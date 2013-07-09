Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carpenter (quad) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Bader starts in CF, batting seventh in debut
Springer (quad) out of Astros lineup Tuesday
Kiermaier (hip) to begin rehab action Thurs.
Dexter Fowler lands on DL with forearm strain
Strasburg not ruled out to make next start
Chris Davis out of O's lineup again Tuesday
Chris Taylor hitting .525 over past 10 games
Eddie Rosario posts another multi-hit game
J.D. Martinez swats first homer for Arizona
George Springer (quad) expected to avoid DL
HOU recalls outfield prospect Derek Fisher
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Isaiah Ford
(WR)
Malcolm Lewis
(WR)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Damore'ea Stringfellow
(WR)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Mitch Mathews
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Drew Morgan
(WR)
De'Veon Smith
(RB)
Damien Williams
(RB)
David Fales
(QB)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
Francis Owusu
(WR)
Koa Misi | Linebacker | #55
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/17/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 265
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (40) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
9/7/2013: Signed a five-year, $17.72 million contract. The deal contains $9 million guaranteed, and annual $100,000 workout bonuses. 2017: $4.175 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins placed LB Koa Misi on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season.
Just Tuesday, coach Adam Gase said he was "confident" Misi would "play football again," but it won't be for the Dolphins in 2017. If Misi does get healthy, he would have to be released with an injury settlement. Now 30, Misi played just three games last season before undergoing surgery. Things aren't looking bright for his NFL future. The Dolphins' top three linebackers are Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons and second-rounder Raekwon McMillan.
Jul 25 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Dolphins coach Adam Gase is "confident" LB Koa Misi will "play football again."
Misi has yet to be cleared to practice, and doesn't seem to have a return timeline. ESPN's James Walker theorized earlier this month that Misi is on the roster bubble. The Dolphins are protected at linebacker with Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons and second-rounder Raekwon McMillan.
Jul 25 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
ESPN's James Walker believes Dolphins LB Koa Misi (neck) is on the roster bubble.
Recovering from spinal fusion surgery, Misi was not able to participate in the offseason program and is at best questionable for training camp. Miami would likely be happy to keep him on the roster if he is healthy, but it is far from a given he will be able to get back on the field. Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons, and second-rounder Raekwon McMillan look like the probable starters at linebacker.
Jul 13 - 9:23 AM
Source:
ESPN
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins don't know when SLB Koa Misi (neck) will be cleared.
Misi sat out OTAs recovering from spinal fusion surgery. He's not fully over his neck issues and won't be reevaluated until training camp. The Dolphins are optimistic on Misi's status, but he isn't a lock to play this season.
Jun 24 - 9:25 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
MIA
16
29
12
41
4.5
19
4.2
0
0
0
2
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2011
MIA
12
26
8
34
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIA
14
50
15
65
3.5
15
4.3
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
15
34
20
54
2.0
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
11
50
16
66
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
13
59
18
77
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
3
11
11
22
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
5
5
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
4
David Fales
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
4
Mitch Mathews
5
Malcolm Lewis
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
4
Isaiah Ford
5
Drew Morgan
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
3
Eric Smith
LG
1
Ted Larsen
2
Isaac Asiata
3
Avery Young
C
1
Mike Pouncey
Sidelined
Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip surgery) "wants to practice," but coach Adam Gase believes he could still be held out for the entire preseason.
Pouncey has made "real improvement" since minicamp. The takeaway is that Pouncey is feeling good and wanting to get on the field. The Dolphins, wisely, are not going to take any chances. Everything is geared toward having Pouncey ready for Week 1. That appears realistic. It would be excellent news for Jay Ajayi.
Jul 25
2
Anthony Steen
3
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Kraig Urbik
3
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
