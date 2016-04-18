Player Page

Linval Joseph | Defensive Lineman | #98

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 329
College: East Carolina
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (46) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings have signed NT Linval Joseph to a 4-year, $50M extension with $31.5M guaranteed.
Joseph is the Vikings top run-stuffer and is now being paid as such. After signing Everson Griffen and Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings made it a priority to sign Joseph. Aug 5 - 1:28 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010NYG66280.00.0000000000000
2011NYG163415492.0157.5000000400000
2012NYG163326594.0174.3000201000000
2013NYG153425593.0268.7000101000000
2014MIN162919483.0237.7000000100000
2015MIN124214560.548.0000001100000
2016MIN163740774.0215.3000003000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN3251.099.0000001000000
2Sep 18GB5161.044.0000000000000
3Sep 25@CAR2571.044.0000000000000
4Oct 3NYG2130.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9HOU0440.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PHI1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 31@CHI5160.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET2130.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@WAS3360.00.0000001000000
11Nov 20ARZ4370.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24@DET1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1DAL1230.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@JAC1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18IND76130.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@GB0220.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CHI0771.044.0000001000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Case Keenum
3Taylor Heinicke
4Teddy Bridgewater
RB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3Jerick McKinnon
4Bishop Sankey
5Terrell Newby
GLB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Dalvin Cook
FB1C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Rodney Adams
4Isaac Fruechte
5Stacy Coley
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Michael Floyd
4Cayleb Jones
5Moritz Bohringer
WR31Laquon Treadwell
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Bucky Hodges
4Kyle Carter
5Nick Truesdell
LT1Riley Reiff
2Reid Fragel
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
3Austin Shepherd
4Freddie Tagaloa
C1Nick Easton
2Pat Elflein
RG1Joe Berger
2T.J. Clemmings
3Willie Beavers
4Danny Isidora
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Aviante Collins
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 