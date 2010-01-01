Earl Mitchell | Defensive Lineman | #90

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Scherzer (finger) can't throw fastballs yet
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Danilo Gallinari and Faried are active Friday
Alex Len listed as the starter for Friday
Rodney Hood (knee) to start, Ingles to bench
Serge Ibaka is starting on Friday vs. Boston
Cory Joseph will start for Kyle Lowry (wrist)
Victor Oladipo (back) ruled out vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown starting, Marcus Smart to bench
Thaddeus Young, C.J. Miles in starting lineup
Domantas Sabonis getting another start
Victor Oladipo (back) a game-time call
Kyle Lowry (right wrist) will not play Friday
Cameron Payne (illness) will not play vs. PHX
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Oshie sidelined with upper body injury
Darnell Nurse ready to return to Oilers
Kris Letang a game-time decision Sat vs PHI
Ducks acquire Patrick Eaves for pick in 2017
Erik Johnson returns Saturday vs Sabres
Schultz extension 'a priority' for Penguins
Trade talk heating up around Drew Stafford
Bryan Bickell ever-closer to rejoining Canes
Berglund signs five-year extension with Blues
Hurricanes will start Eddie Lack on Friday
Report: Shattenkirk vetoes potential trade
Patrick Kane's hat trick helps CHI beat AZ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Grala: Pole for NextEra Energy Resources 250
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
J.J. Yeley tops XFINITY Final Practice
JGL adds Jeb Burton to Young Guns Program
D.J. Kennington qualifies into Daytona 500
Keselowski: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Allgaier paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
David Ragan fastest in Friday practice 1
Tyler Reddick: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Brennan Poole: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Scott Lagasse Jr: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
Defender Scott six back at Honda midpoint
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole clubhouse leader
Fowler flings another 66 in R2 of the Honda
Willy Wilcox WDs from The Honda Classic
Matt Every WDs prior to R2 of Honda Classic
Fichardt hoists up halfway target in Joburg
Branden Grace WDs after R1 of Honda Classic
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
Schefter: James Conner receives clean scan
Cal's Davis Webb now considered a top 5 QB?
Takk McKinley will have shoulder surgery soon
Lions might 'overhaul' the TE position
Cyclones suspend CB Johnson after arrest
NFL exec: Pat Mahomes will shine at Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Burnley missing starting midfield duo
Moyes faces GK dilemma with Pickford fit
Kirchhoff still needs another week
Xherdan Shaqiri back for Week 26
Geoff Cameron nearing a long-awaited return
Jonny Evans is back but not as a starter yet
Has Livermore supplanted Claudio Yacob?
Christian Kabasele out due to a calf injury
Bournemouth injury update ahead of WBA
Bournemouth still seeking Begovic signing
Fit again Hernandez not leaving Hull
Hull City team news for Gameweek 26
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Nick Rose
(K)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Jim Dray
(TE)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Colin Kaepernick
(QB)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Earl Mitchell | Defensive Lineman | #90
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 310
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (81) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/24/2017: Signed a four-year, $16 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers signed DT Earl Mitchell to a four-year, $16 million contract.
With the 49ers switching to a 4-3 front after playing a 3-4 for years, they need interior pocket-pushers. Mitchell qualifies and will get $5.5 million in 2017. It's a raise for him after he was released by the Dolphins last week, who didn't want to pay him $4 million. Mitchell is entering his age-30 season. He and new 49ers DC Robert Saleh were in Houston together during Mitchell's 2010 rookie season. Mitchell will rotate with fellow DTs DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.
Feb 24 - 7:52 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Free agent DT Earl Mitchell completed his Broncos visit on Thursday.
He'll visit the Falcons next. The ex-Dolphin has also drawn interest from the Seahawks and 49ers.
Feb 23 - 1:55 PM
Source:
Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Free agent DT Earl Mitchell will visit the Seahawks on Monday and Tuesday.
Mitchell's schedule is jam-packed. After Seattle, he'll visit the 49ers on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Broncos on Thursday. Mitchell will meet with the Falcons on Thursday night and Friday morning. Mitchell would make sense for a Broncos defense that struggled against the run last year. It would also reunite him with Vance Joseph, who was Mitchell's defensive coordinator in Miami.
Feb 19 - 12:22 PM
Source:
9News Denver
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports free agent DT Earl Mitchell is scheduled to visit the Seahawks, 49ers, Falcons, and Broncos.
He will begin his rounds next week. Mitchell played for new Broncos coach Vance Joseph in Miami last season, so they might be the early favorites. Mitchell will be a quality low-cost signing if he can stay healthy.
Feb 18 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
Feb 24 - 7:52 PM
Earl Mitchell completes Broncos visit
Feb 23 - 1:55 PM
Earl Mitchell to meet with Seahawks first
Feb 19 - 12:22 PM
Earl Mitchell set to visit four teams
Feb 18 - 11:01 AM
More Earl Mitchell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(2804)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2350)
3
J. Thomas
MIA
(2346)
4
J. Cutler
CHI
(2150)
5
A. Peterson
MIN
(1894)
6
B. Albert
MIA
(1857)
7
T. Taylor
BUF
(1750)
8
D. Revis
NYJ
(1626)
9
V. Cruz
FA
(1562)
10
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1490)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
9
11
6
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
HOU
15
18
9
27
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
HOU
16
14
13
27
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
16
19
12
31
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2013
HOU
16
30
18
48
1.5
9
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
16
22
11
33
2.0
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
12
14
8
22
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
9
11
6
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@LAC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colin Kaepernick
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
DuJuan Harris
3
Mike Davis
4
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
DuJuan Harris
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
DuJuan Harris
WR1
1
Torrey Smith
2
DeAndre Smelter
3
Eric Rogers
Sidelined
49ers WR Eric Rogers is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL at Thursday's practice.
He went down on a non-contact play during a kickoff drill. It's a tough blow for the former CFL star. Before the injury, Rogers was in the mix for the Niners' No. 3 receiver vacancy. DeAndre Smelter and Quinton Patton will see more looks in three-wide sets with Rogers on the shelf.
Aug 5
4
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Chris Harper
2
Aaron Burbridge
3
Bruce Ellington
4
DeAndre Carter
WR3
1
Aaron Burbridge
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers placed TE Vance McDonald on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.
McDonald suffered the year-ending injury literally one day after signing a five-year, $35 million extension. An athletic mismatch with some blocking ability but inconsistent hands, McDonald's outlook in Dynasty leagues is entirely contingent on where the 49ers' leadership heads and who they choose at quarterback.
Dec 12
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Je'Ron Hamm
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Marcus Martin
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Alex Balducci
RT
1
Trent Brown
K
1
Nick Rose
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
»
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
»
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
NFL Headlines
»
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
»
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
»
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
»
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
»
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
»
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
»
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
»
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
»
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
»
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
»
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
»
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
NFL Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved