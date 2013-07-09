Player Page

Weather | Roster

Koa Misi | Linebacker | #55

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/17/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 265
College: Utah
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (40) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins placed LB Koa Misi on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season.
Just Tuesday, coach Adam Gase said he was "confident" Misi would "play football again," but it won't be for the Dolphins in 2017. If Misi does get healthy, he would have to be released with an injury settlement. Now 30, Misi played just three games last season before undergoing surgery. Things aren't looking bright for his NFL future. The Dolphins' top three linebackers are Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons and second-rounder Raekwon McMillan. Jul 25 - 3:50 PM
Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter
More Koa Misi Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010MIA162912414.5194.2000210200000
2011MIA12268341.077.0000000100000
2012MIA145015653.5154.3000002200000
2013MIA153420542.0168.0000000300000
2014MIA115016661.088.0000000200000
2015MIA135918770.00.0000000100000
2016MIA31111220.00.0000000000000
Koa Misi's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Koa Misi's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Koa Misi's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Koa Misi's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA55100.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NE4590.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CLE2130.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
4David Fales
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
4Mitch Mathews
5Malcolm Lewis
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
3Rashawn Scott
4Isaiah Ford
5Drew Morgan
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4Thomas Duarte
5Chris Pantale
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Terry Poole
3Eric Smith
LG1Ted Larsen
2Isaac Asiata
3Avery Young
C1Mike Pouncey
2Anthony Steen
3Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Kraig Urbik
3Jesse Davis
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 