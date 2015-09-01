Player Page

Mike Kafka | Center | #9

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
College: Northwestern
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (122) / PHI
Ex-Eagles QB Mike Kafka is joining the Chiefs' staff as an offensive quality control coach.
Kafka is reuniting with Andy Reid, who used the No. 122 overall pick on Kafka in the 2010 draft. Kafka attempted just 16 NFL passes, all 16 of which came in 2011. He is only 29 years old. Position coach work would be the next step on the ladder. Feb 7 - 5:25 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011PHI40000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3Charcandrick West
4Darrin Reaves
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Trey Millard
3Will Ratelle
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Kenny Cook
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Demarcus Robinson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Tyreek Hill
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 