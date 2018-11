Andrew Sendejo | Defensive Back | #34 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (31) / 9/9/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 210 College: Rice Contract: view contract details [x] 3/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $16 million contract. The deal contains $2.5 million guaranteed. Sendajo is eligible for an annual $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2018: $3.45 million, 2019: $5.45 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Vikings placed FS Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve with a groin injury. Sendejo had not played since Week 5. Anthony Harris has been doing a solid job opposite Harrison Smith. The fact that the Vikings held off so long on sending Sendejo to I.R. means they were optimistic he would get better, but he never did. Mostly a starter since 2013, Sendejo's bugaboo has been injury. He has not appeared in all 16 games since 2013. Now 31, Sendejo is signed through next season, but his $5.45 million contract is a team option. It's possible he will be asked to come back at a lower price.

Vikings S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is inactive for Week 12 against the Packers. Also inactive for the Vikings are TE David Morgan, LB Ben Gedeon, WR Chad Beebe, QB Kyle Sloter, DL Jayln Holmes and RB Mike Boone.

Vikings S Andrew Sendejo (groin) has been ruled out for Week 6 against the Cardinals. Sendejo may be looking at a multi-game absence after not practicing all week. The Vikings will turn to Jayron Kearse and George Iloka to pick up Sendejo's snaps.