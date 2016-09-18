Marshall Newhouse | Tackle | #73

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 10
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
SS Seager's (oblique) return to games unclear
Zach Britton (oblique) nearing game action
Report: Pagan failed physical with Orioles
Mesoraco (hip) making Cactus debut Sunday
Jurickson Profar says jammed finger is fine
Cashner (biceps) will resume throwing Sat.
Zack Wheeler goes two innings in spring debut
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Newhouse heads to Raiders on two-year deal
Report: Pack offered Cook more than Bennett
'No guarantee' Broncos pursue Tony Romo
Blockbuster: Brandin Cooks lands in Foxboro
Packers give Martellus Bennett 3 years, $21M
Dennis Pitta reworks deal to stay with Ravens
'Fins take flier on Raiders bust Nate Allen
Colts land top edge rusher left Jabaal Sheard
Cordarrelle visits Redskins, Raiders up next
Vikings bolster offensive line with Remmers
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
Pryor inks one-year, $6M deal with Redskins
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Roundtable: Drop or Hold?
Mar 9
Dose: Down goes Anthony Davis
Mar 9
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 24 points
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala resting vs. SA
Stephen Curry and Klay resting on Saturday
John Henson starts 2nd half, blocks 4 shots
Buddy Time: Hield getting a start on Friday
Antetokounmpo scores 21 w/ five steals in win
Marvin Williams goes off for 12/18/7 line
Terrence Ross goes scoreless vs. Hornets
Nikola Jokic (illness) says he will play
Quincy Acy starting as expected Friday
Cavs in serious discussions w/ Larry Sanders?
Grant, Wade, Butler, Portis & Lopez starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
Sergei Bobrovsky wins fourth straight game
Boone Jenner scores GWG vs. Buffalo on Friday
John Gibson returns to crease vs Blues on Fri
Wild will start Darcy Kuemper Friday night
Bobrovsky seeks 4th straight shutout Friday
Travis Zajac (personal) won't play Saturday
Red Wings will scratch Anthony Mantha Friday
Toby Enstrom out indefinitely with concussion
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez tops XFINITY Final Practice
Martin Truex Jr. on outside pole at Vegas
Jones,Suarez advance to final round of quals
Brad Keselowski wins Kobalt 400 pole
Hamlin misses top-12 for 2nd time in 40 races
Gaughan paces Las Vegas XFINITY Practice 1
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in Vegas P1
Matt Kenseth rides an 8-race streak
Danica Patrick suffering long drought
Ryan Blaney hopes to rekindle 2016 magic
Chris Buescher: top-25s in last 4 on type
Kyle Busch is uneven at Vegas
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
Mkhitaryan covered for poor Pogba in Russia
Mourinho explains United's changed formation
Saints full-back still has no contract offer
Martin Caceres approaching full-fitness
Cargill may replace Mings in Cherries XI
Gabbiadini rewarded for goals with POTM award
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
K.J. Brent
(WR)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Cooper Helfet
(TE)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marshall Newhouse | Tackle | #73
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/29/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 328
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 5 (169) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2017: Signed a two-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders signed OT Marshall Newhouse, formerly of the Giants, to a two-year contract.
The Giants' No. 3 tackle last season, Newhouse should slide into the same role in Oakland. He's a replacement for Menelik Watson, who has departed for the Broncos. Newhouse provides insurance for RT Austin Howard, who is rehabbing from serious shoulder surgery.
Mar 11 - 12:01 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Giants RT Marshall Newhouse left Sunday's Week 2 game against the Saints with a strained calf and will not return.
Newhouse exited with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Bobby Hart replaced him at right tackle. The Giants should update his status after the game.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Source:
Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
NJ Advance Media’s James Kratch believes the Giants are "comfortable enough" with Marshall Newhouse at right tackle.
It is not a ringing endorsement, but it is likely an apt description of the Giants’ position. New York has attempted to bring in veteran replacements for Newhouse multiple times this offseason, but the fact that they have not landed any of them suggests they are not desperate for an upgrade. That could change before Week 1, but for now Newhouse looks like the starter.
Tue, Jul 19, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Source:
Newark Star-Ledger
The New York Daily News' Ralph Vacchiano does not believe the Giants view right tackle as an "emergency."
New York clearly wanted to address the right side of the line this offseason, bringing in Russell Okung and Donald Penn for visits and targeting Jack Conklin in the draft. They were not aggressive enough to land any of those players, however, and they have not been aggressive going after secondary options either. Unless someone is added over the summer, Marshall Newhouse looks like the favorite to open the season at right tackle.
Tue, May 17, 2016 10:30:00 AM
Source:
New York Daily News
Newhouse heads to Raiders on two-year deal
Mar 11 - 12:01 AM
Marshall Newhouse leaves with strained calf
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Giants ‘comfortable enough’ with Newhouse
Tue, Jul 19, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Giants do not see right tackle as 'emergency'
Tue, May 17, 2016 10:30:00 AM
More Marshall Newhouse Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Glennon
CHI
(3997)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(3980)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3290)
4
B. Cooks
NE
(3102)
5
D. Jackson
TB
(2797)
6
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2729)
7
K. Cousins
WAS
(2641)
8
S. Gilmore
NE
(2320)
9
A. Bouye
JAC
(2311)
10
T. Smith
PHI
(2295)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYG
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
GB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
GB
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
15
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYG
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
3
Taiwan Jones
GLB
1
Jamize Olawale
2
Jalen Richard
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Johnny Holton
3
Jaydon Mickens
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
3
K.J. Brent
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Lee Smith
3
Gabe Holmes
4
Cooper Helfet
5
Ryan O'Malley
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Denver Kirkland
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Oni Omoile
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Ian Silberman
RT
1
Austin Howard
Sidelined
Raiders RT Austin Howard's shoulder operation was to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.
It's a major operation to repair an injury that happened during training camp. Howard will need the majority of the offseason to recover and rehab, but should be ready for next Week 1. Going on 29, Howard was ineffective as he played hurt in 2016. He's signed for $4.9 million in 2017.
Jan 19
2
Vadal Alexander
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
NFL Headlines
»
Newhouse heads to Raiders on two-year deal
»
Report: Pack offered Cook more than Bennett
»
'No guarantee' Broncos pursue Tony Romo
»
Blockbuster: Brandin Cooks lands in Foxboro
»
Packers give Martellus Bennett 3 years, $21M
»
Dennis Pitta reworks deal to stay with Ravens
»
'Fins take flier on Raiders bust Nate Allen
»
Colts land top edge rusher left Jabaal Sheard
»
Cordarrelle visits Redskins, Raiders up next
»
Vikings bolster offensive line with Remmers
»
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
»
Pryor inks one-year, $6M deal with Redskins
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved