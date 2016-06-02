Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Jim Dray
(TE)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Blake Bell
(TE)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Nick Rose
(K)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tramaine Brock | Defensive Back | #26
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 197
College:
Belhaven College
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
11/22/2013: Signed a five-year, $17.323 million contract. The deal contains $7 million guaranteed, including a $3.75 million signing bonus. 2017: $3.1 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers CB Tramaine Brock was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in Santa Clara.
Brock was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail after police responded to a call and found his girlfriend with "visible injuries," though police have categorized the injuries as "minor." The alleged incident occurred less than a mile from 49ers team headquarters. Brock started all 16 games for San Francisco last season while earning PFF's No. 16 grade out of 119 qualifiers at cornerback.
Apr 7 - 3:35 PM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
Tramaine Brock and Jimmie Ward are expected to be the 49ers' starting cornerbacks this season.
Ward is working at right corner during OTAs, with Brock on the left side. The nickel back has been third-year UDFA Chris Davis. Brock is a league-average corner or slightly better, while Ward could be stretched on the boundary after spending the last two seasons in the slot. The 49ers' shortage of pass rushers will put pressure on their secondary early and often this season.
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 05:54:00 PM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
49ers CB Tramaine Brock (foot) was limited in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable for Week 14.
Late-week downgrades aren’t a good sign, but Brock’s only dealing with a contusion. His absence would be an upgrade to Johnny Manziel's matchup.
Fri, Dec 11, 2015 05:20:00 PM
49ers CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) is active for Week 1 against the Vikings.
He was limited at practice last week but is all systems go for Monday night's opener. Cornerback is an area of concern for the Niners after losing Perrish Cox and Chris Culliver this offseason. Brock appeared on just 84 snaps last season and received a negative grade from Pro Football Focus.
Mon, Sep 14, 2015 09:16:00 PM
Source:
San Francisco 49ers on Twitter
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Apr 7 - 3:35 PM
Brock, Ward working as 49ers top CBs
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 05:54:00 PM
Tramaine Brock (foot) questionable for Sunday
Fri, Dec 11, 2015 05:20:00 PM
Tramaine Brock a go for Monday night
Mon, Sep 14, 2015 09:16:00 PM
More Tramaine Brock Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SF
16
49
10
59
0.0
0
.0
1
39
0
0
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
SF
3
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SF
11
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
2
18
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
14
2
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
16
35
2
37
0.0
0
.0
5
82
1
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
3
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
15
45
8
53
0.0
0
.0
3
26
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
16
49
10
59
0.0
0
.0
1
39
0
0
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
LAR
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CAR
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@SEA
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
ARZ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@BUF
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
TB
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NO
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@ARZ
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
NE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@MIA
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NYJ
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ATL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@LAR
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
1
39
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
SEA
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
Matt Barkley
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3
DuJuan Harris
4
Mike Davis
5
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Jeremy Kerley
3
Aaron Burbridge
4
Eric Rogers
Sidelined
The agent for 49ers WR Eric Rogers (ACL) anticipates his client being cleared for OTAs.
Rogers' progress is notable because he was a heralded signing out of the CFL last year, only to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL early in training camp. Entering camp, one beat writer predicted Rogers would win the Niners' third receiver job. There is a ton of opportunity in San Francisco's receiver corps. 26-year-old Rogers stands 6-foot-3, 206 with 4.5-flat speed.
Feb 24
5
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
DeAndre Smelter
4
Chris Harper
5
Bruce Ellington
WR3
1
Jeremy Kerley
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers placed TE Vance McDonald on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.
McDonald suffered the year-ending injury literally one day after signing a five-year, $35 million extension. An athletic mismatch with some blocking ability but inconsistent hands, McDonald's outlook in Dynasty leagues is entirely contingent on where the 49ers' leadership heads and who they choose at quarterback.
Dec 12
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Logan Paulsen
5
Je'Ron Hamm
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Daniel Kilgore
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Alex Balducci
RT
1
Trent Brown
K
1
Robbie Gould
2
Nick Rose
