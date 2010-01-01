Earl Mitchell | Defensive Lineman | #90

Sidelined

49ers WR Eric Rogers is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL at Thursday's practice.

He went down on a non-contact play during a kickoff drill. It's a tough blow for the former CFL star. Before the injury, Rogers was in the mix for the Niners' No. 3 receiver vacancy. DeAndre Smelter and Quinton Patton will see more looks in three-wide sets with Rogers on the shelf.