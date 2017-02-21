Drew Brees | Quarterback | #9

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
Podcast: Indians Check-In
Mar 29
Final Standard Mock
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
Athletics could open with closer by committee
Cardinals lock up Molina with 3-year pact
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Orioles to send down Alvarez and Giavotella
Cardinals place Rosenthal (lat) on 10-day DL
Cahill will start third game of season for SD
Jon Gray to start Opening Day for Rockies
Blake Treinen named the Nationals' closer
Rangers, Odor finalize 6-yr, $49.5M extension
Cardinals showing interest in Jose Quintana
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Guard Chris Chester retiring after 11 seasons
Ex-Redskins GM: Problems not alcohol-related
Report: 'Skins haven't made new Cousins offer
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Pederson thinks Jeffery will help other WRs
Gruden: 'Offense runs through' Jordan Reed
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Mirotic Madness
Mar 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 31
Mar 31
Roundtable: 2017-18 Targets
Mar 30
Dose: It's Westbrook's World!
Mar 30
Fantasy Values: Roto & DFS
Mar 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 29
Mar 29
Dose: Dray and Harden Hurting
Mar 29
Stats: Tower Records
Mar 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Harden has season-low four assists
Damian Lillard double-doubles in huge win
Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic keying Blazers run
Devin Booker scores 33 points vs. Clippers
Marquese Chriss scores 20 points vs. Clips
George Hill (groin) will not play vs. Wizards
Jimmy Butler scores 25 points in win vs. CLE
Nikola Mirotic ties season high with 28
LeBron James scores 26 points in loss to CHI
Ricky Rubio scores career-high 33 in win
Larry Nance about to get more minutes?
Marcus Morris scores 28 with 13 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hurricanes Push into WC Race
Mar 31
Podcast: Getzlaf's Resurgence
Mar 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 25
Mar 30
Dose: Hutton shuts down Yotes
Mar 30
Defensemen Distribution
Mar 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 29
Wings Officially Miss Playoffs
Mar 29
Changes: From Ekblad to Worse
Mar 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tyson Jost poised for first NHL game Friday
Patrik Elias decides to hang up his skates
Connor McDavid extends points streak to nine
Corey Perry scores twice in OTL to Jets
Filip Forsberg scores 30th goal of 2016-17
Auston Matthews' point streak hits 7 games
Brendan Gallagher nets 1G, 3A in win over FLA
Brad Marchand picks up 1G, 1A in win over DAL
Simmonds, Weise record Gordie Howe Hat Tricks
Zaitsev, Leafs reportedly working on big deal
Barkov sidelined with upper body injury
Kucherov out sick vs Detroit on Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 24
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bobby Measmer Jr.: Spring Explosion 125 notes
Daniel Suarez is coming into his own
Harvick has the 5th-most segment points
Corey LaJoie has 4 accidents in 5 races
Timmy Hill has two previous M'ville starts
Two steps forward, one back for Paul Menard
Chris Buescher is a hidden Martinsville gem
DiBenedetto had two strong short track runs
Final Four bound Gamecocks on Chastain truck
Bubba Wallace's crew chief fined at Fontana
New sponsor for Allgaier at Fort Worth
Suarez's crew chief takes indefinite leave
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
Brad Kaaya dealing with turf toe since Oct 20
Pauline: CIN 'seriously considering' Mixon
Wilson: Mahomes tops draft in visits/workouts
Trubisky's private workout for NYJ on Thurs
Davis Webb's first round buzz gains steam
Jeremiah hearing heavy Round 2 buzz for Mixon
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 31
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 30
Mar 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 30
Mar 28
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Daniel Sturridge spotted at Melwood this week
Gudmundsson (knee) returns to light training
Janssen still not 100% following flu bout
Henderson does not recover in time for GW30
James Wilson hopeful he can make a comeback
United's on-loan 'keeper Johnstone in demand
Gabbiadini ruled out of Bournemouth clash
Return from injury nears for Charlie Austin
Puel admits Van Dijk may miss rest of 16/17
Southampton interested in Mama Sakho
Tadic & Puel speak about disrespect comment
McAuley rewarded with new contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jake Stoneburner
(TE)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Drew Brees | Quarterback | #9
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 1/15/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 209
College:
Purdue
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 2 (32) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/7/2016: Signed a two-year, $44.25 million contract. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed. 2017: $13 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Entering a contract year, Drew Brees said he thinks he can play until he's 45.
