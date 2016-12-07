Kurt Coleman | Defensive Back | #20 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (29) / 4/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 208 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 7 (244) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 7/26/2016: Signed a four-year, $18.2 million contract. The deal contains $7 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. Coleman is eligible for an annual $100,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1.9 million (+ $400,000 roster bonus), 2018: $3.5 million (+ $400,000 roster bonus), 2019: $3.75 million (+ $425,000 roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Panthers FS Kurt Coleman suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Patriots, and will not return. Coleman was quickly ruled out after going down in the first half. It's a big loss for the Panthers. Colin Jones is the Panthers' No. 3 safety, and should see most of the snaps opposite Mike Adams in Coleman's absence. Source: David Newton on Twitter

Kurt Coleman will return to free safety this season. Coleman broke out at free safety in 2015 for seven interceptions and a sack, but his playmaking took a hit as he was forced into a strong safety role last year. The addition of Mike Adams will send Coleman back home. With their corners entering year two, Captain Munnerlyn in the slot, and a more consistent safety duo, the Panthers' secondary should be a strength this year. Source: Charlotte Observer

Panthers SS Kurt Coleman (concussion) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. He sat out last week's game with a concussion but should be on track to play against the Chargers. Coleman is 79th out of 89 qualifiers in PFF's safety grades. Source: Steve Reed on Twitter