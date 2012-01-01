Andrew Luck | Quarterback | #12

Luck has battled shoulder issues all season but this is the first time he's been listed with a thumb injury. He was seen wearing a glove on his throwing hand at Wednesday's practice. Ultimately he'll be fine for Saturday's tilt with Oakland. Luck is a must-start for championship week.

Andrew Luck completed 21-of-28 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.

He rushed once for eight yards. The Colts went to Minnesota and imposed their will on the ground, as Frank Gore rushed 26 times for 101 yards and Indianapolis dominated time of possession before Luck was rested toward the end of the blowout with the score 34-6. In a seemingly impossible spot, the Colts simply out-coached and out-executed the Vikings. Luck gets a more favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Raiders.