Nate Allen | Defensive Back | #20

Allen signed a "four-year, $23 million" deal with the Raiders two years ago, but was released after one season. He ended up re-signing for less money, but remained ineffective in 2016, and was allowed to walk. He'll be a body behind SS Reshad Jones as the Dolphins figure out how to replace Isa Abdul-Quddus.

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are "closing in" on a deal with free agent S Nate Allen.

It sounds like Allen should be signed by Friday evening. The ex-Raider would be a warm body for a team that needs depth behind Reshad Jones.