Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Jameill Showers
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sean Lee | Linebacker | #50
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/22/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 238
College:
Penn State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (55) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/21/2013: Signed a seven-year, $42.63 million contract. The deal contains $16.1 million guaranteed. Another $9 million is available through incentives. 2016: $3 million, 2017-2019: $7 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys WLB Sean Lee, RB Ezekiel Elliott, LT Tyron Smith, C Travis Frederick, and RG Zack Martin were all named first-team All-Pros on Friday.
Dallas led the way with five first-team All-Pro selections, followed by the Chiefs with four. Lee played all but three snaps this season before being rested in Week 17 and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker. Rounding out the first-team All-Pro defense is EDGE Khalil Mack, EDGE Vic Beasley, DT Aaron Donald, DT Damon Harrison, LB Von Miller, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Aqib Talib, CB Marcus Peters, CB Chris Harris, S Eric Berry, and S Landon Collins. On special teams, it was K Justin Tucker, P Johnny Hekker, KR Cordarrelle Patterson, PR Tyreek Hill, and ST Matthew Slater.
Jan 6 - 12:45 PM
Source:
Associated Press
Cowboys WLB Sean Lee (knee) returned to practice Monday.
Lee had an MRI on his knee last week, but the injury was never considered serious. Still, any issue is a concern for a player with Lee's history. He should be ready for Week 1.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Source:
Todd Archer on Twitter
Cowboys WLB Sean Lee has restructured his contract.
Lee will convert $2 million of his salary into a bonus. It doesn’t save Dallas money this year, but is a nice reward after Lee bounced back last season. Lee can also earn $2 million in incentives.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 07:25:00 PM
Source:
Brandon George on Twitter
Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official website believes WLB Sean Lee (knee) will be ready for Week 1 against the Giants.
Lee required an MRI on Monday, but tests came back negative. He's probably more day to day, but any injury for Lee is worth noting since he's missed so much time with ailments over the years. He's the key to the Dallas defense.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 09:46:00 AM
Source:
Bryan Broaddus on Twitter
Cowboys lead way with 5 first-team All-Pros
Jan 6 - 12:45 PM
Jan 6 - 12:45 PM
Sean Lee (knee) back at practice Monday
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Sean Lee restructures contract
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 07:25:00 PM
Sean Lee (knee) expected to play Week 1
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 09:46:00 AM
More Sean Lee Player News
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
15
92
53
145
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
DAL
14
27
5
32
0.0
0
.0
2
44
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2011
DAL
15
71
34
105
0.0
0
.0
4
87
0
2
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DAL
6
36
21
57
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
11
68
31
99
0.0
0
.0
4
174
1
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
14
76
52
128
2.5
16
6.4
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
15
92
53
145
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
4
6
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
6
4
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
5
5
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
10
3
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
6
5
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
9
5
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
11
7
18
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TB
7
3
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
4
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Shaq Evans
Out of FB
Jaguars signed WR Shaq Evans, S Earl Wolff, WR Rasheed Bailey, OG Kadeem Edwards, TE Ben Koyack, WR Rashad Lawrence, LB Sean Porter, OG Chris Reed, and DB Rashaad Reynolds to reserve/future contracts.
Evans (6'1/213) was the Jets' fourth-round pick out of UCLA back in 2014, but he missed his entire rookie year after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Jets cut him when the new regime came to town. Wolff was a 2013 fifth-rounder.
Jan 4
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
LT
1
Tyron Smith
Sidelined
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he's "optimistic" about LT Tyron Smith's (knee) status for next week's Divisional Round game.
Smith sprained his MCL against the Lions in Week 16. He missed the Cowboys' regular season finale but probably could have played if the game meant something. Smith has practiced this week and should be ready to go for the Divisional Round. Emmett Cleary drew the start at left tackle with Smith sidelined in Week 17.
Jan 6
LG
1
Ronald Leary
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Jonathan Cooper
2
Zack Martin
RT
1
Doug Free
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Mar 23
2
Chaz Green
I.L.
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
Questionable
Cowboys K Dan Bailey (questionable, back) is expected to play Week 5 against the Bengals.
Bailey reportedly came through Friday's practice session without any problems, so Dallas is not even going to sign a backup. Bailey will be fine for Sunday.
Oct 8
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
Evan Silva breaks down Matchups for every skill-position player and team in the Wild Card Round.
