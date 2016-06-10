Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Jerry | Guard | #77

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 341
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (73) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Giants released OG John Jerry.
A Giants starter since 2014, Jerry was a constant liability on the interior. The Giants are moving forward with free agent addition Patrick Omameh and second-rounder Will Hernandez at guard. Now 32, Jerry's experience will probably earn him workout calls when teams have a need at guard. Sep 2 - 1:54 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More John Jerry Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010MIA120000.00.0000000000000
2011MIA130000.00.0000000000000
2012MIA163030.00.0000000000000
2013MIA160000.00.0000000000000
2014NYG164040.00.0000000000000
2015NYG160000.00.0000000000000
2016NYG161010.00.0000000000000
2017NYG162020.00.0000000000000
John Jerry's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View John Jerry's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View John Jerry's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to John Jerry's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Landry Jones
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Ryan Lindley
7Trevone Boykin
8Jake Rudock
9Davis Webb
10Brad Kaaya
11Phillip Walker
12Alex McGough
13Connor Cook
14Jerrod Johnson
15Paxton Lynch
16Garrett Gilbert
17Dylan Thompson
18G.J. Kinne
19Charlie Whitehurst
20Johnny Manziel
21Aaron Murray
22John Wolford
23Garrett Grayson
24Joe Webb
25Nick Mullens
26Tom Savage
27Cardale Jones
28Bryan Bennett
29Thad Lewis
30Matt Simms
31Tyler Bray
32Tim Tebow
33Ryan Williams
34Brad Sorensen
35Seth Lobato
36Dan Orlovsky
37Austin Trainor
38Pat Devlin
39Matt Blanchard
40Dan LeFevour
41McLeod Bethel-Thompson
42Nic Shimonek
43E.J. Manuel
44Austin Allen
45Peter Pujals
46Jack Heneghan
47Ryan Nassib
48Trevor Knight
49Jerry Lovelocke
50Keith Wenning
51Chandler Harnish
52Chase Rettig
53Chase Litton
54Logan Woodside
55Josh Johnson
56Dalton Sturm
57Stephen Morris
58Zach Mettenberger
59R.J. Archer
60Sean Renfree
61Cody Fajardo
62Shane Carden
63Bryce Petty
64Chad Kanoff
65Brogan Roback
66Luis Perez
67Connor Jessop
68Tyler Ferguson
69Bart Houston
70David Olson
71Dane Evans
72Brandon Doughty
73Josh Woodrum
74Marquise Williams
75Max Wittek
76Joe Callahan
77Joe Licata
78Griffin Neal
79Sefo Liufau
80Dalyn Williams
81Eli Jenkins
82Christian Hackenberg
83Alek Torgersen
84Jake Waters
85Wes Lunt
RB1DeMarco Murray
2James Starks
3Jonathan Williams
4Rashad Jennings
5Chris Johnson
6Danny Woodhead
7Joseph Randle
8Terrance West
9Toby Gerhart
10De'Veon Smith
11Khiry Robinson
12Kenneth Farrow
13Joique Bell
14Tim Hightower
15Dominique Williams
16Joe Banyard
17Alonzo Harris
18Bo Scarbrough
19Travaris Cadet
20LaMichael James
21Karlos Williams
22Akrum Wadley
23Khalfani Muhammad
24Brandon Burks
25Terrell Newby
26John Crockett
27Terrence Magee
28Bobby Rainey
29Devante Mays
30Darren McFadden
31Jordan Johnson
32Ronnie Hillman
