Marshall Newhouse | Tackle | #73 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (28) / 9/29/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 328 College: TCU Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (169) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2017: Signed a two-year contract.

Raiders signed OT Marshall Newhouse, formerly of the Giants, to a two-year contract. The Giants' No. 3 tackle last season, Newhouse should slide into the same role in Oakland. He's a replacement for Menelik Watson, who has departed for the Broncos. Newhouse provides insurance for RT Austin Howard, who is rehabbing from serious shoulder surgery. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Giants RT Marshall Newhouse left Sunday's Week 2 game against the Saints with a strained calf and will not return. Newhouse exited with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Bobby Hart replaced him at right tackle. The Giants should update his status after the game. Source: Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter

NJ Advance Media’s James Kratch believes the Giants are "comfortable enough" with Marshall Newhouse at right tackle. It is not a ringing endorsement, but it is likely an apt description of the Giants’ position. New York has attempted to bring in veteran replacements for Newhouse multiple times this offseason, but the fact that they have not landed any of them suggests they are not desperate for an upgrade. That could change before Week 1, but for now Newhouse looks like the starter. Source: Newark Star-Ledger