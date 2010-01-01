Player Page

Earl Mitchell | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 310
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (81) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
49ers signed DT Earl Mitchell to a four-year, $16 million contract.
With the 49ers switching to a 4-3 front after playing a 3-4 for years, they need interior pocket-pushers. Mitchell qualifies and will get $5.5 million in 2017. It's a raise for him after he was released by the Dolphins last week, who didn't want to pay him $4 million. Mitchell is entering his age-30 season. He and new 49ers DC Robert Saleh were in Houston together during Mitchell's 2010 rookie season. Mitchell will rotate with fellow DTs DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. Feb 24 - 7:52 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA9116170.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010HOU15189271.088.0000000000000
2011HOU161413271.00.0000000100000
2012HOU161912310.00.0000001300000
2013HOU163018481.596.0000000000000
2014MIA162211332.0126.0000000100000
2015MIA12148220.00.0000000000000
2016MIA9116170.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA0110.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@LAC4040.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@LAR2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SF1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@BAL1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11ARZ1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NYJ1340.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@BUF1120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NE0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
RB1Carlos Hyde
2DuJuan Harris
3Mike Davis
4Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2DuJuan Harris
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2DuJuan Harris
WR11Torrey Smith
2DeAndre Smelter
3Eric Rogers
4Rashad Ross
WR21Chris Harper
2Aaron Burbridge
3Bruce Ellington
4DeAndre Carter
WR31Aaron Burbridge
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Je'Ron Hamm
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Marcus Martin
RG1Josh Garnett
2Alex Balducci
RT1Trent Brown
K1Nick Rose
 

 