33Kenjon Barner
34Taquan Mizzell
35Brandon Ross
36Cedric O'Neal
37Darius Jackson
38Josh Harris
39Terron Ward
40Matt Dayes
41Sherman Badie
42Jalen Simmons
43Anthony Dixon
44Bishop Sankey
45Storm Johnson
46Darrin Reaves
47Charcandrick West
48Zac Stacy
49Kerwynn Williams
50B.J. Daniels
51Jerome Smith
52Fitzgerald Toussaint
53DuJuan Harris
54Matt Asiata
55Isaiah Pead
56Dan Herron
57Jeremy McNichols
58Dalton Crossan
59Joel Bouagnon
60Dare Ogunbowale
61David Williams
62Mark Thompson
63Kenneth Harper
64Jawon Chisholm
65Kelvin Taylor
66Jahwan Edwards
67Ross Scheuerman
68Trey Williams
69Dwayne Washington
70Zac Brooks
71Russell Hansbrough
72Brandon Brown-Dukes
73Mack Brown
74Tim Cook
75Glenn Winston
76Kapri Bibbs
77Malik Williams
78LaVance Taylor
79Keshawn Hill
80William Stanback
81Shaun Draughn
82Darius Victor
83Nick Holley
84Brian Hill
85Dontrell Hilliard
86Brandon Bolden
87Michael Dyer
88Jeremy Stewart
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Rashad Jennings
3Tim Hightower
4Jonathan Williams
5Chris Johnson
6Toby Gerhart
7Terrance West
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2DeMarco Murray
3James Starks
4Jonathan Williams
5Travaris Cadet
6Rashad Jennings
7Joseph Randle
8Terrance West
FB1Erik Lorig
2Will Johnson
3Emil Igwenagu
4Jorvorskie Lane
5Lorenzo Taliaferro
6Paul Lasike
7Joe Kerridge
8James Casey
9Darrel Young
10Aaron Ripkowski
11Julian Howsare
12Brandon Cottom
13Sam Rogers
14Jay Prosch
15Henry Hynoski
16Ryan Hewitt
17Dan Vitale
18Ryan Mueller
19Joe Don Duncan
20Cory Harkey
21Andrew Bonnet
22Lawrence Thomas
23Ryan Yurachek
24Will Ratelle
25Soma Vainuku
26Patrick Skov
27Jordan Campbell
28Darrin Laufasa
29Glenn Gronkowski
30Juwan Thompson
31Anthony Manzo-Lewis
32Malcolm Johnson
33Brad Smelley
34Sam Bergen
35Trey Millard
36Nikita Whitlock
37Algernon Brown
38Tyler Renew
39Chris Swain
40Zach Olstad
41Austin Johnson
42Freddie Stevenson
43Tyler McCloskey
44Joe Bacci
45Dimitri Flowers
46Luke McNitt
47Johnny Stanton
48Henry Poggi
49Devon Johnson
50Quayvon Hicks
51Joey Iosefa
52John Conner
53Elijhaa Penny
54Alstevis Squirewell
55Blake Renaud
56Kiero Small
57J.C. Copeland
58Jalston Fowler
59Zach Boren
60Sione Houma
61Kobe McCrary
62John Robinson-Woodgett
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Jeremy Maclin
3Dez Bryant
4Greg Jennings
5Marques Colston
6Eric Decker
7Kendall Wright
8Rod Streater
9Keith Mumphery
10K.J. Brent
11Jerome Simpson
12Marcus Easley
13Braxton Miller
14Brian Quick
15James Wright
16Ed Eagan
17DeAndre Reaves
18Kain Colter
19Miles Austin
20Greg Salas
21Jordan Williams
22Stevie Johnson
23Arrelious Benn
24Douglas McNeil
25Tyler Davis
26Jacoby Ford
27Josh Morgan
28Hakeem Nicks
29Eddie Royal
30Aldrick Robinson
31Kyle Prater
32Deonte Thompson
33Jared Abbrederis
34Griff Whalen
35Preston Parker
36Kris Durham
37Markus Wheaton
38Tavarres King
39Corey Fuller
40Nick Williams
41Dwayne Bowe
42James Jones
43Travis Rudolph
44Teo Redding
45Jester Weah
46Bug Howard
47Carlton Agudosi
48JoJo Natson
49Christian Blake
50Shay Fields
51Taj Williams
52Jaelen Strong
53Isaiah Ford
54Damian Williams
55Nate Washington
56Uzoma Nwachukwu
57Eric Rogers
58Josh Lenz
59Damaris Johnson
