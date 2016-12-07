Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kurt Coleman | Defensive Back | #20

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 208
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 7 (244) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Panthers FS Kurt Coleman suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Patriots, and will not return.
Coleman was quickly ruled out after going down in the first half. It's a big loss for the Panthers. Colin Jones is the Panthers' No. 3 safety, and should see most of the snaps opposite Mike Adams in Coleman's absence. Oct 1 - 2:31 PM
Source: David Newton on Twitter
More Kurt Coleman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CAR3135180.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010PHI15315360.00.0170000200000
2011PHI155622780.00.04600001500000
2012PHI147023930.00.02130001400000
2013PHI15131140.00.0000000000000
2014KC 15343370.00.03120101600000
2015CAR155535901.077.07891000900000
2016CAR156629951.088.04571001700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@SF6060.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17BUF1230.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24NO6390.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@NE0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@DETGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 12PHIGame scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7Oct 22@CHIGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@TBGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5ATLGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 13MIAGame scheduled for 11/13 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26@NYJGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@NOGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10MINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17GBGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24TBGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@ATLGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
FB1Alexander Armah
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Damiere Byrd
3Curtis Samuel
WR21Devin Funchess
2Russell Shepard
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Chris Manhertz
LT1Matt Kalil
2John Theus
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Amini Silatolu
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Greg Van Roten
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 