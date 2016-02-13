Player Page

Weather | Roster

Nate Allen | Defensive Back | #20

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/30/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
College: South Florida
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (37) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins signed S Nate Allen to a one-year, $3.4 million contract.
Allen signed a "four-year, $23 million" deal with the Raiders two years ago, but was released after one season. He ended up re-signing for less money, but remained ineffective in 2016, and was allowed to walk. He'll be a body behind SS Reshad Jones as the Dolphins figure out how to replace Isa Abdul-Quddus. Mar 10 - 5:04 PM
Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter
More Nate Allen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK14249330.00.0250000300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010PHI13436492.0178.53270001800000
2011PHI154614600.00.02440000700000
2012PHI156013730.00.0000000400000
2013PHI165924831.088.01430001600000
2014PHI155111621.099.04450301500000
2015OAK574110.00.0150000200000
2016OAK14249330.00.0250000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18ATL0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TEN1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16KC0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@JAC0220.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@TB0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DEN1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 21HOU0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CAR0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4BUF1230.00.0110000100000
14Dec 8@KC92110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@LAC4260.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24IND7070.00.0140000100000
17Jan 1@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
 

 