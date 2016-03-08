Player Page

Joe Webb | Quarterback | #14

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230
College: UAB
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (199) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Bills signed QB Joe Webb, formerly of the Panthers.
Webb is more of an asset on special teams, but he is good depth with both Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates recovering from concussions. He also has ties to both coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane from their time together in Carolina. S Colt Anderson was cut in a corresponding move. Sep 4 - 9:36 AM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2010MIN5548960.747795.45.40031812024.06.7200
2011MIN10346354.037637.66.00322215415.47.0211
2012MIN100.00.0.00001-1-1.0-1.0000
2013MIN1600.00.0.000000.0.0000
2014CAR700.00.0.000000.0.0000
2015CAR1600.00.0.00001-1-.1-1.0000
2016CAR1400.00.0.000000.0.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 8@DEN00.00.00000.000
3Sep 25MIN00.00.00000.000
4Oct 2@ATL00.00.00000.000
6Oct 16@NO00.00.00000.000
8Oct 30ARZ00.00.00000.000
9Nov 6@LAR00.00.00000.000
10Nov 13KC00.00.00000.000
11Nov 17NO00.00.00000.000
12Nov 27@OAK00.00.00000.000
13Dec 4@SEA00.00.00000.000
14Dec 11LAC00.00.00000.000
15Dec 19@WAS00.00.00000.000
16Dec 24ATL00.00.00000.000
17Jan 1@TB00.00.00000.000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Nathan Peterman
3T.J. Yates
4Joe Webb
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Tolbert
3Joe Banyard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Tolbert
FB1Patrick DiMarco
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Andre Holmes
WR21Zay Jones
2Brandon Tate
3Kaelin Clay
WR31Andre Holmes
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Logan Thomas
4Khari Lee
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Dion Dawkins
3Seantrel Henderson
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
3Will Pericak
RT1Jordan Mills
2Conor McDermott
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 