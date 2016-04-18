Linval Joseph | Defensive Lineman | #98

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Pirates to acquire Sean Rodriguez from Braves
Mariners place Felix Hernandez on 10-day DL
Colon notches complete game win over Rangers
Astros' Evan Gattis diagnosed with concussion
Aaron Altherr (hamstring) to return to DL
Stanton launches two homers in loss to Braves
Rodon strikes out 11 batters vs. Red Sox
Woodruff blanks Rays in MLB debut Friday
Salvador Perez heading for MRI on side/rib
Darvish Ks 10 in dominant debut with Dodgers
Justin Upton swats grand slam to beat Orioles
Nelson Cruz scratched due to neck spasms
Vikings NT Linval Joseph signs extension
Nelson Agholor to play in the slot?
Report: Dolphins in talks with Jay Cutler
Corey Davis (hamstring) out 'at least a week'
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (foot) may need surgery
Tyler Lockett officially activated from PUP
Jerry Jones doesn't expect Zeke suspension
Steelers ink Tomlin to contract extension
2nd opinion confirms Flacco's injury is minor
Pagano: Marlon Mack can be 'special' player
DeAndre Washington ahead of Jalen Richard
Fournette listed as co-starter on depth chart
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt $2.25M AAV
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Brad Keselowski fastest in Glen Happy Hour
Logano on pole for XFINITY Series Zippo 200
Dillon Bassett: Finger Lakes 100 results
Gary Putnam: Stafford 150 results
Boris Said rips splitter off car
Tyler Dippel: Finger Lakes 100 results
DNF for Todd Szegedy in Stafford 150
Jon McKennedy: Stafford 150 results
Collin Cabre: Finger Lakes 100 results
Ryan Preece continues to roll at Stafford
Erik Jones notably fast in Glen practice
Ky Busch posts fastest single lap in Glen P1
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Overnight leader Pieters dips with R2 70
McIlroy three back entering the weekend @ WGC
Walker sets a 7-under target at Firestone CC
Zach Johnson posts 4-under after R2 67
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
Campbell: Butler may be my most talented WR
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Kiffin on McNeal: He could be an elite player
Memphis snags an Auburn academic casualty
FSU suspends WR Phillips (fraud charges)
Lamar Jackson up to 212 lbs, says he's faster
Pauline on Chubb: He's a better Derek Barnett
Salisbury thinks Darnold could be USC's best
Bama opts not to suspend Da'Shawn Hand (DUI)
Ki on track to return next month
England midfielder out of Emirates clash
BPL new boys dealt a major injury blow
Man City continues cuts with Fernando sale
Lallana set to miss months with injury
Shakespeare provides update on Iheanacho
Bilic not worried over Arnie knock
Huddersfield draw Torino in pre-season finale
Double injury blow for Chelsea
Brighton attacker remains on the sidelines
Leicester City confirm Iheanacho signing
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Roster
Rodney Adams
(WR)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Bucky Hodges
(TE)
David Morgan
(TE)
R.J. Shelton
(WR)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Terrell Newby
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Josiah Price
(TE)
Nick Truesdell
(TE)
Stacy Coley
(WR)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Linval Joseph | Defensive Lineman | #98
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/10/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 329
College:
East Carolina
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (46) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2014: Signed a five-year, $31.5 million contract. The deal contains $12.5 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. Joseph is eligible for an annual workout bonus of $100,000. 2017: $6.15 million, 2018: $5.15 million (+ $1 million roster bonus due in March), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings have signed NT Linval Joseph to a 4-year, $50M extension with $31.5M guaranteed.
Joseph is the Vikings top run-stuffer and is now being paid as such. After signing Everson Griffen and Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings made it a priority to sign Joseph.
Aug 5 - 1:28 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson reports "negotiations are ongoing" between the Vikings and NT Linval Joseph.
After locking up Everson Griffen and Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings are apparently turning their attention to Joseph, who still has two years left on his deal. Tomasson reports Joseph is looking for something resembling the four-year, $58-million extension Griffen landed, but it is unlikely the interior lineman reaches those heights. LB Anthony Barr will also be due for an extension in the near future.
