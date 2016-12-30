Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Daryl Richardson
(RB)
Bryan Walters
(WR)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Justin Blackmon
(WR)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Denard Robinson
(RB)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Julius Thomas
(TE)

|
Full Depth Charts

|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Ivory | Running Back | #33
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/22/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 224
College:
Tiffin
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2016: Signed a five-year, $32 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. 2016: $2 million, 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $5.5 million, 2019: $6.75 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Ivory (hamstring) is inactive for Week 17 against the Colts.
It's a fitting end to what can only be declared an outright disaster of a first year in Jacksonville for Ivory. He'll head into season two of his "five-year, $32 million" contract having appeared in just 11-of-16 games in 2016, and averaging 3.75 yards per carry. With the Jaguars likely to do some housecleaning, soon-to-be 29-year-old Ivory could be sent packing. Also inactive for the Jaguars are QB Brandon Allen, RB Daryl Richardson, DT Jordan Hill, WR Allen Hurns, DE Chris Smith and TE Neal Sterling.
Jan 1 - 11:31 AM
Chris Ivory (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17 against the Colts.
Ivory figures to lead this backfield with T.J. Yeldon on I.R. The Jaguars are also getting back Denard Robinson from a three-week high ankle sprain.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 12:28:00 PM
Chris Ivory (hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice.
His status for Week 17 has never been in doubt. With T.J. Yeldon (ankle, I.R.) hurt, Ivory should see a full complement of carries Sunday against Indianapolis. He matched a season-high with 114 yards from scrimmage last week in a win over the Titans.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 03:01:00 PM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Chris Ivory (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Ivory's hamstring has been nagging at him for weeks now. With T.J. Yeldon (ankle) already on I.R., Denard Robinson are Corey Grant are next up.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
More Chris Ivory Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4675)
2
L. Bell
PIT
(4149)
3
E. Elliott
DAL
(4088)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(4036)
5
S. Ware
KC
(3836)
6
T. Riddick
DET
(3726)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3607)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3518)
9
B. Powell
NYJ
(3349)
10
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3315)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
JAC
11
117
439
39.9
3.8
1
3
20
186
16.9
9.3
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
NO
12
137
716
59.7
5.2
2
5
1
17
1.4
17.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2011
NO
6
79
374
62.3
4.7
1
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
6
40
217
36.2
5.4
0
2
2
15
2.5
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NYJ
15
182
833
55.5
4.6
3
3
2
10
.7
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NYJ
16
198
820
51.3
4.1
2
6
18
123
7.7
6.8
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
15
247
1070
71.3
4.3
3
7
30
217
14.5
7.2
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
BAL
12
14
1.2
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
8
29
3.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
11
32
2.9
1
2
3
1.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
5
48
9.6
0
2
3
1.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
4
6
1.5
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
18
107
5.9
0
1
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
9
31
3.4
0
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
17
39
2.3
0
6
75
12.5
0
1
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
9
44
4.9
1
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
10
44
4.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
14
45
3.2
1
4
69
17.3
0
1
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Chris Ivory
Questionable
Chris Ivory (hamstring) is inactive for Week 17 against the Colts.
It's a fitting end to what can only be declared an outright disaster of a first year in Jacksonville for Ivory. He'll head into season two of his "five-year, $32 million" contract having appeared in just 11-of-16 games in 2016, and averaging 3.75 yards per carry. With the Jaguars likely to do some housecleaning, soon-to-be 29-year-old Ivory could be sent packing. Also inactive for the Jaguars are QB Brandon Allen, RB Daryl Richardson, DT Jordan Hill, WR Allen Hurns, DE Chris Smith and TE Neal Sterling.
Jan 1
2
Denard Robinson
3
Corey Grant
4
Bronson Hill
5
Daryl Richardson
6
Joe Banyard
Out of FB
Jaguars signed RB Joe Banyard to their practice squad.
He's Week 17 insurance with T.J. Yeldon (ankle) on injured reserve.
Dec 27
GLB
1
Chris Ivory
2
Denard Robinson
3RB
1
T.J. Yeldon
I.L.
Jaguars placed RB T.J. Yeldon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season.
Yeldon has battled the ankle issue for weeks and aggravated it again in Week 16. Jacksonville claimed RB Daryl Richardson off waivers to take Yeldon's spot. It'll be Chris Ivory's backfield in the Week 17 finale. Yeldon finishes the season with 130 carries for 465 yards (3.6 YPC) and one score. He added 50 catches for 312 yards and a second touchdown. It was a disappointing sophomore year and one that saw Yeldon finish without a 20-yard run.
Dec 26
2
Denard Robinson
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Marqise Lee
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Tony Washington
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
Sidelined
Allen Hurns (hamstring) said he will not play Week 17 against the Colts.
He finishes the season with 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns a year after going over 1,000 yards and landing a four-year, $40 million contract.
Dec 30
2
Bryan Walters
3
Shane Wynn
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Ben Koyack
2
Neal Sterling
Sidelined
Jaguars TE Neal Sterling (concussion) is out for Week 16.
Ben Koyack will be the Jags' full-time tight end against the Titans.
Dec 24
3
Alex Ellis
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
Questionable
Jaguars LT Kelvin Beachum (knee) is questionable for Week 7.
Jacksonville managed Beachum's reps this week, but he's fully expected to start against Oakland. Beachum is PFF's No. 31 tackle through five games.
Oct 22
LG
1
Tyler Shatley
C
1
Brandon Linder
Sidelined
Jaguars C Brandon Linder (knee) is out for Week 3 against the Ravens.
He got hurt on Wednesday. The Jaguars will also be without LT Kelvin Beachum (concussion). Jacksonville's offensive line completely failed to open run-game holes in the first two weeks when their line was at full strength, so we wouldn't expect any improvement from the decimated group Sunday against the Ravens.
Sep 25
2
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Chris Reed
I.L.
Jan 1
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
Headlines
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Josh Norris and Evan Silva talk through the weekend's top matchups, and RotoPat defends his weekly rankings.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
»
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
»
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Baalke already told he will be fired
»
Marshall (hip, shoulder) inactive for Week 17
»
Dolphins make Mario Williams healthy scratch
»
Bilal Powell (illness) active for Jets' finale
»
Jonathan Stewart (foot) active for Week 17
»
Malcolm Mitchell is among Patriots inactives
»
Ben, Bell, Brown, Green all inactive vs. CLE
»
Bengals declare Jeremy Hill inactive vs. BAL
»
Diggs, Peterson officially inactive for Vikes
»
Chris Ivory (hamstring) scratched for Week 17
»
Jordan Matthews (ankle) inactive for Week 17
»
'Mutual interest' between Rams, Sean Payton
