Koa Misi | Linebacker | #55 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (30) / 1/17/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 265 College: Utah Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (40) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 9/7/2013: Signed a five-year, $17.72 million contract. The deal contains $9 million guaranteed, and annual $100,000 workout bonuses. 2017: $4.175 million, 2018: Free Agent

Dolphins placed LB Koa Misi on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season. Just Tuesday, coach Adam Gase said he was "confident" Misi would "play football again," but it won't be for the Dolphins in 2017. If Misi does get healthy, he would have to be released with an injury settlement. Now 30, Misi played just three games last season before undergoing surgery. Things aren't looking bright for his NFL future. The Dolphins' top three linebackers are Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons and second-rounder Raekwon McMillan. Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is "confident" LB Koa Misi will "play football again." Misi has yet to be cleared to practice, and doesn't seem to have a return timeline. ESPN's James Walker theorized earlier this month that Misi is on the roster bubble. The Dolphins are protected at linebacker with Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons and second-rounder Raekwon McMillan. Source: Miami Herald

ESPN's James Walker believes Dolphins LB Koa Misi (neck) is on the roster bubble. Recovering from spinal fusion surgery, Misi was not able to participate in the offseason program and is at best questionable for training camp. Miami would likely be happy to keep him on the roster if he is healthy, but it is far from a given he will be able to get back on the field. Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons, and second-rounder Raekwon McMillan look like the probable starters at linebacker. Source: ESPN