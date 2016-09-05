Player Page

Sean Lee | Linebacker | #50

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/22/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 238
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (55) / DAL
Cowboys WLB Sean Lee, RB Ezekiel Elliott, LT Tyron Smith, C Travis Frederick, and RG Zack Martin were all named first-team All-Pros on Friday.
Dallas led the way with five first-team All-Pro selections, followed by the Chiefs with four. Lee played all but three snaps this season before being rested in Week 17 and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker. Rounding out the first-team All-Pro defense is EDGE Khalil Mack, EDGE Vic Beasley, DT Aaron Donald, DT Damon Harrison, LB Von Miller, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Aqib Talib, CB Marcus Peters, CB Chris Harris, S Eric Berry, and S Landon Collins. On special teams, it was K Justin Tucker, P Johnny Hekker, KR Cordarrelle Patterson, PR Tyreek Hill, and ST Matthew Slater. Jan 6 - 12:45 PM
Source: Associated Press
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL1592531450.00.0000100100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010DAL14275320.00.02441001200000
2011DAL1571341050.00.04870200700000
2012DAL63621570.00.0100001300000
2013DAL116831990.00.041741100600000
2015DAL1476521282.5166.4100000500000
2016DAL1592531450.00.0000100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG46100.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@WAS64100.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25CHI2350.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@SF91100.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9CIN55100.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@GB103130.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30PHI65110.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@CLE5380.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PIT6390.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BAL3250.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24WAS95140.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1@MIN6170.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@NYG117180.00.0000100000000
15Dec 18TB73100.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26DET3250.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
4Shaq Evans
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Jonathan Cooper
2Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 