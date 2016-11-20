Player Page

Alterraun Verner | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/13/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 187
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (104) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Bucs released CB Alterraun Verner.
The no-brainer move creates $6.5 million in cap space, and leaves behind no dead money. Signed to a four-year, $25.5 million contract in March 2014, Verner was a comprehensive bust in Tampa, losing his starting job in 2015. Despite good health, he made just nine combined starts over the past two years, playing 838 replacement-level snaps. The ex-Titan turned 28 in January. He'll search for fourth corner work. Feb 23 - 4:00 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB 16151160.00.01160000700000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010TEN1685161010.00.034102011100000
2011TEN16416470.00.0140000700000
2012TEN166418820.00.02110111900000
2013TEN16498570.00.05681200230170110
2014TB 145718750.00.02260002900000
2015TB 164511560.536.01440001400000
2016TB 16151160.00.01160000700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@ARZ1010.00.0000000200000
3Sep 25LAR1010.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2DEN0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 10@CAR0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@SF0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30OAK1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 3ATL1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13CHI1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@KC3030.00.0000000200000
12Nov 27SEA2020.00.01160000200000
13Dec 4@LAC2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11NO0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DAL0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NO1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CAR1010.00.0000000000000

