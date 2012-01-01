Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Andrew Luck | Quarterback | #12
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/12/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 240
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (1) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/29/2016: Signed a six-year, $139.125 million contract. The deal contains $87 million guaranteed, including a $32 million signing bonus. 2016: $12 million, 2017: $7 million (+ $6 million roster bonus), 2018: $12 million (+ $6 million roster bonus), 2019: $9.125 million (+ $12 million roster bonus), 2020: $11 million (+ $11 million roster bonus), 2021: $11 million (+ $10 million roster bonus), 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Luck (shoulder, thumb) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Luck has battled shoulder issues all season but this is the first time he's been listed with a thumb injury. He was seen wearing a glove on his throwing hand at Wednesday's practice. Ultimately he'll be fine for Saturday's tilt with Oakland. Luck is a must-start for championship week.
Dec 21 - 4:13 PM
Source:
Kevin Bowen on Twitter
Andrew Luck completed 21-of-28 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.
He rushed once for eight yards. The Colts went to Minnesota and imposed their will on the ground, as Frank Gore rushed 26 times for 101 yards and Indianapolis dominated time of possession before Luck was rested toward the end of the blowout with the score 34-6. In a seemingly impossible spot, the Colts simply out-coached and out-executed the Vikings. Luck gets a more favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Raiders.
Dec 18 - 3:38 PM
Andrew Luck (shoulder, elbow) is no longer on the Colts' injury report for Week 15.
Luck's status was never in much doubt. He got a breather on Wednesday but returned to a limited practice a day later and was upgraded to full on Friday. Luck will be a back-end QB1 this week in a tough road matchup at Minnesota. He's also missing three of his starting offensive linemen.
Dec 16 - 3:35 PM
Andrew Luck (shoulder, elbow) is back at practice Thursday.
Luck was "limited." He was always expected to return to practice and play this weekend. Even in a tough matchup, Luck will be difficult to bench against the Vikings.
Dec 15 - 11:55 AM
Source:
George Bremer on Twitter
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Dec 21 - 4:13 PM
Luck throws for 250 yards, 2 TDs in upset
Dec 18 - 3:38 PM
Luck (shoulder, elbow) taken off injury report
Dec 16 - 3:35 PM
Andrew Luck returns to practice Thursday
Dec 15 - 11:55 AM
More Andrew Luck Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
IND
13
303
476
63.7
3631
279.3
7.6
4
27
10
57
312
24.0
5.5
1
0
4
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2012
IND
16
339
627
54.1
4374
273.4
7.0
6
23
18
62
255
15.9
4.1
5
0
5
2013
IND
16
343
570
60.2
3822
238.9
6.7
3
23
9
63
377
23.6
6.0
4
0
2
2014
IND
16
380
616
61.7
4761
297.6
7.7
10
40
16
64
273
17.1
4.3
3
0
6
2015
IND
7
162
293
55.3
1881
268.7
6.4
2
15
12
33
196
28.0
5.9
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
DET
31
47
66.0
385
8.2
4
0
3
21
7.0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
21
40
52.5
197
4.9
1
1
3
22
7.3
0
1
3
Sep 25
SD
24
37
64.9
331
8.9
1
1
0
0
.0
0
1
4
Oct 2
@JAC
27
42
64.3
234
5.6
2
1
4
23
5.8
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
28
39
71.8
322
8.3
2
0
5
13
2.6
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
21
32
65.6
252
7.9
1
1
7
53
7.6
1
0
7
Oct 23
@TEN
27
39
69.2
353
9.1
3
0
5
17
3.4
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
19
35
54.3
210
6.0
2
1
9
60
6.7
0
1
9
Nov 6
@GB
23
36
63.9
281
7.8
1
2
7
15
2.1
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
15
28
53.6
262
9.4
2
1
8
22
2.8
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
22
28
78.6
278
9.9
4
0
3
26
8.7
0
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
24
45
53.3
276
6.1
2
2
2
32
16.0
0
1
15
Dec 18
@MIN
21
28
75.0
250
8.9
2
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17
Jan 1
JAC
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Questionable
Andrew Luck (shoulder, thumb) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Luck has battled shoulder issues all season but this is the first time he's been listed with a thumb injury. He was seen wearing a glove on his throwing hand at Wednesday's practice. Ultimately he'll be fine for Saturday's tilt with Oakland. Luck is a must-start for championship week.
Dec 21
2
Scott Tolzien
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Josh Ferguson
4
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
Questionable
Phillip Dorsett caught his lone target for a 50-yard touchdown in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.
Dorsett saw an increase in opportunity with Donte Moncrief (shoulder) inactive, but he was targeted just the once and got behind Minnesota's defense for what amounted to a game-sealing 50-yard score. While Dorsett's 2016 season has been a major disappointment, it was nice to see him finally make a play. Moncrief's status for Week 16 against the Raiders is uncertain.
Dec 18
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
Questionable
Donte Moncrief (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
He looks to be on track to play Week 16 against the Raiders after missing last week's blowout win over the Vikings. Moncrief is a TD-dependent WR3.
Dec 21
2
Chester Rogers
Questionable
Chester Rogers (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday.
With Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett healthy behind T.Y. Hilton, Rogers will head back to focusing on special teams. He's going to handle punt returns.
Nov 2
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
Questionable
Dwayne Allen caught 1-of-2 targets for 13 yards in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.
His other missed target was a dropped five-yard touchdown. Allen is involved in a three-man tight end rotation that also involves Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope, and Andrew Luck doesn't even look at Allen outside of scoring position. That makes Allen a classic touchdown-or-bust streamer regardless of opponent.
Dec 18
2
Jack Doyle
3
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
LG
1
Jonotthan Harrison
Sidelined
Colts reserve OL Jonotthan Harrison is recovering from an appendectomy.
A center by trade, Harrison has played 61 snaps at guard this season. He's week to week, and will probably miss 2-3 contests.
Sep 29
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
3
Kristjan Sokoli
RG
1
Denzelle Good
Questionable
Colts RG Denzelle Good (concussion) returned to a full practice on Wednesday.
He's on track to return this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. It's good news for a Colts' offensive line that's been running on fumes. Joe Haeg filled in for Good at right guard last week against the Vikings.
Dec 21
2
Joe Haeg
RT
1
Joe Reitz
Sidelined
The Colts will be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 15 against the Vikings.
They lost LG Jack Mewhort for the season in Week 14, while RT Joe Reitz (back) and RG Denzelle Good (ankle) have been ruled out. The entire right side of Indy's offensive line will be made up of rookies with first-rounder Ryan Kelly at center, fifth-rounder Joe Haeg at right guard, and third-rounder La'Raven Clark at right tackle. The Colts are in a scary situation entering a road trip to Minnesota to face one of the NFL's best defensive lines. Andrew Luck is going to have to get the ball out quick.
Dec 16
2
Le'Raven Clark
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
