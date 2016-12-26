Emmanuel Sanders | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (29) / 3/17/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 180 College: Southern Methodist Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (82) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 9/27/2016: Signed a four-year, $38.6 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Emmanuel Sanders has been ruled out of Week 17 against the Raiders with a left foot injury. Sanders left early in the game with a foot injury and was ruled out in the second quarter. It is a disappointing end to what was another productive season for Sanders. Playing with an underwhelming quarterback situation for the second year in a row, Sanders recorded 79 catches for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns on 137 targets. He now has at least 135 targets in each of his three seasons with the Broncos, and he should retain a big target share in his age-30 season next year. Especially if the Broncos can upgrade their quarterback situation this offseason, Sanders will be a solid WR2 in fantasy drafts next summer.

Emmanuel Sanders caught 1-of-3 targets for 26 yards in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs. Trevor Siemian wasn't pushing the ball downfield at all, as Devontae Booker saw a team-high 10 targets. Among the receivers, Demaryius Thomas saw eight looks. Simply put, Sanders wasn't able to win deep and Siemian wasn't able to get him the ball because of all the pressure. Sanders will be a WR2 next week against Oakland. He went 5-47-0 against the Raiders in Week 9.

Emmanuel Sanders caught 3-of-6 targets for 48 yards in the Broncos' Week 15 loss to the Patriots. Seeing a lot of Malcolm Butler, Sanders was largely erased. Sanders wasn't targeted in the first quarter, and didn't catch his first pass until the fourth. For Week 16, Sanders gets a rematch with a Chiefs defense he scored for 7/162/1 last month.