Brees just turned 38 in January and is heading into the final year of an extension he signed last September. While he did say he "thinks" he can play seven more years, Brees didn't say he would, saying he's taking things one year at a time. Even at his advanced age, Brees remains one of the top-five quarterbacks in the league and maybe its best passer overall. If he would hit the free-agent market a year from now, Brees would be as sought after as Peyton Manning.
Mar 31 - 9:46 AM
Source:
Sirius XM NFL Radio
In an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Saints coach Sean Payton said he's always in the "quarterback business."
"I think we’re in the quarterback business always because they’re so difficult to find," said Payton. "And certainly you pay attention to it when your quarterback’s older." Payton has now hinted several times at the Saints pursuing a successor to Drew Brees. The 38-year-old led the NFL in passing yards last season but Father Time remains undefeated. The Saints have plenty of other needs, but it would be a mild surprise if they left draft weekend without a quarterback.
Feb 21 - 3:37 PM
Source:
Sirius XM NFL Radio
Drew Brees told
Good Morning Football
he still has a "few more" seasons left in him.
Despite the proclamation, Brees understands his window to win another ring is closing. "I'm just finishing my 16th season and I'm probably a little closer to the end than I am the beginning," Brees said. "So I just want to create a tremendous sense of urgency for every single year. I don't want to look any further past this year and what's right in front of us." Entering a contract year, Brees has said he is not looking to sign an extension this offseason because he doest not "want to overlook any opportunity." If the Saints cannot get it figured out on defense this year, it is not out of the question Brees hits free agency looking for a better chance at a ring in 2018. Still playing at an elite level, Brees threw for 5,208 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2016.
Feb 2 - 10:36 AM
Source:
NFL.com
Drew Brees plans to play out the final year of his deal without an extension in 2017.
"I'm just taking it one year at a time, honestly, because I certainly don't want to miss out," the soon-to-be 38-year-old quarterback said. "I don't want to overlook any opportunity. I don't want to miss out on any just moment, and I understand that I'm more toward the end of my career than I am the beginning and so time is limited. I can't tell you how long that's going to be." Brees hasn't slowed down a bit, but football does become a year-to-year proposition at his age. Ultimately, it would not be surprising for Brees to have a year tacked onto his contract this offseason.
Jan 2 - 4:11 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Mar 31 - 9:46 AM
Payton: We're in the 'quarterback business'
Feb 21 - 3:37 PM
Drew Brees: 'I got a few more' seasons in me
Feb 2 - 10:36 AM
Contract-year QB Brees not seeking extension
Jan 2 - 4:11 PM
More Drew Brees Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3253)
2
A. Peterson
FA
(3131)
3
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2612)
4
J. Gordon
CLE
(2169)
5
R. Griffin III
FA
(1536)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(1492)
7
J. McCown
NYJ
(1382)
8
J. Charles
FA
(1346)
9
R. Sherman
SEA
(1332)
10
C. Coleman
CLE
(1317)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
NO
16
471
673
70.0
5208
325.5
7.7
10
37
15
23
20
1.3
.9
2
0
4
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2001
LAC
1
15
27
55.6
221
221.0
8.2
0
1
0
2
18
18.0
9.0
0
0
0
2002
LAC
16
320
526
60.8
3284
205.3
6.2
3
17
16
38
130
8.1
3.4
1
0
0
2003
LAC
11
205
356
57.6
2108
191.6
5.9
1
11
15
21
84
7.6
4.0
0
0
3
2004
LAC
15
262
400
65.5
3159
210.6
