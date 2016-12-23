Player Page

Victor Cruz | Wide Receiver | #80

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
College: Massachusetts
Contract: view contract details
Victor Cruz said the "ball is in [the Giants'] court" in regards to his future with the team.
With a $9.4 million cap hit in 2017, Cruz is not going to be back on his current deal, but he accepted a pay cut last offseason and could be willing to do the same this year. "I wish that was solely up to me, but that's the plan," Cruz said. "That's always the plan, to be in a Big Blue uniform for the rest of my career. But [general managers] and owners have to make decisions as well, so we'll see." The Giants should be aiming higher at the No. 3 receiver spot, and they could free up a ton of cap space by simply releasing Cruz. That seems like the most likely outcome. Jan 31 - 9:12 AM
Source: Newark Star-Ledger
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG153958639.115.00100.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010NYG300.0.00000.0.00000000
2011NYG1682153696.018.77913.23.000100120
2012NYG1686109268.312.751000.0.00000000
2013NYG147399871.313.74400.0.00010000
2014NYG62333756.214.72100.0.00000000
2016NYG153958639.115.00100.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL4348.5100.0000000
2Sep 18NO49122.8000.0010000
3Sep 25WAS37023.3000.0000000
4Oct 3@MIN55010.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@GB00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16BAL33110.3000.0000000
7Oct 23@LAR55511.0000.0000000
9Nov 6PHI14646.0000.0000000
11Nov 20CHI14848.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@CLE13737.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@PIT00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11DAL144.0000.0000000
15Dec 18DET12929.0000.0000000
16Dec 22@PHI88410.5000.0000000
17Jan 1@WAS273.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Keith Wenning
RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3Shane Vereen
4Orleans Darkwa
5George Winn
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Rashad Jennings
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
4Darius Powe
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Roger Lewis
4Kevin Norwood
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
LG1Justin Pugh
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1Bobby Hart
2Jon Halapio
RT1Michael Bowie
2Martin Wallace
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 