Drew Brees | Quarterback | #9 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (38) / 1/15/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 209 College: Purdue Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (32) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 9/7/2016: Signed a two-year, $44.25 million contract. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed. 2017: $13 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Entering a contract year, Drew Brees said he thinks he can play until he's 45. Brees just turned 38 in January and is heading into the final year of an extension he signed last September. While he did say he "thinks" he can play seven more years, Brees didn't say he would, saying he's taking things one year at a time. Even at his advanced age, Brees remains one of the top-five quarterbacks in the league and maybe its best passer overall. If he would hit the free-agent market a year from now, Brees would be as sought after as Peyton Manning. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio

In an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Saints coach Sean Payton said he's always in the "quarterback business." "I think we’re in the quarterback business always because they’re so difficult to find," said Payton. "And certainly you pay attention to it when your quarterback’s older." Payton has now hinted several times at the Saints pursuing a successor to Drew Brees. The 38-year-old led the NFL in passing yards last season but Father Time remains undefeated. The Saints have plenty of other needs, but it would be a mild surprise if they left draft weekend without a quarterback. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio

Drew Brees told Good Morning Football he still has a "few more" seasons left in him. Despite the proclamation, Brees understands his window to win another ring is closing. "I'm just finishing my 16th season and I'm probably a little closer to the end than I am the beginning," Brees said. "So I just want to create a tremendous sense of urgency for every single year. I don't want to look any further past this year and what's right in front of us." Entering a contract year, Brees has said he is not looking to sign an extension this offseason because he doest not "want to overlook any opportunity." If the Saints cannot get it figured out on defense this year, it is not out of the question Brees hits free agency looking for a better chance at a ring in 2018. Still playing at an elite level, Brees threw for 5,208 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2016. Source: NFL.com