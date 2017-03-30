Rafael Bush | Defensive Back | #25 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (30) / 5/12/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 203 College: South Carolina State Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2018: Signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bills signed S Rafael Bush, formerly of the Saints, to a two-year contract. The deal is worth "up to" $4.5 million. There's no word yet on the guarantees. Going on 31, Bush was the Saints' No. 4 safety in 2017. Perhaps he'll get an upgrade to No. 3 duties in Buffalo, but his role should be similar to what it was last season. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Saints signed S Rafael Bush, formerly of the Lions, to a one-year, $855,000 contract with $100,000 guaranteed. The deal comes with an $80,000 signing bonus. Bush was the Lions' No. 3 safety last season, playing 492 snaps. Going on 30, Bush is returning to a team he played for from 2012-15. At least on paper, he's in the mix for free safety duties, but the Saints will probably give the benefit of the doubt to second-year pro Vonn Bell. The Saints used a considerable amount of three-safety alignments in 2016. Source: Nick Underhill on Twitter

MLive reports Rafael Bush is the "clear leader in the clubhouse" for the Lions' starting strong safety job. Glover Quin is locked in at free safety, but there is a fairly open competition between Bush, Tavon Wilson, and rookie Miles Killebrew brewing at the other safety spot. Bush appears to have the early lead, but he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Killebrew is the future at the position, and it would not be surprising to see him makes starts this year. Source: MLive.com