A.J. Green | Wide Receiver | #18 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (28) / 7/31/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210 College: Georgia Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 9/11/2015: Signed a five-year, $70.176 million contract. The contract contains $26.75 fully guaranteed. Green is eligible for a $200,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $3.8 million (+ $6 million roster bonus paid 3/11), 2017: $10.3 million, 2018: $10.55 million, 2019: $11.97 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

A.J. Green (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice. Greed has already proclaimed that he's good to go, but this is a reminder he might not play his usual complement of snaps. That being said, the out-of-contention wouldn't be running Green out there if they were worried about his healthy. He'll be an upside WR2 for the fantasy finals.

A.J. Green said he's been cleared to play Saturday in Week 16 against the Texans. We assumed this would be the case. Green resumed practicing last week and is finally ready to return after missing the last four games with a severe hamstring strain. He's 36 yards away from his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. As always, Green will be a locked-in WR1 for championship week. His return is a downgrade for Brandon LaFell, who averaged 61.5 yards during Green's absence. Source: Jim Owczarski on Twitter

A.J. Green (hamstring) is practicing on Wednesday. Green told CBS Sports' Evan Washburn over the weekend that he plans to return this week against the Texans. As long as he continues to avoid setbacks, fantasy owners will have their WR1 back in the fold. Green's return would knock Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd back down a couple pegs. Source: Jim Owczarski on Twitter