Junior Galette | Linebacker | #58

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 260
College: Stillman
Impending free agent OLB Junior Galette says he will be re-signing with the Redskins.
Posting on social media, Galette said he will be inking a deal on Wednesday. The once-fearsome pass rusher has missed each of the past two seasons with torn Achilles' tendons, suffering the injury to both legs. He turns 29 in March. Galette is a flier, albeit with upside. Jan 31 - 3:50 PM
Source: Master Tesfatsion on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010NO 44040.00.0000000000000
2011NO 16118194.5429.3000000000000
2012NO 12173205.0224.4000001002000
2013NO 1628124012.0836.9000201200000
2014NO 1633124510.0555.5000003220000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colt McCoy
2Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Maurice Harris
3Matt Hazel
WR21Ryan Grant
2Josh Doctson
WR31Maurice Harris
TE1Jordan Reed
2Niles Paul
3Derek Carrier
4Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Isaiah Williams
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 