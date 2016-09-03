Antonio Gates | Tight End | #85

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns bring Antonio Gates to life: 8-94-1
Tom Brady hangs three TDs on hapless Jets
Ajayi rumbles for 209 yards, keeps Fins alive
LeGarrette Blount ups touchdown total to 17
Cameron Meredith goes 9-135-1 on 12 targets
Redskins score 4 rush TDs, Fat Rob gets none
Jordy Nelson drops 9/154/2 on the Vikings
Marcus Mariota diagnosed with broken fibula
Crowell scores twice; Browns finally get win
Cousins throws TD, runs for 2 more vs. Bears
Adam Thielen erupts for 12/202/2 in Green Bay
Matt Barkley throws five more INTs vs. Skins
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Antonio Gates | Tight End | #85
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 6/18/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 255
College:
Kent State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a two-year, $11 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed. Gates is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. Another $1 million is available through incentives. 2016: $3 million, 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Antonio Gates caught 8-of-13 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns.
Held to 11 yards in last week's loss to the Raiders, Gates got on the board early with a one-yard touchdown against Cleveland and dominated on San Diego's final two possessions, which unfortunately resulted in a blocked field goal and a missed field goal in the Bolts' loss. Gates needs one touchdown to tie Tony Gonzalez's all-time touchdown record and two touchdowns to pass Gonzo. The Chargers face the tight end-stingy Chiefs next.
Dec 24 - 4:54 PM
Antonio Gates caught 1-of-2 targets for 11 yards in the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Raiders.
Gates logged more playing time than Hunter Henry, but Henry out-targeted (4) and out-produced (3-37-1) Gates and is clearly the Chargers' best tight end. All Gates has left to cling to as a fantasy start is the all-time touchdown record, of which Gates remains three TDs shy with two games left in the season. Gates will have a better matchup in Week 16 against the Browns.
Dec 18 - 8:24 PM
Antonio Gates caught 5-of-9 targets for 61 yards in the Chargers' Week 14 loss to the Panthers.
Gates led the Chargers in targets, but was actually losing work to Hunter Henry until Henry was shaken up on a Philip Rivers hospital ball. Gates is good for a weekly 4/40, but it's been pretty empty over the past month. He'll be on the TE1/2 borderline for next week's game against the Raiders.
Dec 11 - 6:32 PM
Antonio Gates caught 4-of-4 targets for 37 yards in the Chargers' Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay.
Gates didn't play every snap, but he came through with clutch receptions in critical passing-down situations when he was in. He is now a rotational tight end with Hunter Henry, rendering both touchdown-or-bust plays in fantasy football.
Dec 4 - 8:10 PM
Browns bring Antonio Gates to life: 8-94-1
Dec 24 - 4:54 PM
Antonio Gates held to 1 catch in defeat
Dec 18 - 8:24 PM
Antonio Gates has five-catch afternoon
Dec 11 - 6:32 PM
Antonio Gates goes 4-37 against Tampa Bay
Dec 4 - 8:10 PM
More Antonio Gates Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SD
12
40
399
33.3
10.0
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
SD
13
24
389
29.9
16.2
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2004
SD
15
81
964
64.3
11.9
2
13
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2005
SD
15
89
1101
73.4
12.4
4
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2006
SD
16
71
924
57.8
13.0
1
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
SD
16
75
984
61.5
13.1
4
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
SD
16
60
704
44.0
11.7
0
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2009
SD
16
79
1157
72.3
14.6
3
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
SD
10
50
782
78.2
15.6
3
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SD
13
64
778
59.8
12.2
1
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SD
15
49
538
35.9
11.0
0
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SD
16
77
872
54.5
11.3
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2014
SD
16
69
821
51.3
11.9
0
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SD
11
56
630
57.3
11.3
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
3
20
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
3
15
5.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
4
30
7.5
1
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
5
38
7.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
4
33
8.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
5
75
15.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
4
63
15.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
4
37
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
5
61
12.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
8
94
11.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
Sidelined
Chargers declared RB Melvin Gordon, LT King Dunlap, C Max Tuerk, DT Kaleb Eulls, WR Jeremy Butler, TE Asante Cleveland, and CB Craig Mager inactive for Week 16 against the Browns.
Kenneth Farrow will remain the Chargers' lead back Sunday in Cleveland.
Dec 24
2
Kenneth Farrow
Sidelined
Kenneth Farrow rushed nine times for 28 yards and caught 4-of-4 targets for 29 yards in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns.
He missed some time with a shoulder injury in the second half, but did return to the game. Farrow has not been the answer in San Diego's backfield in the absence of Melvin Gordon (knee, hip). If Gordon is healthy, he will return to the Chargers' every-down-back role for Week 17 against Kansas City.
Dec 24
3
Ronnie Hillman
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
Sidelined
The Chargers may be without three offensive line starters for Sunday's game versus New Orleans.
Chargers LT King Dunlap (migraines) has been ruled out, while RT Joe Barksdale (foot) and LG Orlando Franklin (back) are listed as questionable. Barksdale did not practice on Friday, a typically ominous sign. Franklin did get in a limited session. Melvin Gordon has a dream matchup against the Saints in Week 4, but he may have to overcome a significantly short-handed offensive line.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Gordon is an interesting GPP fade in what appears to be a dream match-up. Gordon really struggled in his first game as the workhorse back (16 carries for 35 yards and a TD). You could help yourself by pivoting up to guys like Le'Veon Bell, Lamar Miller or Ezekiel Elliot.
Sep 30
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
