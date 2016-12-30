T.J. Ward | Defensive Back | #43

Sidelined

Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post left seventh-round QB Chad Kelly (wrist) off his projection for the Broncos' 53-man roster.

Wolfe expects Kelly to spend the year on injured reserve. It makes sense for Kelly to use 2017 as a red-shirt year while working his way back from wrist and knee surgeries. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle for the starting job.