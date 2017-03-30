Player Page

Rafael Bush | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
College: South Carolina State
Contract: view contract details
Bills signed S Rafael Bush, formerly of the Saints, to a two-year contract.
The deal is worth "up to" $4.5 million. There's no word yet on the guarantees. Going on 31, Bush was the Saints' No. 4 safety in 2017. Perhaps he'll get an upgrade to No. 3 duties in Buffalo, but his role should be similar to what it was last season. Mar 13 - 4:44 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NO 14176231.01212.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011DEN63030.00.0000000000000
2012NO 16164200.00.01400201100000
2013NO 133012420.00.0000100500000
2014NO 104411550.00.0000000300000
2015NO 12020.00.0000000000000
2016DET163418521.099.02391000300000
2017NO 14176231.01212.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17NE1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@CAR0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@MIA1011.01212.0000000000000
6Oct 15DET0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@GB1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29CHI0000.00.0000000100000
10Nov 12@BUF3140.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19WAS1230.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@LAR3140.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3CAR2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ATL1010.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@TB4150.00.0000000000000
 

 