7.9
1
27
7
53
85
5.7
1.6
2
0
2
2005
LAC
16
323
500
64.6
3576
223.5
7.2
2
24
15
21
49
3.1
2.3
1
0
5
2006
NO
16
356
554
64.3
4418
276.1
8.0
8
26
11
42
32
2.0
.8
0
0
3
2007
NO
16
443
655
67.6
4428
276.8
6.8
5
28
18
23
52
3.3
2.3
1
0
4
2008
NO
16
413
635
65.0
5069
316.8
8.0
10
34
17
22
-1
-.1
.0
0
0
1
2009
NO
15
363
514
70.6
4388
292.5
8.5
7
34
11
22
33
2.2
1.5
2
0
6
2010
NO
16
448
658
68.1
4620
288.8
7.0
7
33
22
18
-3
-.2
-.2
0
0
2
2011
NO
16
468
657
71.2
5476
342.3
8.3
13
46
14
21
86
5.4
4.1
1
0
1
2012
NO
16
422
670
63.0
5177
323.6
7.7
10
43
19
15
5
.3
.3
1
0
1
2013
NO
16
446
650
68.6
5162
322.6
7.9
11
39
12
35
52
3.3
1.5
3
0
2
2014
NO
16
456
659
69.2
4952
309.5
7.5
8
33
17
27
68
4.3
2.5
1
0
3
2015
NO
15
428
627
68.3
4870
324.7
7.8
10
32
11
24
14
.9
.6
1
0
2
2016
NO
16
471
673
70.0
5208
325.5
7.7
10
37
15
23
20
1.3
.9
2
0
4
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
OAK
28
42
66.7
423
10.1
4
0
2
5
2.5
0
1
2
Sep 18
@NYG
29
44
65.9
263
6.0
1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
3
Sep 26
ATL
36
54
66.7
376
7.0
3
1
2
9
4.5
0
0
4
Oct 2
@LAC
23
36
63.9
207
5.8
2
2
4
-4
-1.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CAR
34
49
69.4
465
9.5
4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@KC
37
48
77.1
367
7.6
3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SEA
27
35
77.1
265
7.6
1
0
1
1
1.0
1
0
9
Nov 6
@SF
28
39
71.8
323
8.3
3
0
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
21
29
72.4
303
10.4
3
2
2
9
4.5
0
0
11
Nov 17
@CAR
35
44
79.5
285
6.5
2
1
2
0
.0
0
1
12
Nov 27
LAR
28
36
77.8
310
8.6
4
0
1
1
1.0
1
1
13
Dec 4
DET
31
44
70.5
326
7.4
0
3
0
0
.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TB
25
41
61.0
257
6.3
0
3
1
2
2.0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
37
48
77.1
389
8.1
4
0
2
-2
-1.0
0
1
16
Dec 24
TB
23
34
67.6
299
8.8
1
0
4
1
.3
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
29
50
58.0
350
7.0
2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
3
Chase Daniel
4
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Travaris Cadet
3
Daniel Lasco
4
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Travaris Cadet
3RB
1
Travaris Cadet
2
Mark Ingram
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
WR2
1
Willie Snead
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Ted Ginn
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill (leg) is expected to resume running soon.
Per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Hill is "progressing well" in his recovery from a broken fibula. Hill probably won't be ready for OTAs but should be fine by training camp. Coby Fleener remains the lead tight end in New Orleans, though Hill was starting to cut into his workload before he got hurt last year.
Mar 24
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Jake Stoneburner
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
C
1
Max Unger
2
Jack Allen
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Senio Kelemete
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Browns' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
»
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
NFL Headlines
»
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
»
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
»
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
»
Guard Chris Chester retiring after 11 seasons
»
Ex-Redskins GM: Problems not alcohol-related
»
Report: 'Skins haven't made new Cousins offer
»
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
»
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
»
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
»
Pederson thinks Jeffery will help other WRs
»
Gruden: 'Offense runs through' Jordan Reed
»
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved