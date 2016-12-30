Player Page

Chris Ivory | Running Back | #33

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 224
College: Tiffin
Contract: view contract details
Chris Ivory (hamstring) is inactive for Week 17 against the Colts.
It's a fitting end to what can only be declared an outright disaster of a first year in Jacksonville for Ivory. He'll head into season two of his "five-year, $32 million" contract having appeared in just 11-of-16 games in 2016, and averaging 3.75 yards per carry. With the Jaguars likely to do some housecleaning, soon-to-be 29-year-old Ivory could be sent packing. Also inactive for the Jaguars are QB Brandon Allen, RB Daryl Richardson, DT Jordan Hill, WR Allen Hurns, DE Chris Smith and TE Neal Sterling. Jan 1 - 11:31 AM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC1111743939.93.8132018616.99.30030000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010NO1213771659.75.2251171.417.00020000
2011NO67937462.34.71100.0.00000000
2012NO64021736.25.4022152.57.50000000
2013NYJ1518283355.54.633210.75.00000000
2014NYJ1619882051.34.126181237.76.80110000
2015NYJ15247107071.34.3373021714.57.20120000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25BAL12141.20199.0000000
4Oct 2IND8293.6000.0000000
6Oct 16@CHI11322.91231.5000000
7Oct 23OAK5489.60231.5000000
8Oct 27@TEN461.50166.0000000
9Nov 6@KC181075.9010.0010000
10Nov 13HOU9313.402105.0000000
11Nov 20@DET17392.3067512.5010000
12Nov 27@BUF9444.9111111.0000000
15Dec 18@HOU10444.4000.0000000
16Dec 24TEN14453.2146917.3010000
17Jan 1@INDGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1Chris Ivory
2Denard Robinson
3Corey Grant
4Bronson Hill
5Daryl Richardson
6Joe Banyard
GLB1Chris Ivory
2Denard Robinson
3RB1T.J. Yeldon
2Denard Robinson
WR11Allen Robinson
2Marqise Lee
3Arrelious Benn
4Tony Washington
WR21Allen Hurns
2Bryan Walters
3Shane Wynn
WR31Marqise Lee
TE1Ben Koyack
2Neal Sterling
3Alex Ellis
LT1Kelvin Beachum
LG1Tyler Shatley
C1Brandon Linder
2Luke Bowanko
RG1A.J. Cann
2Chris Reed
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 