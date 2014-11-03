Player Page

Austin Howard | Tackle | #77

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 330
College: Northern Iowa
Contract: view contract details
Raiders released G/T Austin Howard.
This locks in Marshall Newhouse as the Raiders' starting right tackle, making him easily the weakest link on this elite line. Howard, 30, made it through three years of a five-year, $30 million deal and started 39-of-40 games he appeared in for the Silver and Black. He's recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but should be at or near 100 percent. Expect OL-needy teams to give him a call. Jul 28 - 8:43 AM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010PHI40000.00.0000000000000
2012NYJ161010.00.0000000000000
2013NYJ161010.00.0000000000000
2014OAK161010.00.0000000000000
2015OAK130000.00.0000000000000
2016OAK111010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

