Ted Larsen | Center | #62

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/13/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 320
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (205) / NE
Contract: view contract details
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins "fear" a torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen.
Larsen is in the mix at left guard, and also has experience at center, which would be a trouble spot if Mike Pouncey (hip) isn't ready for Week 1. Larsen is probably the favorite at left guard. A torn biceps can be a season-ending injury. Aug 3 - 4:42 PM
Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010TB 110000.00.0000000000000
2011TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2012TB 161010.00.0000000000000
2013TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2014ARZ162020.00.0000000000000
2015ARZ100000.00.0000000000000
2016CHI151010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
4David Fales
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
4Mitch Mathews
5Malcolm Lewis
WR21DeVante Parker
2Kenny Stills
3Rashawn Scott
4Isaiah Ford
5Drew Morgan
WR31Kenny Stills
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4Thomas Duarte
5Chris Pantale
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Terry Poole
3Avery Young
LG1Anthony Steen
2Ted Larsen
3Isaac Asiata
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Kraig Urbik
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
3Jesse Davis
4Eric Smith
K1Andrew Franks
 

 