Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Joe Webb | Quarterback | #14
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/14/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 230
College:
UAB
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 6 (199) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2016: Signed a two-year, $1.86 million contract. The deal included a $200,000 signing bonus. 2017: $900,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills signed QB Joe Webb, formerly of the Panthers.
Webb is more of an asset on special teams, but he is good depth with both Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates recovering from concussions. He also has ties to both coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane from their time together in Carolina. S Colt Anderson was cut in a corresponding move.
Sep 4 - 9:36 AM
Free agent QB/ST Joe Webb worked out for the Bills on Sunday.
Webb is familiar with coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane from their time together in Carolina. The Bills could use another quarterback with starter Tyrod Taylor still in the concussion protocol. The 30-year-old hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2012.
Sep 3 - 5:17 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Panthers released QB/ST Joe Webb.
There are rarely big surprises on cut-down day, but this one at least raises an eye brow. Webb was never going to contribute as a quarterback, but he has been an important asset on special teams the last two seasons. Carolina also cut Garrett Gilbert, leaving them with just two quarterbacks. That is as sure a sign as any they are comfortable with Cam Newton's health.
Sep 2 - 11:26 AM
Panthers re-signed QB Joe Webb to a two-year contract.
Webb is the Panthers' No. 3 quarterback, but also a reserve receiver and core special teamer. His 53-man roster spot should be assured for 2016.
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 03:10:00 PM
Bills add Joe Webb to banged up QB group
Sep 4 - 9:36 AM
Joe Webb worked out for Buffalo Sunday
Sep 3 - 5:17 PM
Panthers release QB/ST Joe Webb
Sep 2 - 11:26 AM
Panthers keep Joe Webb with two-year deal
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 03:10:00 PM
More Joe Webb Player News
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2010
MIN
5
54
89
60.7
477
95.4
5.4
0
0
3
18
120
24.0
6.7
2
0
0
2011
MIN
10
34
63
54.0
376
37.6
6.0
0
3
2
22
154
15.4
7.0
2
1
1
2012
MIN
1
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
1
-1
-1.0
-1.0
0
0
0
2013
MIN
16
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
7
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
16
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
1
-1
-.1
-1.0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
14
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 8
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
3
Sep 25
MIN
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ATL
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NO
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
8
Oct 30
ARZ
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
KC
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
11
Nov 17
NO
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
LAC
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
Dec 19
@WAS
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TB
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
Bills coach Sean McDermott said it is "up in the air" if Tyrod Taylor (concussion) is ready for Week 1.
Taylor remains in the concussions protocol, but the coach said he is getting "better." Still, Buffalo's decision to sign Joe Webb on Monday suggests they are concerned. Fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman will get the start if Taylor cannot play.
Sep 4
2
Nathan Peterman
3
T.J. Yates
Sidelined
Bills signed QB T.J. Yates, formerly of the Dolphins.
Yates spent most of last season out of the league before latching on with the Dolphins in December following Ryan Tannehill's ACL tear. Yates has a history with new Bills OC Rick Dennison and will help teach the offense.
Apr 10
4
Joe Webb
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
3
Joe Banyard
4
Taiwan Jones
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Andre Holmes
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Brandon Tate
3
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Andre Holmes
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Khari Lee
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills coach Sean McDermott said LT Cordy Glenn (foot) is on track for Week 1.
McDermott had expressed some concern about the lingering foot injury, but the Bills never took any real action to bolster the left tackle spot, suggesting they always expected Glenn to be on the field Week 1. Glenn will participate on a limited basis during Tuesday's practice.
Aug 22
2
Dion Dawkins
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
Suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson took a pay cut this offseason.
The Bills quietly renegotiated Henderson's contract on June 22. His 2017 base salary was reduced from $1.797 million to $690,000 while his cap hit was lowered from $1.808 million to $981,757. Henderson still has five games remaining on his 10-game ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The former seventh-round pick will enter free agency after this year.
Aug 25
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
3
Will Pericak
Out of FB
Jan 1
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Conor McDermott
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
Dose: Making the Cut
Sep 4
Ryan McDowell sums up a huge weekend of NFL news in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Making the Cut
Sep 4
»
Positional Tiers Preview
Sep 3
»
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
»
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
»
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
»
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
»
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
NFL Headlines
»
Jordan Matthews still not fully cleared
»
McDermott: Nathan Peterman 'ready' to start
»
'Up in the air' if Tyrod Taylor ready Week 1
»
Bills add Joe Webb to banged up QB group
»
Colts send Erik Swoope to injured reserve
»
Falcons cut ties with DT Ra'Shede Hageman
»
Adrian Peterson wants to 'stick it to' Vikes
»
Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready' for season opener
»
End of an era: Titans put Harry Douglas on IR
»
Tampa Bay sends S J.J. Wilcox to Steelers
»
Steelers keep RB Fitz Toussaint on p-squad
»
Chiefs re-sign Spiller as No. 3 running back