60Shaq Evans
61Solomon Patton
62Bernard Reedy
63Bennie Fowler
64Jonathan Krause
65Robert Herron
66Joshua Stangby
67Jaxon Shipley
68Dezmin Lewis
69Ricky Collins
70Andrew Turzilli
71Isaac Fruechte
72Zach D'Orazio
73Kenzel Doe
74Keyarris Garrett
75Mitch Mathews
76Nelson Spruce
77Jared Dangerfield
78Cayleb Jones
79Michael Floyd
80Paul Turner
81Kenny Bell
82Michael Rector
83Canaan Severin
84Kamar Aiken
85Daniel Braverman
86Dontez Ford
87Tevin Reese
88Kenny Cook
89Issac Blakeney
90Armon Binns
91Carlton Mitchell
92Reggie Dunn
93Ben Edwards
94Nick Harwell
95C.J. Board
96John Diarse
97Krishawn Hogan
98K.J. Maye
99Justice Liggins
100Byron Pringle
101Jordan Leslie
102Aaron Dobson
103Tre McBride
104Ezell Ruffin
105Jeff Beathard
106DaVaris Daniels
107Tyler McDonald
108Javontee Herndon
109Corey Washington
110L'Damian Washington
111Duke Williams
112David Porter
113Steve Ishmael
114Mekale McKay
115Blake Jackson
116Drew Morgan
117Ryan Spadola
118Korey Robertson
119Dorren Miller
120Jalen Tolliver
121Jamaal Jones
122Kalif Raymond
123Dennis Parks
124Quinshad Davis
125Keenan Reynolds
126DeMarcus Ayers
127Rashaun Simonise
128Reece Horn
129Ishmael Zamora
130Malachi Dupre
131Josh Harper
132Donatella Luckett
133Tyler Murphy
134Marquez Clark
135Chandler Worthy
136Devin Street
137Joseph Anderson
138Travis Labhart
139Jarrett Boykin
140Lance Lewis
141Marlon Moore
142Josh Stewart
143Devin Ross
144Darvin Kidsy
145KhaDarel Hodge
146Robert Wheelwright
147Shaq Hill
148Ka'Raun White
149Steven Dunbar
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Brice Butler
5Breshad Perriman
6Kenny Britt
7Ace Sanders
8Riley Cooper
9Martavis Bryant
10Denarius Moore
11Chris Givens
12Marcus Thigpen
13Corey Coleman
14Roger Lewis
15Jordan Payton
16Austin Pettis
17Kevin Norwood
18Kenbrell Thompkins
19Emory Blake
20Kevin Smith
21Dorial Green-Beckham
22R.J. Harris
23Chris Matthews
24Ryan Broyles
25A.J. Jenkins
26Ryan Whalen
27Joe Morgan
28Greg Little
29Jacoby Jones
30Darius Powe
31Wendall Williams
32Carlos Henderson
33DeAngelo Yancey
34Jehu Chesson
35Reggie Davis
36Chris Thompson
37Chris Harper
38Onterio McCalebb
39Nathan Palmer
40Jeff Janis
41Victor Cruz
42Rashad Ross
43Eric Weems
44Da'Ron Brown
45Daurice Fountain
46Jace Billingsley
47Shakim Phillips
48Tandon Doss
49Andre Debose
50Mike Brown
51Jimmie Hunt
52Devon Wylie
53Devante Davis
54Mike Williams
55Jay Lee
56Marcus Leak
57Frankie Hammond
58Rashawn Scott
59Bryce Treggs
60Shane Wynn
61Keshawn Martin
62Josh Huff
63DeVier Posey
64Jake Lampman
65Valdez Showers
66Brandon Shippen
67Quan Bray
68Brandon Reilly
69River Cracraft
70Donteea Dye
71Reggie Bell
72Amir Carlisle
73Phil Bates
74Milton Williams III
75Michael Preston
76Simmie Cobbs
77Noel Thomas
78Deante' Gray
79Dylan Cantrell
80Cody Hollister
81Jerome Lane
82Amba Etta-Tawo
83Lance Lenoir
84Fred Brown
85Brandon Tate
86Clyde Gates
87Jeremy Ross
88Marcus Harris
89T.J. Graham
90Rannell Hall
91Rasheed Bailey
92Titus Davis
93Myles White
94Kadron Boone
95Isaiah Burse
96Ryan Lankford
97Marquess Wilson
98Chris Brown
99Anthony Dable
100James Butler
101Kenny Lawler
102Kasen Williams
103Isiah Ferguson
104Daniel Rodriguez
105A.J. Cruz
106Michael Bennett
