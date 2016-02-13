Welcome,
Nate Allen | Defensive Back | #20
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/30/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 210
College:
South Florida
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (37) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2017: Signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins signed S Nate Allen to a one-year, $3.4 million contract.
Allen signed a "four-year, $23 million" deal with the Raiders two years ago, but was released after one season. He ended up re-signing for less money, but remained ineffective in 2016, and was allowed to walk. He'll be a body behind SS Reshad Jones as the Dolphins figure out how to replace Isa Abdul-Quddus.
Mar 10 - 5:04 PM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are "closing in" on a deal with free agent S Nate Allen.
It sounds like Allen should be signed by Friday evening. The ex-Raider would be a warm body for a team that needs depth behind Reshad Jones.
Mar 10 - 4:19 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Free agent S Nate Allen is visiting the Dolphins on Friday.
Signed to a "four-year" deal by the Raiders in 2015, Allen played just 459 snaps for Oakland the past two seasons as he battled injuries and ineffectiveness. The Dolphins are looking for a replacement for Isa Abdul-Quddus.
Mar 10 - 9:29 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
ESPN's Field Yates reports S Nate Allen's one-year deal with the Raiders is worth $3 million.
$1.85 million of that is guaranteed, and Allen can earn $2 million more through incentives. He was originally scheduled to earn $4.9 million guaranteed before being released this week. Knee issues limited Allen to five games last season, but he should be 100 percent for the offseason program.
Sat, Feb 13, 2016 09:44:00 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
'Fins take flier on Raiders bust Nate Allen
Mar 10 - 5:04 PM
Dolphins 'closing in' on deal with Nate Allen
Mar 10 - 4:19 PM
Free agent S Nate Allen visiting Dolphins
Mar 10 - 9:29 AM
Nate Allen set to earn $3 million on new deal
Sat, Feb 13, 2016 09:44:00 AM
More Nate Allen Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
OAK
14
24
9
33
0.0
0
.0
2
5
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
PHI
13
43
6
49
2.0
17
8.5
3
27
0
0
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
2011
PHI
15
46
14
60
0.0
0
.0
2
44
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2012
PHI
15
60
13
73
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2013
PHI
16
59
24
83
1.0
8
8.0
1
43
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
15
51
11
62
1.0
9
9.0
4
45
0
3
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
5
7
4
11
0.0
0
.0
1
5
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
14
24
9
33
0.0
0
.0
2
5
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
9
2
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@LAC
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Ted Larsen
2
Jake Brendel
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Anthony Steen
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
2
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
