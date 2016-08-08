Ted Larsen | Center | #62

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Matt Adams (illness) out again vs. Dodgers
Aaron Judge absent from Thursday's lineup
Tigers place Michael Fulmer (elbow) on DL
Avisail Garcia (thumb) cleared for dry swings
Matt Davidson (knee) remains out Thursday
Moncada (knee) returns to lineup on Thurs.
Iglesias (wrist) back in DET lineup Thursday
Holland (finger) could be available Thursday
Fowler (forearm) resumes baseball activities
Matt Carpenter (hip) returns to Cards lineup
Brewers activate Garza for start versus STL
Giants DFA third baseman Conor Gillaspie
'Further evaluation needed' for Tannehilll
Dolphins 'fear' torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen
Joe Mixon to see 23-25 touches in Week 1?
Tyrod struggling through early days of camp
Giants still waiting for Sterling Shep's MRI
Matt Forte sidelined with hamstring issue
Report: Kap's name mentioned in Miami's FO
Tannehill has 'minimum' of hyperextension
DeMarco Murray dealing with hamstring 'tweak'
Corey Davis headed for MRI on hamstring
It is 'clear' Rob Kelley will be No. 1 back
Mike McCarthy seeking balance on offense
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Wild sign Niederreiter to 5-year contract
William Byron: Zippo 200 advance
Michael Annett: Zippo 200 advance
Brandon Jones: Double duty at The Glen
Elliott Sadler: Zippo 200 advance
Dowling teams with Ideal Racing for Bristol
Justin Allgaier: Zippo 200 advance
Brett Moffitt joins BK Racing at The Glen
Bobby Santos: Stafford 150 stats
Max Zachem: Stafford 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Stafford 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Stafford 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Stafford 150 stats
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
Canes WR Thomas looks like Day 1 contributor
Bing-Dukes, Webster both suspended 1 game
Update: Four schools on OL Teuhema's list
Oklahoma boots freshman QB Robison from team
Arkansas lose WR Hammonds to knee injury
Starting LSU G Teuhema plans to transfer
Shaw: Darnold is the best QB in the nation
Ex-LSU DE Washington transfers to a JUCO
Etling (back) thinks he'll be 100% for opener
Ole Miss starting ILB Bing-Dukes arrested
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
Leicester City confirm Iheanacho signing
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Klopp has a decision to make ahead of GW1
Pre-season malaise strikes Saints again
Mkhi notches up another pre-season goal
Pulis provides a mixed injury update
New Stoke signing sidelined
Terriers claw back to draw VfB Stuttgart
Sturridge scores v. Bayern, leaves w/ injury
Jesus Navas leaves Man City for Sevilla
New signings face a race against time
Drinkwater attracting interest from Chelsea
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Damore'ea Stringfellow
(WR)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Isaiah Ford
(WR)
Malcolm Lewis
(WR)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Mitch Mathews
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Jordan Westerkamp
(WR)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Drew Morgan
(WR)
De'Veon Smith
(RB)
Damien Williams
(RB)
David Fales
(QB)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
Francis Owusu
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Ted Larsen | Center | #62
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/13/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 320
College:
North Carolina State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 6 (205) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2017: Signed a three-year, $5.65 million contract. The deal contains $1.75 million guaranteed, including a $1.25 million signing bonus. Larsen is eligible for annual $25,000 workout bonuses. 2017: $975,000, 2018: $1.5 million, 2019: $1.85 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins "fear" a torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen.
Larsen is in the mix at left guard, and also has experience at center, which would be a trouble spot if Mike Pouncey (hip) isn't ready for Week 1. Larsen is probably the favorite at left guard. A torn biceps can be a season-ending injury.
Aug 3 - 4:42 PM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
Free agent addition Ted Larsen is penciled in as the Dolphins' left guard.
For now, the Dolphins are keeping Jermon Bushrod at right guard. Larsen has never been a particularly effective player, but was far better than Bushrod last season. Guard could be a target for the Dolphins in the draft.
Mar 28 - 3:17 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins signed OG Ted Larsen, formerly of the Bears, to a three-year contract.
Larsen was elbowed out by the arrival of Josh Sitton early last season, but he still ended up starting eight games because of injury. Larsen is not stellar by any means, but he is a solid veteran who can work on either side of the center. He is an option for an offensive line looking for starters on the inside.
Mar 9 - 6:51 PM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
Ted Larsen is getting the first crack at replacing Hroniss Grasu (knee) as the Bears' starting center.
Larsen took his first reps at the pivot with Jay Cutler and the first-team offense Monday. According to beat writer Brad Biggs, Larsen wasn't particularly impressive, getting beaten by ILB Jerrell Freeman for a sack and then pushed around by NT Eddie Goldman. Making 12 starts at guard for the Cardinals last season, Larsen was PFF's No. 77 guard out of 82 qualifiers.
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 06:16:00 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Dolphins 'fear' torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen
Aug 3 - 4:42 PM
Larsen penciled in as Dolphins' left guard
Mar 28 - 3:17 PM
Dolphins land OG Ted Larsen on 3-yr deal
Mar 9 - 6:51 PM
Larsen getting first crack as Bears' center
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 06:16:00 PM
More Ted Larsen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
TB
11
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
TB
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
ARZ
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CHI
15
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
The Washington Post confirms there was no "significant damage" found in Ryan Tannehill's MRI, but reports there is still "further evaluation needed."
Per reporter Mark Maske, the "situation is still uncertain." The Miami Herald called Tannehill's MRI "inconclusive." Structural damage wasn't detected on first blush, but Tannehill has at least a hyperextension. It's possible something more nefarious is still discovered with further testing.
Aug 3
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
4
David Fales
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
Sidelined
Jay Ajayi sustained a concussion in Monday's practice and will miss at least one week.
This was the fear. Ajayi was hit by teammate SS T.J. McDonald in a two-minute drill during Monday's session and had his "bell rung." It's not a huge concern for fantasy owners at this time, but concussions can linger. Once Ajayi returns, the Dolphins are expected to limit the amount of contact he sees the rest of summer.
Aug 2
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
4
Mitch Mathews
5
Malcolm Lewis
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Kenny Stills
3
Rashawn Scott
Sidelined
Dolphins WR Rashawn Scott is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury.
Like most Dolphins, Scott was the subject of numerous offseason puff pieces. He's competing for the Dolphins' No. 6 receiver job, but that's obviously in jeopardy now. A 2016 UDFA, Scott appeared in two games last season.
Jul 31
4
Isaiah Ford
Sidelined
Dolphins seventh-round WR Isaiah Ford underwent a knee scope Wednesday.
He'll be sidelined multiple weeks and could be sent to season-ending I.R. Ford was a long shot to make the team. He was likely headed for the taxi squad.
Aug 2
5
Drew Morgan
WR3
1
Kenny Stills
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
3
Avery Young
LG
1
Anthony Steen
2
Ted Larsen
Sidelined
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins "fear" a torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen.
Larsen is in the mix at left guard, and also has experience at center, which would be a trouble spot if Mike Pouncey (hip) isn't ready for Week 1. Larsen is probably the favorite at left guard. A torn biceps can be a season-ending injury.
Aug 3
3
Isaac Asiata
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Kraig Urbik
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
3
Jesse Davis
4
Eric Smith
K
1
Andrew Franks