107Paul Browning
108Austin Willis
109Demetrius Wilson
110Josh Reese
111DiAndre Campbell
112Trevor Harman
113Larry Pinkard
114Devin Lucien
115Juron Criner
116DeAndre Smelter
117Andre Davis
118Saalim Hakim
119Kashif Moore
120Josh Boyce
121Charles Johnson
122Stephen Hill
123Tom Nelson
124Leonard Hankerson
125Lamar Atkins
126Durron Neal
127David Glidden
128Marcus Tucker
129Kieran Duncan
130Marquis Bundy
131Jarvis Turner
132T.J. Thorpe
133Andre Patton
134Josh Magee
135Malcolm Lewis
136Keeon Johnson
137Isaiah McKenzie
138Ervin Philips
139Mitchell Paige
140James Quick
141Rodney Smith
142Chris King
143Trindon Holliday
144KD Cannon
145Cobi Hamilton
146Adonis Jennings
147Devonte Boyd
148Aaron Burbridge
149Da'Mari Scott
150Devin Smith
151Aaron Lacombe
152Evan Berry
153Lamar Jordan
154Jordan Veasy
155Jake Wieneke
156Jalin Marshall
157Dom Williams
158Austin Proehl
159Corey Willis
160Damore'ea Stringfellow
161Gehrig Dieter
162Marcell Ateman
163Marlon Brown
164Reggie Diggs
165Levi Norwood
166Ed Williams
167Danny Anthrop
168Marken Michel
169Christion Jones
WR31Kenny Britt
2Braxton Miller
3Riley Cooper
4Martavis Bryant
5Marques Colston
6Chris Givens
7Corey Coleman
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Clive Walford
4Scott Chandler
5Craig Stevens
6Braedon Bowman
7Zach Sudfeld
8Ifeanyi Momah
9Dante Rosario
10Brandon Bostick
11Ladarius Green
12Tony Moeaki
13Nick O'Leary
14Phillip Supernaw
15Beau Gardner
16Matt Lengel
17Tim Wright
18Michael Cooper
19Bryce Williams
20Mickey Shuler
21Martellus Bennett
22Andrew Quarless
23Kyle Miller
24Matt Spaeth
25Coby Fleener
26Blake Annen
27Dominique Jones
28Nic Jacobs
29Chase Ford
30Stephen Anderson
31Austin Traylor
32Bruce Miller
33Emanuel Byrd
34Cole Hikutini
35John Phillips
36Evan Baylis
37Nick Kasa
38Richard Gordon
39Chase Dixon
40Larry Donnell
41Ben Koyack
42Blake Bell
43Rashaun Allen
44Cooper Helfet
45Randall Telfer
46Justice Cunningham
47David Paulson
48Cameron Clear
49Steve Maneri
50Will Tye
51Devon Cajuste
52Ben Johnson
53Matt Flanagan
54Cethan Carter
55Colin Jeter
56Donnie Ernsberger
57D.J. Williams
58Chase Coffman
59David Johnson
60Eric Wallace
61Aaron Peck
62Pharaoh Brown
63J.P. Holtz
64Tim Semisch
65Beau Sandland
66Henry Krieger-Coble
67Troy Niklas
68Jace Amaro
69Rob Blanchflower
70Jacob Maxwell
71Casey Pierce
72Mike McFarland
73Mychal Rivera
74Chris Pantale
75Rory Anderson
76Wes Saxton
77John Peters
78Asante Cleveland
79Jake Murphy
80MyCole Pruitt
81Jay Rome
82Kivon Cartwright
83Tevin Westbrook
84Thomas Duarte
85Kent Taylor
86Marcus Baugh
87Clayton Echard
88Braxton Deaver
89M.J. McFarland
90Adrien Robinson
91Sean McGrath
92Ryan Taylor
93Konrad Reuland
94Brett Brackett
95Michael Egnew
96Tyler Hoppes
97Taylor McNamara
98Ethan Wolf
99Cole Hunt
100Brandon Barden
101Gerell Robinson
102Kevin Greene
103Ryan O'Malley
104Ross Travis
105Vince Mayle
106Chris Gragg
107Jake Stoneburner
108Nick Truesdell
109Pharoah McKever
110Dan Light
111Arthur Lynch
112Jordan Thompson
113Jack Tabb
114Rob Housler
115Josiah Price
116David Grinnage
117Garrett Hudson
118Temarrick Hemingway
119David Wells
120Tyrone Swoopes
LT1Matt McCants
2Nick Becton
3Cyrus Kouandjio
4Tyson Chandler
