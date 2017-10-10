Player Page

Willie Young | Linebacker | #97

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (32) / 9/19/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 259
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 7 (213) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Bears released OLB Willie Young.
The move saves $4.5 million against the cap. Young is entering his age-33 season and appeared in just four games last season before suffering a torn triceps. He racked up 26 sacks the past four seasons in Chicago and still has some pass-rush juice in the tank, but the move was a no-brainer for the retooling Bears. Young should be able to latch on elsewhere as a rotational piece. Feb 28 - 10:12 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CHI44372.0136.5000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010DET20000.00.0000000000000
2011DET1495143.0196.3000000100000
2012DET1674110.00.0000000100000
2013DET162918473.0206.7000200500000
2014CHI152812409.5646.7000001200000
2015CHI15246306.5507.71390000200000
2016CHI162117387.5435.7000001200000
2017CHI44372.0136.5000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ATL1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@TB2021.055.0000000000000
3Sep 24PIT1121.088.0000000000000
4Sep 28@GB0220.00.0000000000000

