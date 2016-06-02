Tramaine Brock | Defensive Back | #26 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (28) / 8/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 197 College: Belhaven College Contract: view contract details [x] 11/22/2013: Signed a five-year, $17.323 million contract. The deal contains $7 million guaranteed, including a $3.75 million signing bonus. 2017: $3.1 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers CB Tramaine Brock was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in Santa Clara. Brock was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail after police responded to a call and found his girlfriend with "visible injuries," though police have categorized the injuries as "minor." The alleged incident occurred less than a mile from 49ers team headquarters. Brock started all 16 games for San Francisco last season while earning PFF's No. 16 grade out of 119 qualifiers at cornerback. Source: Sacramento Bee

Tramaine Brock and Jimmie Ward are expected to be the 49ers' starting cornerbacks this season. Ward is working at right corner during OTAs, with Brock on the left side. The nickel back has been third-year UDFA Chris Davis. Brock is a league-average corner or slightly better, while Ward could be stretched on the boundary after spending the last two seasons in the slot. The 49ers' shortage of pass rushers will put pressure on their secondary early and often this season. Source: Sacramento Bee

49ers CB Tramaine Brock (foot) was limited in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable for Week 14. Late-week downgrades aren’t a good sign, but Brock’s only dealing with a contusion. His absence would be an upgrade to Johnny Manziel's matchup.