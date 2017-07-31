Kam Chancellor | Defensive Back | #31 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (29) / 4/3/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 225 College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (133) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 8/1/2017: Signed a three-year, $36-million extension. Deal includes $25 million guaranteed. 2017: $6.8 million (+ $325,008 roster bonus), 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Seahawks signed SS Kam Chancellor to a three-year, $36-million extension through 2020. Both coach Pete Carroll and Chancellor hinted a deal was close on Monday. ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the contract includes $25 million in guaranteed money, and the new money average will make Chancellor the third-highest paid safety in the league. With Chancellor locked up, the Seahawks may turn their attention to FS Earl Thomas, who has two years left on his deal. Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter

Coach Pete Carroll and contract-year SS Kam Chancellor expressed optimism in Chancellor landing an extension. "Yeah, I think it's been positive on both ends and hopefully it gets done any time now, but I feel like it's been positive on both ends," Chancellor said. Scheduled to make just over $7 million this season, 29-year-old Chancellor is likely seeking $10 million-plus annually. It sounds like it'll get done. Source: KJR 950 Seattle

Contract-year SS Kam Chancellor says he's yet to have extension talks with the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said the team would like to change that. Now 29, Chancellor has had some injury issues in recent years, but his play hasn't fallen off at all. Third-round S Delano Hill looms as a potential replacement, however. Source: Sheil Kapadia on Twitter