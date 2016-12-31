Player Page

Nolan Carroll | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/18/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (145) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll was arrested for DUI in Dallas on Monday morning.
An eighth-year veteran, this is Carroll's first known arrest as a pro. He posted bond at 2:45 PM this afternoon and was released. Carroll is likely facing a one- or two-game suspension. The Cowboys signed Carroll to compete for a starting job after losing Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency. May 29 - 8:16 PM
Source: WFAA-TV Dallas
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010MIA134040.00.011000020655000
2011MIA15294330.00.0100000400000
2012MIA14466521.055.0000001500000
2013MIA16434472.0168.032400001200000
2014PHI16301310.00.00001004045000
2015PHI114215570.00.021810001000000
2016PHI164114550.00.01000011000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE3030.00.0000000000000
2Sep 19@CHI2130.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25PIT1120.00.0000000300000
5Oct 9@DET3030.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@WAS2350.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23MIN4150.00.0000000200000
8Oct 30@DAL2020.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@NYG3030.00.0100000100000
10Nov 13ATL1120.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SEA4260.00.0000000100000
12Nov 28GB1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN2240.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11WAS3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BAL0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG6060.00.0000000200000
17Jan 1DAL4040.00.0000001000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
3Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Andy Jones
5Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Lucky Whitehead
4Quincy McDuffie
5Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
3Clay DeBord
LG1Joe Looney
2Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
3Ruben Carter
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1La'El Collins
2Emmett Cleary
3Byron Bell
K1Dan Bailey
 

 