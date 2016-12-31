Nolan Carroll | Defensive Back | #24

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
Daily Dose: Oh, Danny Boy
May 28
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Renfroe launches grand slam, Pads top Cubs
McCutchen swats walkoff shot vs. Arizona
Gregory Polanco day-to-day with ankle sprain
Roark works seven shutout frames vs. Giants
Zimmerman goes 3-for-4 with 14th home run
Encarnacion hits 10th homer Monday vs. A's
Trout diagnosed with ligament tear in thumb
X-rays on Byron Buxton's finger are negative
Diaz works dominant ninth for save Monday
Blackmon hits 13th homer Monday vs. SEA
Harper ejected after benches-clearing brawl
Adrian Beltre activated from disabled list
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DUI
'Nothing imminent' with Kaepernick, Seahawks
60 catches 'not a stretch' for C.J. Prosise
McCoy looking forward to passing-game role
Cousins wants Pryor to be heavily involved
Bucs K Aguayo's struggles continue into OTAs
Dion Lewis expected to play reduced 2017 role
Cousins: Extension talks w/ Skins 'positive'
Rob Gronkowski (back) a 'full-go' at OTAs
Browns hoping to 'fast-track' DeShone Kizer
RT Zach Strief agrees to restructured deal
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
Mike Fisher should be able to play in Game 1
Patric Hornqvist will be a game-time decision
T.J. Oshie deal likely completed with Caps
Caps-Leafs to play outdoor game in March
Karlsson to deal with injured foot next week
Rieder out 8-12 weeks after ankle surgery
Nicholle Anderson scans are clear of cancer
Laviolette almost named head coach of Pens
Canucks would like to bring back Ryan Miller
Should Sens expose Ryan to expansion draft?
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Top-10 in Hisense 4K TV 300 for Custer
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Dale Earnhardt Jr. earns second top-10 of ‘17
Ryan Newman rebounds to 9th at Charlotte
Kevin Harvick finishes 8th at Charlotte
Kurt Busch gets 4th top-10 in past 6 races
Denny Hamlin finishes 5th at Charlotte
Matt Kenseth earns 3rd top-5 of the season
Truex dominates, finishes 3rd in Coke 600
Kyle Busch finishes 2nd in Coke 600
Austin Dillon win Coke 600 on fumes
Chris Buescher should earn place diff points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
Weather forecast adjusts R4 tee times at DDI
Dodt new leader at Wentworth after R3 surge
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Houston nabs ASU grad transfer WR Jefferson
Alleged victim of Vols WR Smith seeks $875k
Brown qualifies for 100-meter dash title race
Zaire picks UF, waiting on SEC rule change?
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
Return ace Vault has lower-body surgery
4-star Williams doesn't qualify academically
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Man City leave Joe Hart hanging
Grosicki attracts interest from PL new boys
Rooney has 'more or less' decided on future
Pep: Aguero, Kompany to stay at City
Carrick signs on for another year at Man Utd
United tie up Antonio Valencia with new deal
Jordan could have his Pick of clubs
Varela slams Frankfurt over disciplinary
Offers flooding in for Zlatan
Arsenal win their record 13th FA Cup title
Watford taps Marco Silva as next manager
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Appleby
(QB)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Dan Bailey
(K)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Jahad Thomas
(RB)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nolan Carroll | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/18/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
College:
Maryland
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 5 (145) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2017: Signed a three-year, $10 million contract. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus. 2017: $1 million, 2018-2019: $3 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll was arrested for DUI in Dallas on Monday morning.
An eighth-year veteran, this is Carroll's first known arrest as a pro. He posted bond at 2:45 PM this afternoon and was released. Carroll is likely facing a one- or two-game suspension. The Cowboys signed Carroll to compete for a starting job after losing Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency.
May 29 - 8:16 PM
Source:
WFAA-TV Dallas
Cowboys signed CB Nolan Carroll, formerly of the Eagles, on a three-year, $10-million contract.
Carroll was arguably the Eagles' most consistent corner in 2016, but that is not saying much. Still, he is a starter-quality option -- albeit low-end -- for a team which could lose both Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne. Carroll will likely be asked to play a big role in 2017.
Mar 10 - 7:04 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Impending free agent CB Nolan Carroll said he has opened contract talks with the Eagles.
"I'd like to come back, but it's not just up to me," Carroll said. "We'll see what happens." Coming off a broken ankle, Carroll had to settle for a one-year deal in March. He will be healthy as he heads to the open market this time around, but he has not been any better than average this season. The Eagles need to upgrade their corner corps during the offseason.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:19:00 PM
Source:
NJ Advance Media
Eagles CB Nolan Carroll has passed the league's concussion protocol.
That puts him on track to play Sunday against Seattle. Carroll has struggled mightily this year, earning PFF's 14th-worst cornerback grade out of 116 qualifiers. Teammate Jalen Mills is dead-last.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:25:00 PM
Source:
Dave Zangaro on Twitter
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DUI
May 29 - 8:16 PM
Cowboys nab former Eagles CB Nolan Carroll
Mar 10 - 7:04 PM
Nolan Carroll has opened contract talks w/PHI
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:19:00 PM
Nolan Carroll passes concussion protocol
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:25:00 PM
More Nolan Carroll Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Jennings
FA
(3029)
2
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2533)
3
O. Beckham
NYG
(2418)
4
V. Cruz
CHI
(2193)
5
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2096)
6
B. Perriman
BAL
(1765)
7
K. White
CHI
(1698)
8
D. Kizer
CLE
(1689)
9
L. Fournette
JAC
(1558)
10
M. Lynch
OAK
(1554)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
MIA
13
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
655
0
0
0
2011
MIA
15
29
4
33
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIA
14
46
6
52
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
16
43
4
47
2.0
16
8.0
3
24
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
30
1
31
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
45
0
0
0
2015
PHI
11
42
15
57
0.0
0
.0
2
18
1
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
16
41
14
55
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
Nolan Carroll's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Nolan Carroll's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nolan Carroll's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Nolan Carroll's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Andy Jones
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
5
Noah Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
3
Clay DeBord
LG
1
Joe Looney
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
3
Ruben Carter
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
La'El Collins
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Ty Montgomery is among 20 fantasy players identified as 2017 breakout candidates in Evan Silva's column.
More NFL Columns
»
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
»
Bust a Move
May 24
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
NFL Headlines
»
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DUI
»
'Nothing imminent' with Kaepernick, Seahawks
»
60 catches 'not a stretch' for C.J. Prosise
»
McCoy looking forward to passing-game role
»
Cousins wants Pryor to be heavily involved
»
Bucs K Aguayo's struggles continue into OTAs
»
Dion Lewis expected to play reduced 2017 role
»
Cousins: Extension talks w/ Skins 'positive'
»
Rob Gronkowski (back) a 'full-go' at OTAs
»
Browns hoping to 'fast-track' DeShone Kizer
»
RT Zach Strief agrees to restructured deal
»
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved