Linval Joseph | Defensive Lineman | #98

Suspended WR Michael Floyd has been playing with the "Vikings’ top three-receiver package" and has made "several impressive sideline catches" in training camp.

Coach Mike Zimmer showed his support saying "[Floyd looked] pretty dang good." Floyd will be suspended four games to start this season but has a chance to make an impact after if he continues to perform in training camp. After showing potential in Arizona, Floyd's career has been spiraling downward. This suspension may have served as a wake-up call for the talented 27 year old.