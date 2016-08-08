Ted Larsen | Center | #62 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (30) / 6/13/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 320 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (205) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed a three-year, $5.65 million contract. The deal contains $1.75 million guaranteed, including a $1.25 million signing bonus. Larsen is eligible for annual $25,000 workout bonuses. 2017: $975,000, 2018: $1.5 million, 2019: $1.85 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins "fear" a torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen. Larsen is in the mix at left guard, and also has experience at center, which would be a trouble spot if Mike Pouncey (hip) isn't ready for Week 1. Larsen is probably the favorite at left guard. A torn biceps can be a season-ending injury. Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter

Free agent addition Ted Larsen is penciled in as the Dolphins' left guard. For now, the Dolphins are keeping Jermon Bushrod at right guard. Larsen has never been a particularly effective player, but was far better than Bushrod last season. Guard could be a target for the Dolphins in the draft. Source: Miami Herald

Dolphins signed OG Ted Larsen, formerly of the Bears, to a three-year contract. Larsen was elbowed out by the arrival of Josh Sitton early last season, but he still ended up starting eight games because of injury. Larsen is not stellar by any means, but he is a solid veteran who can work on either side of the center. He is an option for an offensive line looking for starters on the inside. Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter