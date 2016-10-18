Sam Shields | Defensive Back | #37 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (29) / 12/8/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 184 College: Miami (FL) Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2014: Signed a four-year, $39 million contract. The deal included a $12.5 million signing bonus. Shields is eligible for annual $500,000 workout bonuses, and an annual $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016-2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Injured Packers CB Sam Shields (concussions) was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia this week stemming from an October 19 incident. He'll go back to court on April 24. The arrest occurred literally one day after the Packers placed Shields on injured reserve with a severe concussion on October 18. The combination of Shields' brain injury and his subsequent arrest should raise eyebrows inside and outside the league. Shields has suffered a whopping five career concussions. He turned 29 years old early last month. Source: Green Bay Press Gazette

Packers placed CB Sam Shields on injured reserve with a concussion. Shields posted on social media that he hopes to be the Packers' "return" player in eight weeks. Shields has been sidelined since Week 2. NFL.com's Mike Garofolo reports his concussion has "not subsided as first hoped." It's Shields' fifth career concussion. It's a big loss for a pass defense that's been middle of the road bordering on bad through five games. The Pack are very thin at cornerback, especially with Damarious Randall battling a groin injury. Source: Tom Siliverstein on Twitter

Packers CB Sam Shields (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 7 against the Bears. He's now missed Green Bay's last five games with a concussion. Shields has yet to resume practicing and it's unclear when he might be back. The Packers will continue to roll out Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins at corner. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter