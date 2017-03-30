Welcome,
date 2017-03-30
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Malachi Dupre
(WR)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rafael Bush | Defensive Back | #25
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/12/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 203
College:
South Carolina State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/13/2018: Signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills signed S Rafael Bush, formerly of the Saints, to a two-year contract.
The deal is worth "up to" $4.5 million. There's no word yet on the guarantees. Going on 31, Bush was the Saints' No. 4 safety in 2017. Perhaps he'll get an upgrade to No. 3 duties in Buffalo, but his role should be similar to what it was last season.
Mar 13 - 4:44 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Saints signed S Rafael Bush, formerly of the Lions, to a one-year, $855,000 contract with $100,000 guaranteed.
The deal comes with an $80,000 signing bonus. Bush was the Lions' No. 3 safety last season, playing 492 snaps. Going on 30, Bush is returning to a team he played for from 2012-15. At least on paper, he's in the mix for free safety duties, but the Saints will probably give the benefit of the doubt to second-year pro Vonn Bell. The Saints used a considerable amount of three-safety alignments in 2016.
Thu, Mar 30, 2017 02:18:00 PM
Source:
Nick Underhill on Twitter
MLive reports Rafael Bush is the "clear leader in the clubhouse" for the Lions' starting strong safety job.
Glover Quin is locked in at free safety, but there is a fairly open competition between Bush, Tavon Wilson, and rookie Miles Killebrew brewing at the other safety spot. Bush appears to have the early lead, but he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Killebrew is the future at the position, and it would not be surprising to see him makes starts this year.
Sat, Jun 25, 2016 10:38:00 AM
Source:
MLive.com
Rafael Bush is believed to have a "leg up" in the Lions' competition at strong safety.
Glover Quin is locked in as the playmaker at free safety. After losing Isa Adbul-Quddus to the Dolphins, the Lions signed Bush and Tavon Wilson before drafting Miles Killebrew in the fourth round. Bush played just 21 snaps last season before tearing his pec. In 2014, he started seven games for the Saints.
Mon, May 23, 2016 09:34:00 AM
Source:
detroitlions.com
Bills do two-year deal with S Rafael Bush
Mar 13 - 4:44 PM
Saints reunite with S Rafael Bush
Thu, Mar 30, 2017 02:18:00 PM
Rafael Bush the favorite at strong safety
Sat, Jun 25, 2016 10:38:00 AM
Rafael Bush the favorite to start at safety?
Mon, May 23, 2016 09:34:00 AM
More Rafael Bush Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NO
14
17
6
23
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
DEN
6
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
16
16
4
20
0.0
0
.0
1
40
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
13
30
12
42
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NO
10
44
11
55
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
1
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
16
34
18
52
1.0
9
9.0
2
39
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NO
14
17
6
23
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
NE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@CAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@MIA
1
0
1
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
DET
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@GB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@BUF
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
WAS
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@LAR
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
CAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
NYJ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@TB
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Jerry Hughes
2
Shaq Lawson
3
Eddie Yarbrough
4
Ryan Davis
5
Marquavius Lewis
DT
1
Kyle Williams
2
Adolphus Washington
3
Rickey Hatley
MLB
1
Deon Lacey
WLB
1
Matt Milano
2
Xavier Woodson-Luster
SLB
1
Lorenzo Alexander
2
Tanner Vallejo
3
Cap Capi
CB
1
Tre'Davious White
2
Vontae Davis
3
Lafayette Pitts
4
Breon Borders
FS
1
Jordan Poyer
2
Dean Marlowe
SS
1
Micah Hyde
2
L.J. McCray
3
Kelcie McCray
P
1
Colton Schmidt
2
Cory Carter
