Player Page

Weather | Roster

Riley Cooper | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230
College: Florida
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (159) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Bucs are not expected to sign free agent Riley Cooper following his tryout at their three-day rookie minicamp.
It's probably not a good sign for what's left of Cooper's career that he didn't impress enough against rookies and reserve/future types to land a minimum contract. Cooper turns 30 in September. He's been out of the league since 2015. May 7 - 5:08 PM
Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter
More Riley Cooper Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010PHI1371168.916.60100.0.00009000
2011PHI161631519.719.70100.0.000016000
2012PHI112324822.510.80300.0.000014000
2013PHI164783552.217.8380181.1.0000-4000
2014PHI165557736.110.50300.0.00010000
2015PHI162132720.415.60200.0.000028000
Riley Cooper's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Riley Cooper's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Riley Cooper's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Riley Cooper's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Robert Griffin III
3Josh Freeman
4Phillip Sims
5Luke McCown
6Ryan Lindley
7G.J. Kinne
8Austin Davis
9Johnny Manziel
10Charlie Whitehurst
11Jerrod Johnson
12Ryan Williams
13Tim Tebow
14Bryan Bennett
15Brad Sorensen
16Seth Lobato
17Matt Blanchard
18Pat Devlin
19McLeod Bethel-Thompson
20Chandler Harnish
21Chase Rettig
22Jerry Lovelocke
23Dan LeFevour
24Austin Trainor
25Jay Cutler
26R.J. Archer
27Zach Mettenberger
28Dylan Thompson
29Cody Fajardo
30Shane Carden
31Griffin Neal
32Marquise Williams
33Max Wittek
34Joe Licata
35Dalyn Williams
36Jake Waters
37Keith Wenning
RB1Rashad Jennings
2John Crockett
3James Starks
4Joseph Randle
5Christine Michael
6Khiry Robinson
7Toby Gerhart
8Alonzo Harris
9Jhurell Pressley
10Karlos Williams
11Joique Bell
12LaMichael James
13Dominique Williams
14Stevan Ridley
15Brandon Burks
16Anthony Dixon
17Zac Stacy
18Josh Harris
19Brandon Ross
20Brandon Brown-Dukes
21Jahwan Edwards
22Ross Scheuerman
23Kenneth Harper
24Jawon Chisholm
25Zac Brooks
26Jerome Smith
27Isaiah Pead
28Dan Herron
29Daryl Richardson
30Michael Dyer
31Jeremy Stewart
32Tyler Gaffney
33Glenn Winston
34Keshawn Hill
35LaVance Taylor
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2James Starks
3Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Joe Don Duncan
3Ryan Mueller
4Andrew Bonnet
5Erik Lorig
6Will Johnson
7Emil Igwenagu
8Jorvorskie Lane
9James Casey
10John Conner
11Zach Boren
12Kiero Small
13J.C. Copeland
14Joey Iosefa
15Blake Renaud
16Devon Johnson
17Alstevis Squirewell
18Patrick Skov
19Brad Smelley
20Jordan Campbell
21Chris Swain
22Sam Bergen
23Nikita Whitlock
24Trey Millard
25Sione Houma
WR11Marcus Easley
2Jerome Simpson
3Greg Jennings
4Marques Colston
5Dwayne Bowe
6James Jones
7Preston Parker
8Greg Little
9Kris Durham
10Josh Morgan
11Stevie Johnson
12Jacoby Ford
13Hakeem Nicks
14Tyler Davis
15Douglas McNeil
16Kyle Prater
17Kain Colter
18Greg Salas
19Miles Austin
20DeAndre Reaves
21Armon Binns
22Carlton Mitchell
23Tevin Reese
24Reggie Dunn
25Nick Harwell
26Ben Edwards
27Joshua Stangby
28Ricky Collins
29Jaxon Shipley
30Nate Washington
31Josh Lenz
32Eric Rogers
33Robert Herron
34Shaq Evans
35Solomon Patton
36Zach D'Orazio
37Kenzel Doe
38Jared Dangerfield
39Issac Blakeney
40Kenny Cook
41T.J. Graham
42Damaris Johnson
43Damian Williams
44Marlon Moore
45Jarrett Boykin
46Lance Lewis
47Joseph Anderson
48David Porter
49Richard Mullaney
50KD Cannon
51Duke Williams
52Dennis Parks
53Quinshad Davis
54Rashaun Simonise
55Reece Horn
56Travis Labhart
57Donatella Luckett
58Josh Stewart
59Tyler Murphy
60Marquez Clark
61Josh Harper
62Chandler Worthy
63Jeff Beathard
64Tyler McDonald
65DaVaris Daniels
66Ezell Ruffin
67L'Damian Washington
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Riley Cooper
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Ace Sanders
9Victor Cruz
10Nathan Palmer
11Onterio McCalebb
12DeVier Posey
13Mike Brown
14Tandon Doss
