Sam Shields | Defensive Back | #37

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marlins, closer A.J. Ramos avoid arbitration
Red Sox, Bradley avoid arbitration at $3.6M
Padres nearing contract with Trevor Cahill
Mariners, Segura avoid arb with $6.2 mil deal
Angels, Espinosa avoid arbitration at $5.425M
Mets and Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nicolas Batum (knee) will play on Friday
Porzingis (Achilles) questionable for Sunday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) uncertain for Friday
Devin Booker scores 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points on 13 FGAs
Pau Gasol makes all 9 FGAs, scores 22 points
Tyreke Evans busts out with 29 points vs. BK
Terrence Jones goes off with 24 points in win
Donuts: Motiejunas goes 0-of-7 on FGAs
Reggie Jackson is starting vs. GSW
Brandon Ingram will play on Thursday night
Lance Thomas will start on Thursday night
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
Tuukka Rask exits game with upper-body injury
Roman Josi injured in win over Bruins
Evander Kane scores in loss to Lightning
Ondrej Palat scores 2G, 1A in win over BUF
Sean Couturier nets 2 points in shootout win
Rick Nash to return vs. Maple Leafs on Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
Hayley not returning to ThorSport for 2017
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
Ulloa likely to miss clash with Chelsea
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Don Jackson
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Javess Blue
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
James Starks
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
David Grinnage
(TE)
Sam Shields | Defensive Back | #37
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/8/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 184
College:
Miami (FL)
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2014: Signed a four-year, $39 million contract. The deal included a $12.5 million signing bonus. Shields is eligible for annual $500,000 workout bonuses, and an annual $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016-2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Injured Packers CB Sam Shields (concussions) was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia this week stemming from an October 19 incident.
He'll go back to court on April 24. The arrest occurred literally one day after the Packers placed Shields on injured reserve with a severe concussion on October 18. The combination of Shields' brain injury and his subsequent arrest should raise eyebrows inside and outside the league. Shields has suffered a whopping five career concussions. He turned 29 years old early last month.
Jan 13 - 11:21 AM
Source:
Green Bay Press Gazette
Packers placed CB Sam Shields on injured reserve with a concussion.
Shields posted on social media that he hopes to be the Packers' "return" player in eight weeks. Shields has been sidelined since Week 2. NFL.com's Mike Garofolo reports his concussion has "not subsided as first hoped." It's Shields' fifth career concussion. It's a big loss for a pass defense that's been middle of the road bordering on bad through five games. The Pack are very thin at cornerback, especially with Damarious Randall battling a groin injury.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 03:08:00 PM
Source:
Tom Siliverstein on Twitter
Packers CB Sam Shields (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 7 against the Bears.
He's now missed Green Bay's last five games with a concussion. Shields has yet to resume practicing and it's unclear when he might be back. The Packers will continue to roll out Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins at corner.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Packers CB Sam Shields (concussion) is out for Week 6 against the Cowboys.
This will mark his fourth absence in a row. Shields has yet to resume practicing and remains in the concussion protocol. Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins have been starting at corner for Green Bay.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Source:
Rob Demovsky on Twitter
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jan 13 - 11:21 AM
Sam Shields headed to I.R., hopes to return
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 03:08:00 PM
Sam Shields (concussion) ruled out for Week 7
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Sam Shields to miss fourth straight game
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 04:59:00 PM
More Sam Shields Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4833)
2
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3518)
3
L. Green
PIT
(3437)
4
R. Cobb
GB
(3006)
5
C. Prosise
SEA
(3002)
6
T. Montgomery
GB
(2905)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(2482)
8
S. Ware
KC
(2376)
9
E. Lacy
GB
(2356)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2261)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
1
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
GB
14
25
4
29
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
452
0
-1
0
2011
GB
15
42
3
45
0.0
0
.0
4
68
0
0
0
1
12
0
0
0
0
0
2012
GB
10
23
5
28
1.0
8
8.0
3
32
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
14
51
10
61
0.0
0
.0
4
3
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
14
33
7
40
0.0
0
.0
2
62
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
12
37
2
39
0.0
0
.0
3
15
0
1
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
1
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@JAC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3
James Starks
Sidelined
James Starks (concussion) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Starks doesn't seem to have made any noticeable progress since suffering a concussion last month. Extreme long-shot Jordy Nelson (ribs) has a better chance of playing than Starks this week. Green Bay's backfield work will again be dominated by Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael Sunday at Dallas.
Jan 12
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
Sidelined
Jordy Nelson (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday night's Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.
As expected. Nelson hasn't practiced at all this week and is dealing with multiple rib fractures. He'll be reevaluated next week if the Packers advance to the NFC title game. Geronimo Allison will handle No. 3 receiver duties, and more will be asked of Davante Adams out wide and Randall Cobb inside.
Jan 13
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Jeff Janis
Questionable
Jeff Janis (quad) returned to practice on Thursday.
He was wearing full pads at the start of practice but was still listed as a limited participant. Either way, it's a good sign for his availability Sunday against Dallas. With Jordy Nelson (broken ribs) likely sidelined, Janis will be needed for a bigger role, but still a distant fourth on the depth chart.
Jan 12
3
Geronimo Allison
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Richard Rodgers
2
Jared Cook
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
Questionable
While Packers RG T.J. Lang (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 11, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is fully expected to play at Washington.
Lang is a big loss, but we would've had much larger concerns if Bakhtiari was out, too. "Bakhtiari looks good," coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "I have no concerns." Aaron Rodgers will be a top-five quarterback play at Washington.
Nov 18
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Don Barclay
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Corey Linsley
RG
1
T.J. Lang
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
Headlines
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Josh Norris and Roto Pat talk through the offseason priorities of the Jets, Panthers, Colts and others
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
NFL Headlines
»
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
»
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
»
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
»
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
»
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
»
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
»
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
»
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
»
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
»
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
»
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
»
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
