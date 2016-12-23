Victor Cruz | Wide Receiver | #80

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cruz on contract: Ball is in Giants' court
Rashad Jennings expects 'to be back' w/Giants
Goldman Sachs 're-evaluating' Vegas deal
Ballard: 'No other options' but Chuck Pagano
Texans hire Wes Welker as offensive assistant
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
Trubisky two inches shy of college listing?
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Celtics and Bulls to discuss Butler trade?
Mike Conley scores career-high 38 points
Marquese Chriss scores career-high 20 points
Hey Boo Boo! Yogi Ferrell scores 19 in start
Isaiah Thomas scores 41, 24 in 4th quarter
Evan Fournier (foot) scores 11 in 23 minutes
Andre Drummond torches Celtics for 28 & 22
Andrew Wiggins comes up clutch again in win
Tyler Johnson quiet in return to action
James Johnson suffers shoulder stinger in win
Rubio hits six triples, scores 22 in OT win
Julius Randle (pneumonia) out Tuesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dylan Larkin ready to return Tuesday night
Jakob Silfverberg (head) might return Tuesday
Report: NYR give Vigneault contract extension
Caps' John Carlson nearing return to lineup
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Moyes swoops for Everton midfield duo
Koeman: Jagielka won't leave on deadline day
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
Van Aanholt signs with Crystal Palace
Aguero a slight doubt for Wednesday
Evans set to miss out for WBA
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Victor Cruz | Wide Receiver | #80
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/11/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 204
College:
Massachusetts
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7.4 million, 2018: $8.4 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Victor Cruz said the "ball is in [the Giants'] court" in regards to his future with the team.
With a $9.4 million cap hit in 2017, Cruz is not going to be back on his current deal, but he accepted a pay cut last offseason and could be willing to do the same this year. "I wish that was solely up to me, but that's the plan," Cruz said. "That's always the plan, to be in a Big Blue uniform for the rest of my career. But [general managers] and owners have to make decisions as well, so we'll see." The Giants should be aiming higher at the No. 3 receiver spot, and they could free up a ton of cap space by simply releasing Cruz. That seems like the most likely outcome.
Jan 31 - 9:12 AM
Source:
Newark Star-Ledger
Victor Cruz said he "absolutely" wants to be back with the Giants in 2017.
"This is family," Cruz said. "This is home. I don't know anywhere else. I don't want to know anywhere else." Cruz made a remarkable comeback from a torn patellar tendon, but he didn't make much of an on-field impact. The Giants can save $7.5 million by releasing Cruz. It seems like a no-brainer move. The G-Men badly need to find an upgrade outside opposite Odell Beckham.
Jan 9 - 12:02 PM
Source:
SNY
Victor Cruz caught 3-of-4 targets for 30 yards in the Giants' Wild Card loss to the Packers.
Cruz returned from his ruptured patellar tendon this season, but he simply wasn't the same. Although he mixed in a few big plays -- Cruz did haul in ten catches of 20-plus yards -- Cruz didn't hit pay dirt after Week 1 and cleared 50 yards just once after the first month of the season. 30-year-old Cruz will likely be released this offseason. Sterling Shepard has solidified the slot, but the Giants need to upgrade at boundary receiver opposite Odell Beckham.
Jan 8 - 8:36 PM
Victor Cruz caught 8-of-13 targets for 84 yards in Week 16 against the Eagles.
It was a narrative street for Cruz, who was playing in his first game at Philadelphia since injuring his knee. Cruz was peppered on underneath targets with Eli Manning struggling to throw downfield. He benefitted from the Giants' pass-heavy attack in the second half. Cruz remains no higher than the No. 3 pass-game option.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:23:00 AM
Cruz on contract: Ball is in Giants' court
Jan 31 - 9:12 AM
Jan 31 - 9:12 AM
Victor Cruz wants to be back with Giants
Jan 9 - 12:02 PM
Jan 9 - 12:02 PM
Victor Cruz finishes with 30 receiving yards
Jan 8 - 8:36 PM
Jan 8 - 8:36 PM
Victor Cruz has solid game vs Eagles
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:23:00 AM
More Victor Cruz Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYG
15
39
586
39.1
15.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
NYG
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NYG
16
82
1536
96.0
18.7
7
9
1
3
.2
3.0
0
0
1
0
0
12
0
2012
NYG
16
86
1092
68.3
12.7
5
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NYG
14
73
998
71.3
13.7
4
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
NYG
6
23
337
56.2
14.7
2
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
15
39
586
39.1
15.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@DAL
4
34
8.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
NO
4
91
22.8
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
WAS
3
70
23.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
@MIN
5
50
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
BAL
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@LAR
5
55
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PHI
1
46
46.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
CHI
1
48
48.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CLE
1
37
37.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DAL
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
DET
1
29
29.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
@PHI
8
84
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@WAS
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Keith Wenning
RB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3
Shane Vereen
Sidelined
Shane Vereen re-tore his triceps in the Giants' Week 15 win over the Lions.
Coach Ben McAdoo confirmed the report. Vereen requires surgery. Vereen initially tore his triceps back in Week 3 and spent 10 weeks on I.R. before returning to action in Week 14. He clearly wasn't 100 percent and rushed back. Moving forward, the Giants will roll with a two-man committee of Rashad Jennings and rookie Paul Perkins. Vereen is signed through 2017 but could be a release candidate this spring.
Dec 19
4
Orleans Darkwa
Sidelined
Giants placed RB Orleans Darkwa on injured reserve with a leg injury, ending his season.
Darkwa has missed only one game this season, but played zero snaps on offense since Week 5. He wasn't heard from after the Giants scrapped their unbelievably-ineffective four-man committee. Darkwa's removal from the 53-man roster suggests Shane Vereen (triceps, injured reserve) is close to a return.
Nov 29
5
George Winn
GLB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Rashad Jennings
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Dwayne Harris
3
Tavarres King
4
Darius Powe
WR2
1
Sterling Shepard
2
Victor Cruz
3
Roger Lewis
4
Kevin Norwood
WR3
1
Victor Cruz
TE
1
Will Tye
2
Jerell Adams
3
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
LG
1
Justin Pugh
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Brett Jones
RG
1
Bobby Hart
2
Jon Halapio
RT
1
Michael Bowie
2
Martin Wallace
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
Jeff Brubach recaps news and notes from around the NFL in Monday's Daily Dose.
