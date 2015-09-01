Mike Kafka | Center | #9

Sidelined

The Chiefs can save $6.188 million in cap room by releasing Jamaal Charles this offseason.

Plagued by injuries to both knees, Charles has appeared in just eight games over the past two seasons. Kansas City is projected to enter the offseason strapped for cap room. Neither Spencer Ware nor Charcandrick West established himself as the answer to Kansas City's running game, however, and Charles just turned 30. While Charles' release does seem likely at this time, it's not out of the question that the Chiefs bring him to OTAs to gauge Charles' health.