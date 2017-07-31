Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Algernon Brown
(RB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kam Chancellor | Defensive Back | #31
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/3/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 225
College:
Virginia Tech
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 5 (133) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/1/2017: Signed a three-year, $36-million extension. Deal includes $25 million guaranteed. 2017: $6.8 million (+ $325,008 roster bonus), 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks signed SS Kam Chancellor to a three-year, $36-million extension through 2020.
Both coach Pete Carroll and Chancellor hinted a deal was close on Monday. ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the contract includes $25 million in guaranteed money, and the new money average will make Chancellor the third-highest paid safety in the league. With Chancellor locked up, the Seahawks may turn their attention to FS Earl Thomas, who has two years left on his deal.
Aug 1 - 10:55 AM
Source:
Josina Anderson on Twitter
Coach Pete Carroll and contract-year SS Kam Chancellor expressed optimism in Chancellor landing an extension.
"Yeah, I think it's been positive on both ends and hopefully it gets done any time now, but I feel like it's been positive on both ends," Chancellor said. Scheduled to make just over $7 million this season, 29-year-old Chancellor is likely seeking $10 million-plus annually. It sounds like it'll get done.
Jul 31 - 6:27 PM
Source:
KJR 950 Seattle
Contract-year SS Kam Chancellor says he's yet to have extension talks with the Seahawks.
Coach Pete Carroll said the team would like to change that. Now 29, Chancellor has had some injury issues in recent years, but his play hasn't fallen off at all. Third-round S Delano Hill looms as a potential replacement, however.
Jun 13 - 7:20 PM
Source:
Sheil Kapadia on Twitter
Seahawks SS Kam Chancellor (ankle) has been limited at OTAs.
Chancellor is being moved slowly as he recovers from offseason ankle surgeries. There’s been no concern over his training camp status. Entering a contract year, GM John Schneider has been noncommittal on an extension for Chancellor. The Seahawks drafted third round SS Delano Hill as a possible replacement.
Jun 3 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Bob Condotta on Twitter
Kam Chancellor lands 3-year, $36M extension
Aug 1 - 10:55 AM
Seahawks, Chancellor confident in extension
Jul 31 - 6:27 PM
Kam Chancellor: No extension talks yet
Jun 13 - 7:20 PM
Kam Chancellor (ankle) limited at OTAs
Jun 3 - 4:16 PM
More Kam Chancellor Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
SEA
16
17
6
23
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SEA
15
75
22
97
1.0
10
10.0
4
27
0
1
0
2
12
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
16
73
24
97
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
2
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
16
65
34
99
0.0
0
.0
3
78
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
14
60
18
78
0.0
0
.0
1
52
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
11
44
30
74
0.0
0
.0
2
6
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
12
51
35
86
0.0
0
.0
2
5
0
0
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
Kam Chancellor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kam Chancellor's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kam Chancellor's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kam Chancellor's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NE
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
1
7
8
0.0
0
.0
1
5
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@TB
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Eddie Lacy
2
Thomas Rawls
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Alex Collins
5
Chris Carson
GLB
1
Eddie Lacy
2
Thomas Rawls
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Algernon Brown
3
Kyle Coleman
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
4
Rodney Smith
5
David Moore
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
Tyler Lockett
Sidelined
Seahawks placed WR/KR Tyler Lockett on the active/PUP list.
Lockett is eligible to come off the list at any time in camp, and coach Pete Carroll promised he "won't be there long." Lockett broke his fibula and tibia late last season, but he has made good progress. It remains to be seen just how much the Seahawks put on Lockett's offensive plate this season.
Jul 30
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Marcus Lucas
5
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
George Fant
2
Rees Odhiambo
3
Will Pericak
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
Sidelined
Seahawks LG Luke Joeckel says he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from last year's ACL/MCL/meniscus tear.
"I think I’m a little ahead of schedule, definitely participating more than I thought I would be," said Joeckel after Seattle's last OTAs. The Seahawks have been using Joeckel at both left tackle and left guard to try to gain a feel for where he fits best. Joeckel played guard last year in Jacksonville.
Jun 5
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Ethan Pocic
3
Robert Myers
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Justin Senior
K
1
Blair Walsh
