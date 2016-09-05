Sean Lee | Linebacker | #50

8/21/2013: Signed a seven-year, $42.63 million contract. The deal contains $16.1 million guaranteed. Another $9 million is available through incentives. 2016: $3 million, 2017-2019: $7 million, 2020: Free Agent

Dallas led the way with five first-team All-Pro selections, followed by the Chiefs with four. Lee played all but three snaps this season before being rested in Week 17 and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker. Rounding out the first-team All-Pro defense is EDGE Khalil Mack, EDGE Vic Beasley, DT Aaron Donald, DT Damon Harrison, LB Von Miller, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Aqib Talib, CB Marcus Peters, CB Chris Harris, S Eric Berry, and S Landon Collins. On special teams, it was K Justin Tucker, P Johnny Hekker, KR Cordarrelle Patterson, PR Tyreek Hill, and ST Matthew Slater.

Cowboys WLB Sean Lee, RB Ezekiel Elliott, LT Tyron Smith, C Travis Frederick, and RG Zack Martin were all named first-team All-Pros on Friday.

Lee had an MRI on his knee last week, but the injury was never considered serious. Still, any issue is a concern for a player with Lee's history. He should be ready for Week 1.

Lee will convert $2 million of his salary into a bonus. It doesn’t save Dallas money this year, but is a nice reward after Lee bounced back last season. Lee can also earn $2 million in incentives.

Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official website believes WLB Sean Lee (knee) will be ready for Week 1 against the Giants.

Lee required an MRI on Monday, but tests came back negative. He's probably more day to day, but any injury for Lee is worth noting since he's missed so much time with ailments over the years. He's the key to the Dallas defense.