5Jordan Rigsbee
6Terry Poole
7Chaz Green
8Takoby Cofield
9Jason Fox
10Micah Hatchie
11Kyle Roberts
12Darrell Brown
13Michael Oher
14Antonio Garcia
15Robert Myers
16King Dunlap
17Eugene Monroe
18Charles Brown
19Cameron Bradfield
20Reid Fragel
21Michael Bowie
22Carter Bykowski
23Matt Tobin
24Kevin Graf
25De'Ondre Wesley
26Rob Crisp
27Darrell Williams
28Fahn Cooper
29Justin Senior
30Darrell Williams
31Landon Lechler
32Chris Bordelon
33Steven Moore
34Jake Campos
35David Steinmetz
36Zachary Crabtree
37Jessamen Dunker
38Collin Buchanan
39Cole Gardner
40Jonathan McLaughlin
41Pace Murphy
42Roderick Johnson
43Adam Bisnowaty
44Cody Booth
45Justin Renfrow
46David Foucault
47Andrew McDonald
48Jah Reid
49Wil Freeman
50Jared Machorro
51Mo Porter
52Jake Rodgers
53John Weidenaar
54David Hedelin
55Taylor Fallin
56Vince Kowalski
57Nate Wozniak
58Timon Parris
59Elijah Nkansah
60Chauncey Briggs
61Lars Hanson
62Tyrus Thompson
63Garry Williams
64Bentley Spain
65William Poehls
66Jarron Jones
67Arturo Uzdavinis
68Donald Hawkins
69Jordan Swindle
70Austin Fleer
71Jamar McGloster
72Larson Graham
73Max Rich
LG1David Yankey
2Ben Grubbs
3Tim Lelito
4Anthony Steen
5Xavier Su'a-Filo
6John Jerry
7Orlando Franklin
8David Arkin
9Ben Heenan
10Antoine Everett
11Vadal Alexander
12Rees Odhiambo
13Sebastian Tretola
14Don Barclay
15Edawn Coughman
16Vinston Painter
17Ryan Seymour
18Denver Kirkland
19Jordan Morgan
20Jason King
21Dallas Thomas
22Cyril Richardson
23Jake Simonich
24Jarell Broxton
25Mackenzy Bernadeau
26Sam Brenner
27Geoff Gray
28Jonathan Cooper
29Cameron Lee
30Darrell Greene
31Darren Keyton
32Jake Bernstein
33Vi Teofilo
34Collin Rahrig
35Zach Voytek
36Kitt O'Brien
37JP Flynn
38Nick Gates
39Givens Price
40Brandon Greene
41Jeff Adams
42Tanner Hawkinson
43Adrian Bellard
44Jordan Roos
45Nate Theaker
46Cameron Hunt
47Isaiah Williams
48Sean Harlow
49Michael Dunn
50Dakota Shepley
51Fred Lauina
52Trevor Darling
53Avery Young
54Lene Maiava
55Jamison Lalk
56Marquis Lucas
57Josh James
58Jeremiah Poutasi
59Cody Wichmann
60Austin Shepherd
61Brett Boyko
62Kaleb Eulls
63Kaleb Johnson
64Al Bond
65Brian Folkerts
66Matthew Masifilo
67Brandon Thomas
68Josh Allen
69Ronald Patrick
70John Fullington
71James Ferentz
72Jeremiah Kolone
73Alex Kozan
74Alex Cooper
75Mason Gentry
76Garrick Mayweather
77Nila Kasitati
78Freddie Tagaloa
79Richard Levy
80Greg Pyke
81Pearce Slater
82Toby Weathersby
83Ruben Holcomb
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Erik Austell
3Deyshawn Bond
4Zac Kerin
5T.J. Johnson
6Dillon Day
7Travis Swanson
8Austin Reiter
9Kyle Fuller
10Parker Collins
11Jimmy Murray
12Hroniss Grasu
13Jacob Flores
14Fernando Velasco
15Jacques McClendon
16Drew Nowak
17Garth Gerhart
18Jamil Douglas
19Josh LeRibeus
20J.J. Dielman
21Max Tuerk
22Brian Schwenke
23Mitchell Bell
24Manuel Ramirez
25Julian Vandervelde
26Khaled Holmes
27Wesley Johnson
28Alex Officer
29Quinton Schooley
30Mark Spelman
31Robert Kugler
32Braxston Cave
33Austin Davis
34Tony Adams
35Barrett Jones
36Dalton Freeman
37Patrick Lewis
38Luke Bowanko
39Demetrius Rhaney
40Karim Barton
41Ben Clarke
42Ross Burbank
43Marcus Henry
44Mike Matthews
45Brian De La Puente
46Anthony Coyle
