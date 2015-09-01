Mike Kafka | Center | #9

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Trey Millard
(RB)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Ross Travis
(TE)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Seantavius Jones
(WR)
Will Ratelle
(RB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Darrin Reaves
(RB)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Mike Kafka | QB | #9
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 230
College:
Northwestern
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 4 (122) / PHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ex-Eagles QB Mike Kafka is joining the Chiefs' staff as an offensive quality control coach.
Kafka is reuniting with Andy Reid, who used the No. 122 overall pick on Kafka in the 2010 draft. Kafka attempted just 16 NFL passes, all 16 of which came in 2011. He is only 29 years old. Position coach work would be the next step on the ladder.
Feb 7 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Vikings waived/injured QB Mike Kafka.
He will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers. Depending on the severity of the injury, Kafka could be released with an injury settlement. This transaction gets the Vikings down to 75 players.
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 09:52:00 AM
Vikings signed QB Mike Kafka.
Kafka, 27, spent last season behind Josh McCown and Mike Glennon in Tampa. He should compete with Pat Devlin to be the Vikings' third-string quarterback. Kafka hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2011. He recently worked out at the NFL's Veteran Combine, where Kafka and Tyler Wilson were reportedly the most impressive quarterbacks in attendance.
Wed, Apr 1, 2015 07:12:00 PM
Bucs waived QB Mike Kafka.
They'll move forward with a healthy Josh McCown behind Mike Glennon.
Mon, Oct 27, 2014 05:03:00 PM
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Feb 7 - 5:25 PM
Vikings waive/injure QB Mike Kafka
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 09:52:00 AM
Vikings sign QB Mike Kafka
Wed, Apr 1, 2015 07:12:00 PM
Bucs waive QB Mike Kafka
Mon, Oct 27, 2014 05:03:00 PM
More Mike Kafka Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
PHI
4
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
The Chiefs can save $6.188 million in cap room by releasing Jamaal Charles this offseason.
Plagued by injuries to both knees, Charles has appeared in just eight games over the past two seasons. Kansas City is projected to enter the offseason strapped for cap room. Neither Spencer Ware nor Charcandrick West established himself as the answer to Kansas City's running game, however, and Charles just turned 30. While Charles' release does seem likely at this time, it's not out of the question that the Chiefs bring him to OTAs to gauge Charles' health.
Jan 28
3
Charcandrick West
4
Darrin Reaves
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Jamaal Charles
3RB
1
Jamaal Charles
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
3
Will Ratelle
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Kenny Cook
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Demarcus Robinson
4
Seantavius Jones
WR3
1
Tyreek Hill
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Chiefs placed LG Parker Ehinger on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
The No. 105 overall pick of the draft, Ehinger suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts. He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. Ehinger was performing at an acceptable level across the board, but he was dominating in the run game. Provided he's healthy, he'll be in the mix for a 2017 starting job. Zach Fulton is the next man up on the depth chart.
Nov 1
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
