T.J. Ward | Defensive Back | #43

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/12/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 200
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (38) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Broncos have discussed trading SS T.J. Ward.
It is a bit surprising considering Ward played well last season and is only a year removed from three-straight Pro Bowl nods, but he is entering the final year of his deal. After discussing an extension with him in May, the Broncos may have decided they will not be able to re-sign him. Ward will turn 31 in December. Aug 29 - 1:03 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010CLE1695281230.00.023900011000000
2011CLE82811391.077.0000001300000
2012CLE145018681.01010.01370003400000
2013CLE1676361122.0168.02571110700000
2014DEN156014742.02311.52550000600000
2015DEN125011612.0189.0000002600000
2016DEN146819871.088.01230202800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR5050.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18IND8080.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@CIN2020.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@TB3140.00.0000001100000
5Oct 9ATL6280.00.0000101000000
6Oct 13@LAC7070.00.0000000000000
7Oct 24HOU3580.00.0000000200000
8Oct 30LAC73101.088.01230000100000
9Nov 6@OAK8080.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NO3360.00.0000100000000
12Nov 27KC3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@JAC6060.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@TEN4260.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18NE3360.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Kyle Sloter
4Chad Kelly
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Stevan Ridley
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Jake Butt
5Austin Traylor
LT1Ty Sambrailo
2Garett Bolles
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Max Garcia
2Allen Barbre
3Cameron Hunt
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3Dillon Day
RG1Ronald Leary
2Michael Schofield
3Billy Turner
4Cameron Hunt
RT1Menelik Watson
2Donald Stephenson
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 