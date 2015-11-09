Player Page

A.J. Green | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/31/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / CIN
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN106696496.414.64400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011CIN1565105770.516.3475533.510.60000000
2012CIN1697135084.413.95114382.49.50010000
2013CIN1698142689.114.661100.0.00000000
2014CIN1369104180.115.15622.21.00020000
2015CIN1686129781.115.141000.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ1218015.0100.0000000
2Sep 18@PIT23819.0000.0000000
3Sep 25DEN8779.6000.0000000
4Sep 29MIA1017317.3100.0000000
5Oct 9@DAL45012.5000.0000000
6Oct 16@NE68814.7000.0000000
7Oct 23CLE816921.1100.0000000
8Oct 30WAS912113.4000.0000000
10Nov 14@NYG7689.7100.0000000
11Nov 20BUF00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@HOUGame scheduled for 12/24 8:25 PM ET
17Jan 1BALGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Alex Erickson
3Cody Core
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3James Wright
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Jake Fisher
LG1Clint Boling
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2Christian Westerman
RT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Eric Winston
K1Randy Bullock
 

 