Aug 3 - 10:19 AM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Vikings NT Linval Joseph (turf toe) said he is close to 100 percent.
Joseph stayed in Minnesota over the offseason to rehab a turf-toe issue which hampered him over the final two months of the season. Joseph's goal is to be a full participant in the offseason program, but he is not going to push it. He should be fully healthy well before training camp.
Mon, Apr 18, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Vikings NT Linval Joseph will have surgery on a lingering turf-toe issue.
Joseph dealt with a "foot" injury late in the season and missed four games. He should be 100 percent by the time the offseason program rolls around.
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 11:56:00 AM
Source:
Chris Tomasson on Twitter
Vikings NT Linval Joseph signs extension
Aug 5 - 1:28 PM
Vikings working on new deal with Joseph
Aug 3 - 10:19 AM
Linval Joseph (toe) close to 100 percent
Mon, Apr 18, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Vikes NT Linval Joseph headed for toe surgery
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 11:56:00 AM
More Linval Joseph Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
NYG
6
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NYG
16
34
15
49
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NYG
16
33
26
59
4.0
17
4.3
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NYG
15
34
25
59
3.0
26
8.7
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIN
16
29
19
48
3.0
23
7.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
12
42
14
56
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
16
37
40
77
4.0
21
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Linval Joseph's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Linval Joseph's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Linval Joseph's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Linval Joseph's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
3
2
5
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
GB
5
1
6
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
2
5
7
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
0
4
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
@CHI
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DET
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
IND
7
6
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CHI
0
7
7
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Case Keenum
3
Taylor Heinicke
4
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) said he definitely will play again.
When asked if any doctor told him there was a chance he would not play again, Bridgewater replied, "Not at all." The quarterback said he is "taking it one day at a time" and not looking "too far down the road," but everything this offseason has indicated he will return at some point. Still, it will not be a surprise if Bridgewater is stashed on reserve/PUP to start the season.
Jul 27
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
Sidelined
Latavius Murray (ankle, PUP) believes he's getting close to a return.
"I had two really good (workouts), so things are good," Murray said Thursday. "It is (getting close)… I did a little bit of everything, so hopefully soon." The Vikings have been talking of Murray falling behind while rookie Dalvin Cook makes an excellent first impression. Murray was originally supposed to be ready for training camp. He seems unlikely to be ready for next week's preseason opener.
Aug 3
3
Jerick McKinnon
4
Bishop Sankey
5
Terrell Newby
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Dalvin Cook
FB
1
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Rodney Adams
4
Isaac Fruechte
5
Stacy Coley
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Michael Floyd
Suspended
Suspended WR Michael Floyd has been playing with the "Vikings’ top three-receiver package" and has made "several impressive sideline catches" in training camp.
Coach Mike Zimmer showed his support saying "[Floyd looked] pretty dang good." Floyd will be suspended four games to start this season but has a chance to make an impact after if he continues to perform in training camp. After showing potential in Arizona, Floyd's career has been spiraling downward. This suspension may have served as a wake-up call for the talented 27 year old.
Aug 5
4
Cayleb Jones
5
Moritz Bohringer
WR3
1
Laquon Treadwell
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Bucky Hodges
4
Kyle Carter
5
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
Sidelined
Vikings LT Riley Reiff has missed five practices in a row with a back injury.
Reiff had been standing on the sidelines early in the week, but he was not spotted by reporters on Wednesday. "He’s here," coach Mike Zimmer said. "[It’s] just, standing around with the back isn’t very good." There is no reason to believe this is a serious injury at this point, but it is not a great start for the big-money tackle.
Aug 3
2
Reid Fragel
3
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
3
Austin Shepherd
4
Freddie Tagaloa
C
1
Nick Easton
2
Pat Elflein
RG
1
Joe Berger
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Willie Beavers
4
Danny Isidora
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Aviante Collins
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
Nick Mensio identifies a handful of double-digit-round RBs to target in fantasy drafts.
