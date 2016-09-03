Antonio Gates | Tight End | #85

3/9/2016: Signed a two-year, $11 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed. Gates is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. Another $1 million is available through incentives. 2016: $3 million, 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: Free Agent

Antonio Gates caught 8-of-13 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns.

Held to 11 yards in last week's loss to the Raiders, Gates got on the board early with a one-yard touchdown against Cleveland and dominated on San Diego's final two possessions, which unfortunately resulted in a blocked field goal and a missed field goal in the Bolts' loss. Gates needs one touchdown to tie Tony Gonzalez's all-time touchdown record and two touchdowns to pass Gonzo. The Chargers face the tight end-stingy Chiefs next.