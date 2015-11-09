Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Dane Sanzenbacher
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
James Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
A.J. Green | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/31/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/11/2015: Signed a five-year, $70.176 million contract. The contract contains $26.75 fully guaranteed. Green is eligible for a $200,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $3.8 million (+ $6 million roster bonus paid 3/11), 2017: $10.3 million, 2018: $10.55 million, 2019: $11.97 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
A.J. Green (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice.
Greed has already proclaimed that he's good to go, but this is a reminder he might not play his usual complement of snaps. That being said, the out-of-contention wouldn't be running Green out there if they were worried about his healthy. He'll be an upside WR2 for the fantasy finals.
Dec 22 - 1:33 PM
A.J. Green said he's been cleared to play Saturday in Week 16 against the Texans.
We assumed this would be the case. Green resumed practicing last week and is finally ready to return after missing the last four games with a severe hamstring strain. He's 36 yards away from his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. As always, Green will be a locked-in WR1 for championship week. His return is a downgrade for Brandon LaFell, who averaged 61.5 yards during Green's absence.
Dec 22 - 12:26 PM
Source:
Jim Owczarski on Twitter
A.J. Green (hamstring) is practicing on Wednesday.
Green told CBS Sports' Evan Washburn over the weekend that he plans to return this week against the Texans. As long as he continues to avoid setbacks, fantasy owners will have their WR1 back in the fold. Green's return would knock Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd back down a couple pegs.
Dec 21 - 11:54 AM
Source:
Jim Owczarski on Twitter
ESPN's Bob Holtzman reports A.J. Green (hamstring) will play Week 16 against the Texans barring "an unexpected setback."
Green told CBS Sports' sideline reporter Evan Washburn he planned to play this week before the Bengals' loss to the Texans. It is doubtful Cincinnati would allow Green to return in a lost season unless he is close to 100 percent healthy, and he was able to get in three limited practices last week. Green is just 36 yards from his sixth 1,000-yard season in a row to open his career. That milestone likely played a role in his desire to return this year.
Dec 19 - 9:30 AM
Source:
ESPN
Green (hamstring) officially limited Thursday
Dec 22 - 1:33 PM
A.J. Green (hamstring) to return on Saturday
Dec 22 - 12:26 PM
A.J. Green practicing on Wednesday
Dec 21 - 11:54 AM
Report: A.J. Green expected back Week 16
Dec 19 - 9:30 AM
More A.J. Green Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CIN
10
66
964
96.4
14.6
4
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
CIN
15
65
1057
70.5
16.3
4
7
5
53
3.5
10.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CIN
16
97
1350
84.4
13.9
5
11
4
38
2.4
9.5
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
16
98
1426
89.1
14.6
6
11
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
13
69
1041
80.1
15.1
5
6
2
2
.2
1.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
86
1297
81.1
15.1
4
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
12
180
15.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
2
38
19.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
8
77
9.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
MIA
10
173
17.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
4
50
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
6
88
14.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
8
169
21.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
9
121
13.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
7
68
9.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
Game scheduled for 12/24 8:25 PM ET
17
Jan 1
BAL
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
Questionable
Jeremy Hill (knee) returned to Bengals practice on Thursday, getting in a limited session.
Hill hasn't missed a game yet this year and we're guessing that streak will remain in tact Saturday against the Texans. The Bengals won't have to rely on Hill quite as heavily now that A.J. Green is back from a hamstring injury, but he's still a good bet for 15-20 carries, if not more. Hill will be in the RB2 conversation for championship week.
Dec 22
2
Rex Burkhead
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Rex Burkhead
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
Questionable
A.J. Green (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice.
Greed has already proclaimed that he's good to go, but this is a reminder he might not play his usual complement of snaps. That being said, the out-of-contention wouldn't be running Green out there if they were worried about his healthy. He'll be an upside WR2 for the fantasy finals.
Dec 22
2
Alex Erickson
3
Cody Core
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
Questionable
Brandon LaFell caught 7-of-9 targets for 91 yards Week 15 against the Steelers.
LaFell opened the game on fire, catching four of Andy Dalton’s first five completions and finishing the half with 77 yards on six receptions. He also drew a long defensive pass interference in the end zone which set up Dalton’s rushing score. The offense stalled after the break, however, and LaFell was held to one catch in the second half. Unfortunately, LaFell’s days of fantasy relevance are likely coming to an end with A.J. Green expected back Saturday night against the Texans. If Green sits, however, LaFell will be worth a look as a top-36 option.
Dec 18
2
Tyler Boyd
3
James Wright
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Questionable
Tyler Eifert (back) remained sidelined on Thursday.
Eifert's status is clear as mud ahead of Saturday night's game against the Texans. Considering his injury history, fantasy owners should be preparing to be without Eifert for finals week. Hopefully his availability is clear by Saturday morning.
Dec 22
2
Tyler Kroft
3
C.J. Uzomah
Sidelined
Bengals declared TE C.J. Uzomah, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Rey Maualuga, OL Christian Westerman, and DL DeShawn Williams inactive for Week 11 against the Bills.
Uzomah has become irrelevant since Tyler Eifert got healthy.
Nov 20
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Jake Fisher
Sidelined
Bengals OT Jake Fisher (ankle) expects to be ready for Week 1.
Fisher had to be carted off the field during last week's preseason game, but it looks like he has avoided a serious injury. Fisher is expected to serve as a swing tackle this season.
Aug 22
LG
1
Clint Boling
C
1
Russell Bodine
Questionable
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis suggested C Russell Bodine (ankle) is day-to-day.
"We’ll see how he goes this week," Lewis said. Bodine rode a cart into the locker room after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against the Patriots. T.J. Johnson replaced him against New England and would get the start if Bodine is forced to miss any time.
Oct 18
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
Christian Westerman
RT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
2
Eric Winston
K
1
Randy Bullock
