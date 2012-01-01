Player Page

Andrew Luck | Quarterback | #12

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 240
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (1) / IND
Andrew Luck (shoulder, thumb) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Luck has battled shoulder issues all season but this is the first time he's been listed with a thumb injury. He was seen wearing a glove on his throwing hand at Wednesday's practice. Ultimately he'll be fine for Saturday's tilt with Oakland. Luck is a must-start for championship week. Dec 21 - 4:13 PM
Source: Kevin Bowen on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016IND1330347663.73631279.37.6427105731224.05.5104
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012IND1633962754.14374273.47.0623186225515.94.1505
2013IND1634357060.23822238.96.732396337723.66.0402
2014IND1638061661.74761297.67.71040166427317.14.3306
2015IND716229355.31881268.76.4215123319628.05.9001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11DET314766.03858.2403217.000
2Sep 18@DEN214052.51974.9113227.301
3Sep 25SD243764.93318.91100.001
4Oct 2@JAC274264.32345.6214235.800
5Oct 9CHI283971.83228.3205132.600
6Oct 16@HOU213265.62527.9117537.610
7Oct 23@TEN273969.23539.1305173.400
8Oct 30KC193554.32106.0219606.701
9Nov 6@GB233663.92817.8127152.100
11Nov 20TEN152853.62629.4218222.800
13Dec 5@NYJ222878.62789.9403268.700
14Dec 11HOU244553.32766.12223216.001
15Dec 18@MIN212875.02508.920188.000
16Dec 24@OAKGame scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17Jan 1JACGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Jack Doyle
3Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
LG1Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
3Kristjan Sokoli
RG1Denzelle Good
2Joe Haeg
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 