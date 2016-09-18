Player Page

Marshall Newhouse | Tackle | #73

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 328
College: TCU
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (169) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Raiders signed OT Marshall Newhouse, formerly of the Giants, to a two-year contract.
The Giants' No. 3 tackle last season, Newhouse should slide into the same role in Oakland. He's a replacement for Menelik Watson, who has departed for the Broncos. Newhouse provides insurance for RT Austin Howard, who is rehabbing from serious shoulder surgery. Mar 11 - 12:01 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG100000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011GB 160000.00.0000000000000
2012GB 163030.00.0000000000000
2013GB 150000.00.0000000000000
2014CIN151120.00.0000000000000
2015NYG140000.00.0000000000000
2016NYG100000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

