPC against the unit and has now set a new career-high with 1,029 rushing yards this season, in addition to leading the league with 14 rushing touchdowns. He'll be in another strong spot next week at Denver against a defense that is elite against the pass but bottom-10 against the run.