Junior Galette | Linebacker | #58

Impending free agent OLB Junior Galette says he will be re-signing with the Redskins. Posting on social media, Galette said he will be inking a deal on Wednesday. The once-fearsome pass rusher has missed each of the past two seasons with torn Achilles' tendons, suffering the injury to both legs. He turns 29 in March. Galette is a flier, albeit with upside. Source: Master Tesfatsion on Twitter

Impending free agent OLB Junior Galette said he plans to re-sign with the Redskins. "Technically I’m a free agent, but in my mind, like I said last year, I’m set to come back," said Galette. "I already spoke to [GM] Scot [McCloughan], and we already have plans to just sign me back on a one-year deal." Galette first signed with Washington in 2015 but has yet to play a game for the Redskins after suffering two separate Achilles' tears. He'll turn 29 in March. Source: Washington Post

Redskins OLB Junior Galette has suffered another torn Achilles' tendon, and is done for the season. Galette's second year as a Redskin will end the same as his first: With zero snaps. Per PFT, Galette tore his right Achilles'. It was Galette's left Achilles' that cost him all of 2015. Headed into what would have been his age-28 season, Galette's career is now in serious doubt. It's an on-paper blow for the Redskins' thin pass rush, but realistically DC Joe Barry should never have been counting heavily on Galette considering his off-field and injury histories. Source: Rand Getlin on Twitter