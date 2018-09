J'Marcus Webb | Tackle | #61 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (30) / 8/8/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 331 College: West Texas A&M Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 7 (218) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 3/15/2016: Signed a two-year, $6 contract. The deal contains $2.45 million guaranteed, including a $1.2 million signing bonus. 2016: $1.25 million, 2017: $2.2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Colts placed RT J'Marcus Webb on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. It's the last thing the Colts needed as they wait on LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) to get cleared. "J'Webb Nation" amazingly played 81-of-82 snaps against the Bengals. He will likely be released with an injury settlement once he gets back to full health. CB Lenzy Pipkins has been promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move.

Colts RT J'Marcus Webb is dealing with a hamstring injury. If you didn't know Webb was a Colts starter, now you know. Webb played 81-of-82 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts. His loss for any amount of time would be a huge blow for the Colts' injured and undermanned line. Source: George Bremer on Twitter

Colts signed T/G J'Marcus Webb. A former starter in Oakland and Chicago, Webb hasn't been heard from since being slapped with a four-game ban to begin the 2017 season. He did not play in the NFL last year. Webb will try to make the Colts as a backup guard/tackle.