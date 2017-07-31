Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kam Chancellor | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/3/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 225
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (133) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Seahawks signed SS Kam Chancellor to a three-year, $36-million extension through 2020.
Both coach Pete Carroll and Chancellor hinted a deal was close on Monday. ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the contract includes $25 million in guaranteed money, and the new money average will make Chancellor the third-highest paid safety in the league. With Chancellor locked up, the Seahawks may turn their attention to FS Earl Thomas, who has two years left on his deal. Aug 1 - 10:55 AM
Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter
More Kam Chancellor Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010SEA16176231.033.0000001100000
2011SEA157522971.01010.042701021200000
2012SEA167324970.00.0000201400000
2013SEA166534990.00.03780001600000
2014SEA146018780.00.01520001600000
2015SEA114430740.00.0260001400000
2016SEA125135860.00.0250001800000
Kam Chancellor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Kam Chancellor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kam Chancellor's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Kam Chancellor's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA3470.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAR4150.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF5380.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@NYJ2460.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@NE4480.00.0000001100000
11Nov 20PHI1780.00.0150000200000
12Nov 27@TB7180.00.0100000100000
13Dec 4CAR6170.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@GB6280.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15LAR2460.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ARZ5380.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@SF6170.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3C.J. Prosise
4Alex Collins
5Chris Carson
GLB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Algernon Brown
3Kyle Coleman
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
4Rodney Smith
5David Moore
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Marcus Lucas
5Tyrone Swoopes
LT1George Fant
2Rees Odhiambo
3Will Pericak
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Oday Aboushi
2Ethan Pocic
3Robert Myers
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Justin Senior
K1Blair Walsh
 

 