[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Toben Opurum
(RB)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Anthony Norris
(TE)
Emmanuel Sanders | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 3/17/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 180
College:
Southern Methodist
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (82) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
9/27/2016: Signed a four-year, $38.6 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Emmanuel Sanders has been ruled out of Week 17 against the Raiders with a left foot injury.
Sanders left early in the game with a foot injury and was ruled out in the second quarter. It is a disappointing end to what was another productive season for Sanders. Playing with an underwhelming quarterback situation for the second year in a row, Sanders recorded 79 catches for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns on 137 targets. He now has at least 135 targets in each of his three seasons with the Broncos, and he should retain a big target share in his age-30 season next year. Especially if the Broncos can upgrade their quarterback situation this offseason, Sanders will be a solid WR2 in fantasy drafts next summer.
Jan 1 - 5:03 PM
Emmanuel Sanders caught 1-of-3 targets for 26 yards in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs.
Trevor Siemian wasn't pushing the ball downfield at all, as Devontae Booker saw a team-high 10 targets. Among the receivers, Demaryius Thomas saw eight looks. Simply put, Sanders wasn't able to win deep and Siemian wasn't able to get him the ball because of all the pressure. Sanders will be a WR2 next week against Oakland. He went 5-47-0 against the Raiders in Week 9.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:39:00 AM
Emmanuel Sanders caught 3-of-6 targets for 48 yards in the Broncos' Week 15 loss to the Patriots.
Seeing a lot of Malcolm Butler, Sanders was largely erased. Sanders wasn't targeted in the first quarter, and didn't catch his first pass until the fourth. For Week 16, Sanders gets a rematch with a Chiefs defense he scored for 7/162/1 last month.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:37:00 PM
Emmanuel Sanders caught 11-of-14 targets for 100 yards and one touchdown in the Broncos' Week 14 loss to the Titans.
He and Demaryius Thomas combined to see 30 targets on a day Trevor Siemian fired off 51 passes. With the Broncos' running game not working, Sanders, Thomas, and TE AJ Derby served as an extension of that nonexistent rushing attack. Sanders was able to secure a three-yard lofted pass for a short touchdown, the Broncos' only of the day. Sanders has seen at least nine targets in six straight games. He'll be a WR2 next week against the Patriots.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 07:22:00 PM
Manny Sanders exits Week 17 with foot injury
Jan 1 - 5:03 PM
Emmanuel Sanders catches one pass in loss
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:39:00 AM
Emmanuel Sanders held to three catches
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:37:00 PM
Emmanuel Sanders goes 11-100-1 in defeat
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 07:22:00 PM
More Emmanuel Sanders Player News
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
15
79
1032
68.8
13.1
3
5
1
4
.3
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
PIT
13
28
376
28.9
13.4
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
628
0
60
0
2011
PIT
11
22
288
26.2
13.1
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
93
0
22
0
2012
PIT
16
44
626
39.1
14.2
0
1
1
4
.3
4.0
0
0
2
27
0
93
0
2013
PIT
16
67
740
46.3
11.0
0
6
1
25
1.6
25.0
0
0
0
268
0
0
0
2014
DEN
16
101
1404
87.8
13.9
7
9
8
44
2.8
5.5
0
0
0
54
0
11
0
2015
DEN
15
76
1135
75.7
14.9
4
6
3
29
1.9
9.7
0
0
2
13
0
103
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
5
49
9.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
3
39
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
9
117
13.0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
8
88
11.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
7
80
11.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@SD
4
40
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
4
86
21.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SD
4
68
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@OAK
5
47
9.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NO
5
54
10.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
7
162
23.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
3
28
9.3
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
11
100
9.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
3
48
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@KC
1
26
26.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Devontae Booker
2
Justin Forsett
3
Juwan Thompson
GLB
1
Devontae Booker
2
Justin Forsett
3RB
1
Devontae Booker
2
Justin Forsett
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Cody Latimer
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Jordan Norwood
3
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
James Ferentz
RG
1
Michael Schofield
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
K
1
Brandon McManus
