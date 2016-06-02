Player Page

Tramaine Brock | Defensive Back | #26

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 197
College: Belhaven College
49ers CB Tramaine Brock was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in Santa Clara.
Brock was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail after police responded to a call and found his girlfriend with "visible injuries," though police have categorized the injuries as "minor." The alleged incident occurred less than a mile from 49ers team headquarters. Brock started all 16 games for San Francisco last season while earning PFF's No. 16 grade out of 119 qualifiers at cornerback. Apr 7 - 3:35 PM
Source: Sacramento Bee
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF 164910590.00.013900011400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010SF 33140.00.0000000000000
2011SF 116060.00.02180000400000
2012SF 16142160.00.0000001100000
2013SF 16352370.00.058210001500000
2014SF 37070.00.0000000000000
2015SF 15458530.00.032600001100000
2016SF 164910590.00.013900011400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR1120.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18@CAR4040.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@SEA2240.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2DAL2130.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6ARZ2130.00.0000000300000
6Oct 16@BUF5050.00.0000001100000
7Oct 23TB6060.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6NO5050.00.0000000200000
10Nov 13@ARZ5160.00.0000000200000
11Nov 20NE2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@MIA4150.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4@CHI3030.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11NYJ4040.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@ATL2130.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@LAR0110.00.01390000100000
17Jan 1SEA2130.00.0000000000000