15Andre Debose
16Shakim Phillips
17A.J. Jenkins
18Griff Whalen
19Emory Blake
20Kevin Smith
21R.J. Harris
22Austin Pettis
23Ryan Broyles
24Ryan Whalen
25Joe Morgan
26Jacoby Jones
27Marcus Harris
28Clyde Gates
29Kadron Boone
30Ryan Lankford
31Isiah Ferguson
32Daniel Rodriguez
33A.J. Cruz
34James Butler
35Valdez Showers
36Amir Carlisle
37Milton Williams III
38Chris Harper
39Reggie Bell
40Jimmie Hunt
41Jay Lee
42Devante Davis
43Devon Wylie
44Mike Williams
45Michael Preston
46Phil Bates
47Levi Norwood
48Christion Jones
49Dres Anderson
50Tony Washington
51Danny Anthrop
52Marken Michel
53Ed Williams
54Chris King
55Trindon Holliday
56Durron Neal
57David Glidden
58Kieran Duncan
59Jarvis Turner
60T.J. Thorpe
61Michael Bennett
62Paul Browning
63Austin Willis
64Kashif Moore
65Kenbrell Thompkins
66Saalim Hakim
67Juron Criner
68Titus Davis
69Andre Davis
70Demetrius Wilson
71Josh Reese
72DiAndre Campbell
73Trevor Harman
74Stephen Hill
75Tom Nelson
76Leonard Hankerson
WR31Marques Colston
2Chris Givens
3Riley Cooper
4Victor Cruz
TE1Owen Daniels
2Gary Barnidge
3Tony Moeaki
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Brandon Bostick
7Scott Chandler
8Craig Stevens
9Bruce Miller
10Dominique Jones
11Chase Ford
12Kyle Miller
13Nic Jacobs
14Matt Spaeth
15Andrew Quarless
16Mickey Shuler
17Beau Gardner
18Michael Cooper
19Chase Coffman
20Casey Pierce
21Mike McFarland
22Rob Blanchflower
23Jacob Maxwell
24D.J. Williams
25Steve Maneri
26Cameron Clear
27Gerald Christian
28Chase Dixon
29David Paulson
30Justice Cunningham
31Nick Kasa
32Richard Gordon
33Orson Charles
34Gerell Robinson
35Brandon Barden
36Jordan Thompson
37Arthur Lynch
38Jack Tabb
39Dan Light
40Kevin Greene
41Ryan Taylor
42Konrad Reuland
43Brett Brackett
44Michael Egnew
45Adrien Robinson
46Jake Murphy
47Rory Anderson
48John Peters
49Jay Rome
50Kivon Cartwright
51Gannon Sinclair
52Braxton Deaver
53M.J. McFarland
54Clayton Echard
LT1Ryan Clady
2King Dunlap
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Carter Bykowski
8Kyle Roberts
9Takoby Cofield
10Micah Hatchie
11Jason Fox
12Jordan Rigsbee
13Tyson Chandler
14Donald Hawkins
15Arturo Uzdavinis
16Lars Hanson
17Garry Williams
18Vince Kowalski
19Taylor Fallin
20John Weidenaar
21David Hedelin
22Cody Booth
23Justin Renfrow
24David Foucault
25Andrew McDonald
26Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Ben Heenan
3Antoine Everett
4David Arkin
5Edawn Coughman
6Ryan Seymour
7Sam Brenner
8Mackenzy Bernadeau
9Josh LeRibeus
10Tanner Hawkinson
11Darren Keyton
12Collin Rahrig
13Vi Teofilo
14Adrian Bellard
15Jake Bernstein
16Chris Watt
17Brian Folkerts
18Matthew Masifilo
19Lene Maiava
20Jamison Lalk
21Al Bond
22Alex Cooper
23Garrick Mayweather
C1Nick Mangold
2Manuel Ramirez
3Julian Vandervelde
4Mitchell Bell
5Marcus Henry
6Fernando Velasco
7Jacques McClendon
8Drew Nowak
9Garth Gerhart
10Barrett Jones
11Dalton Freeman
12Ben Clarke
13Brian De La Puente
14Reese Dismukes
15Ben Gottschalk
16Robert Kugler
17Quinton Schooley
18Braxston Cave
19Dillon Farrell
20Greg Van Roten
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Geoff Schwartz
4Cyril Lemon
5Leon Brown
6Paul Fanaika
7Jared Smith
8Tre' Jackson
9Garrett Gilkey
10Darrion Weems
11Kitt O'Brien
12Shahbaz Ahmed
13Trip Thurman
14Malcolm Bunche
15Alvin Bailey
16Adam Replogle
17Antoine McClain
18Ryker Mathews
19Boston Stiverson
20Terran Vaughn
21Donovan Williams
22Blake Muir
23Tyler Johnstone
24Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Khalif Barnes
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Adrian Bellard
7Mitchell Van Dyk
8Sebastian Vollmer
9Bryce Harris
10Patrick Miller
11Nick Ritcher
12Isiah Cage
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Colin Kelly
17Kona Schwenke
18Zeth Ramsay
19Ryan Mack
20Torian White
21Marquis Lucas
K1Mike Nugent
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Travis Coons
5Carey Spear
6Corey Acosta
7Marshall Morgan
8Justin Manton
9Andrew Furney
10Billy Cundiff
11Jaden Oberkrom
12Shaun Suisham
13Brandon Bogotay
14Shayne Graham
15Zach Hocker
16Kyle Brindza
17Taylor Bertolet
18Brad Craddock
19Devon Bell
20Brett Maher
21Ty Long
22Tom Obarski
 

 