47Nico Falah
48J.P. Quinn
49Travis Averill
50Alan Knott
51Anthony Fabiano
52Taylor Boggs
53Lucas Crowley
54Jack Allen
55Alex Balducci
56James Stone
57Reese Dismukes
58Dillon Farrell
59Ben Gottschalk
60Erick Wren
61Kyle Friend
62Tyler Orlosky
63Gino Gradkowski
64Connor Hilland
RG1Zane Beadles
2Todd Herremans
3Louis Vasquez
4Chad Slade
5Garrett Gilkey
6Geoff Schwartz
7Cyril Lemon
8Hugh Thornton
9Oday Aboushi
10Jared Smith
11Will Pericak
12Josh Andrews
13Tre' Jackson
14Ian Silberman
15Josue Matias
16Leon Brown
17Spencer Drango
18Landon Turner
19Clay DeBord
20Kraig Urbik
21Paul Fanaika
22Robert Myers
23Craig Watts
24Kadeem Edwards
25Darrion Weems
26Chase Farris
27Emmett Cleary
28Ian Park
29Chris Durant
30Aaron Evans
31Tyler Johnstone
32Mitchell Kirsch
33Norman Price
34Skyler Phillips
35Damien Mama
36John Montelus
37Kareem Are
38Kyle Kalis
39Coleman Shelton
40Shahbaz Ahmed
41Trip Thurman
42Ruben Carter
43Ryker Mathews
44Boston Stiverson
45Terran Vaughn
46Donovan Williams
47Jake Eldrenkamp
48Avery Gennesy
49Maurquice Shakir
50Salesi Uhatafe
51Cory Helms
52Chris Schleuger
53Cole Croston
54Dejon Allen
55Gabe Ikard
56Jarrod Pughsley
57Alvin Bailey
58Adam Replogle
59Chris Scott
60Jeff Allen
61Antoine McClain
62David Quessenberry
63Tony Hills
64Ethan Cooper
65Kofi Amichia
66Andrew Tiller
67Matt Rotheram
68Jarvis Harrison
69Chris Muller
70Mike McQueen
71Malcolm Bunche
72Chris Gonzalez
73Justin Evans
74Thomas Evans
75Oni Omoile
76Nick Callender
RT1Austin Howard
2Breno Giacomini
3Tayo Fabuluje
4Erik Pears
5Kevin Bowen
6Trenton Scott
7Austin Pasztor
8Cornelius Lucas
9Quinterrius Eatmon
10Isaiah Battle
11Joseph Cheek
12David Sharpe
13Brad Seaton
14Taylor Hart
15Christian DiLauro
16Andreas Knappe
17Andrew Jelks
18Sebastian Vollmer
19Mitchell Van Dyk
20Adrian Bellard
21Nick Ritcher
22Patrick Miller
23Cameron Jefferson
24John Kling
25Jylan Ware
26Dan Skipper
27Eric Smith
28Victor Salako
29Tyreek Burwell
30Matt Diaz
31Laurence Gibson
32Javarius Leamon
33Darryl Baldwin
34Dieugot Joseph
35Andrew Lauderdale
36Jerry Ugokwe
37Greg Pyke
38Zeth Ramsay
39Willie Beavers
40Pierce Burton
41Dan France
42Kona Schwenke
43Michael Williams
44Luke Marquardt
45Martin Wallace
46Colin Kelly
47Michael Ola
48Brandon Smith
49Darius James
50Ryan Mack
51Torian White
52Leon Johnson
53Austin Golson
54Ryan Hunter
55Jaryd Jones-Smith
56Isiah Cage
57Robert Leff
58Bryce Johnson
59Lamar Holmes
60Brant Weiss
61Keavon Milton
62Jonah Pirsig
63Kendall Calhoun
64Roubbens Joseph
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Nick Folk
5Dan Bailey
6Kai Forbath
7Taylor Bertolet
8Cairo Santos
9Younghoe Koo
10Andy Phillips
11Mike Badgley
12Greg Joseph
13Tyler Davis
14Kyle Brindza
15Brad Craddock
16Devon Bell
17Sam Ficken
18Brandon Bogotay
19Jordan Gay
20Zach Hocker
21Shayne Graham
22Shaun Suisham
23Mike Meyer
24Patrick Murray
25Trevor Moore
26Ross Martin
27Marshall Morgan
28Jonathan Brown
29Andrew Furney
30Corey Acosta
31Justin Manton
32Nick Rose
33Matthew McCrane
34Marshall Koehn
35Roberto Aguayo
36Carey Spear
37Billy Cundiff
38Jaden Oberkrom
39John Lunsford
40Ty Long
41Tom Obarski
42Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 