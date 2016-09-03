Player Page

Antonio Gates | Tight End | #85

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (36) / 6/18/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 255
College: Kent State
Contract: view contract details
Antonio Gates caught 8-of-13 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns.
Held to 11 yards in last week's loss to the Raiders, Gates got on the board early with a one-yard touchdown against Cleveland and dominated on San Diego's final two possessions, which unfortunately resulted in a blocked field goal and a missed field goal in the Bolts' loss. Gates needs one touchdown to tie Tony Gonzalez's all-time touchdown record and two touchdowns to pass Gonzo. The Chargers face the tight end-stingy Chiefs next. Dec 24 - 4:54 PM
More Antonio Gates Player News

Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD124039933.310.00500.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2003SD132438929.916.21200.0.00010000
2004SD158196464.311.921300.0.00000000
2005SD1589110173.412.441000.0.00000000
2006SD167192457.813.01900.0.00000000
2007SD167598461.513.14900.0.00000000
2008SD166070444.011.70800.0.00010000
2009SD1679115772.314.63800.0.00000000
2010SD105078278.215.631000.0.00000000
2011SD136477859.812.21700.0.00000000
2012SD154953835.911.00700.0.00000000
2013SD167787254.511.32400.0.00020000
2014SD166982151.311.901200.0.00000000
2015SD115663057.311.30500.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC3206.7000.0000000
2Sep 18JAC3155.0100.0000000
5Oct 9@OAK4307.5100.0010000
6Oct 13DEN2168.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@ATL5387.6000.0000000
8Oct 30@DEN4338.3100.0000000
9Nov 6TEN57515.0100.0000000
10Nov 13MIA46315.8100.0000000
12Nov 27@HOU00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4TB4379.3000.0000000
14Dec 11@CAR56112.2000.0000000
15Dec 18OAK11111.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@CLE89411.8100.0000000
17Jan 1KCGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3Ronnie Hillman
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Travis Benjamin
2Jeremy Butler
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Tyrell Williams
3Geremy Davis
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Spencer Pulley
RT1Joe Barksdale
K1Josh Lambo
 

 