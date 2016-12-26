Player Page

Emmanuel Sanders | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/17/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 180
College: Southern Methodist
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (82) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Emmanuel Sanders has been ruled out of Week 17 against the Raiders with a left foot injury.
Sanders left early in the game with a foot injury and was ruled out in the second quarter. It is a disappointing end to what was another productive season for Sanders. Playing with an underwhelming quarterback situation for the second year in a row, Sanders recorded 79 catches for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns on 137 targets. He now has at least 135 targets in each of his three seasons with the Broncos, and he should retain a big target share in his age-30 season next year. Especially if the Broncos can upgrade their quarterback situation this offseason, Sanders will be a solid WR2 in fantasy drafts next summer. Jan 1 - 5:03 PM
More Emmanuel Sanders Player News

Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN1579103268.813.13514.34.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010PIT132837628.913.40200.0.00016280600
2011PIT112228826.213.10200.0.0000930220
2012PIT164462639.114.20114.34.0002270930
2013PIT166774046.311.0061251.625.0000268000
2014DEN16101140487.813.9798442.85.5000540110
2015DEN1576113575.714.9463291.99.70021301030
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR5499.8000.0000000
2Sep 18IND33913.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@CIN911713.0200.0000000
4Oct 2@TB88811.0100.0000000
5Oct 9ATL78011.4000.0000000
6Oct 13@SD44010.0000.0000000
7Oct 24HOU48621.5000.0000000
8Oct 30SD46817.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@OAK5479.4000.0000000
10Nov 13@NO55410.8000.0000000
12Nov 27KC716223.1100.0000000
13Dec 4@JAC3289.30144.0000000
14Dec 11@TEN111009.1100.0000000
15Dec 18NE34816.0000.0000000
16Dec 25@KC12626.0000.0000000
17Jan 1OAK00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Austin Davis
RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3Juwan Thompson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Bennie Fowler
3Cody Latimer
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Norwood
3Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
K1Brandon McManus
 

 