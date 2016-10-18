Player Page

Sam Shields | Defensive Back | #37

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/8/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 184
College: Miami (FL)
Contract: view contract details
Injured Packers CB Sam Shields (concussions) was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia this week stemming from an October 19 incident.
He'll go back to court on April 24. The arrest occurred literally one day after the Packers placed Shields on injured reserve with a severe concussion on October 18. The combination of Shields' brain injury and his subsequent arrest should raise eyebrows inside and outside the league. Shields has suffered a whopping five career concussions. He turned 29 years old early last month. Jan 13 - 11:21 AM
Source: Green Bay Press Gazette
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB 13030.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010GB 14254290.00.0200000304520-10
2011GB 15423450.00.046800011200000
2012GB 10235281.088.033200001000000
2013GB 145110610.00.04300001700000
2014GB 14337400.00.02620000900000
2015GB 12372390.00.031501001300000
2016GB 13030.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC3030.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3James Starks
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR21Davante Adams
2Jeff Janis
3Geronimo Allison
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 