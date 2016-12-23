Victor Cruz | Wide Receiver | #80

Latest News Recent News

Victor Cruz said the "ball is in [the Giants'] court" in regards to his future with the team. With a $9.4 million cap hit in 2017, Cruz is not going to be back on his current deal, but he accepted a pay cut last offseason and could be willing to do the same this year. "I wish that was solely up to me, but that's the plan," Cruz said. "That's always the plan, to be in a Big Blue uniform for the rest of my career. But [general managers] and owners have to make decisions as well, so we'll see." The Giants should be aiming higher at the No. 3 receiver spot, and they could free up a ton of cap space by simply releasing Cruz. That seems like the most likely outcome. Source: Newark Star-Ledger

Victor Cruz said he "absolutely" wants to be back with the Giants in 2017. "This is family," Cruz said. "This is home. I don't know anywhere else. I don't want to know anywhere else." Cruz made a remarkable comeback from a torn patellar tendon, but he didn't make much of an on-field impact. The Giants can save $7.5 million by releasing Cruz. It seems like a no-brainer move. The G-Men badly need to find an upgrade outside opposite Odell Beckham. Source: SNY

Victor Cruz caught 3-of-4 targets for 30 yards in the Giants' Wild Card loss to the Packers. Cruz returned from his ruptured patellar tendon this season, but he simply wasn't the same. Although he mixed in a few big plays -- Cruz did haul in ten catches of 20-plus yards -- Cruz didn't hit pay dirt after Week 1 and cleared 50 yards just once after the first month of the season. 30-year-old Cruz will likely be released this offseason. Sterling Shepard has solidified the slot, but the Giants need to upgrade at boundary receiver opposite Odell Beckham.