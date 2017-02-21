Player Page

Drew Brees | Quarterback | #9

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (38) / 1/15/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 209
College: Purdue
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (32) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Entering a contract year, Drew Brees said he thinks he can play until he's 45.
Brees just turned 38 in January and is heading into the final year of an extension he signed last September. While he did say he "thinks" he can play seven more years, Brees didn't say he would, saying he's taking things one year at a time. Even at his advanced age, Brees remains one of the top-five quarterbacks in the league and maybe its best passer overall. If he would hit the free-agent market a year from now, Brees would be as sought after as Peyton Manning. Mar 31 - 9:46 AM
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NO1647167370.05208325.57.710371523201.3.9204
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2001LAC1152755.6221221.08.201021818.09.0000
2002LAC1632052660.83284205.36.231716381308.13.4100
2003LAC1120535657.62108191.65.91111521847.64.0003
2004LAC1526240065.53159210.67.9127753855.71.6202
2005LAC1632350064.63576223.57.22241521493.12.3105
2006NO1635655464.34418276.18.08261142322.0.8003
2007NO1644365567.64428276.86.85281823523.32.3104
2008NO1641363565.05069316.88.010341722-1-.1.0001
2009NO1536351470.64388292.58.57341122332.21.5206
2010NO1644865868.14620288.87.07332218-3-.2-.2002
2011NO1646865771.25476342.38.313461421865.44.1101
2012NO1642267063.05177323.67.7104319155.3.3101
2013NO1644665068.65162322.67.911391235523.31.5302
2014NO1645665969.24952309.57.58331727684.32.5103
2015NO1542862768.34870324.77.81032112414.9.6102
2016NO1647167370.05208325.57.710371523201.3.9204
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11OAK284266.742310.140252.501
2Sep 18@NYG294465.92636.01000.000
3Sep 26ATL365466.73767.031294.500
4Oct 2@LAC233663.92075.8224-4-1.000
6Oct 16CAR344969.44659.54100.000
7Oct 23@KC374877.13677.63100.000
8Oct 30SEA273577.12657.610111.010
9Nov 6@SF283971.83238.3302-2-1.000
10Nov 13DEN212972.430310.432294.500
11Nov 17@CAR354479.52856.52120.001
12Nov 27LAR283677.83108.640111.011
13Dec 4DET314470.53267.40300.000
14Dec 11@TB254161.02576.303122.000
15Dec 18@ARZ374877.13898.1402-2-1.001
16Dec 24TB233467.62998.81041.300
17Jan 1@ATL295058.03507.02100.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
3Chase Daniel
4Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Travaris Cadet
3Daniel Lasco
4Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Travaris Cadet
3RB1Travaris Cadet
2Mark Ingram
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Jake Stoneburner
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 