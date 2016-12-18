Player Page

Jurrell Casey | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 305
College: USC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (77) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Titans signed DE Jurrell Casey to a four-year, $60.4 million extension.
Casey had two years remaining on his contract, but it's a deserved raise coming off another strong season. The deal contains $40 million guaranteed and makes him the third-highest paid 3-4 end in the league at $15M AAV. Casey has been one of the most dependable players in the league, starting at least 14 games every year of his career. The new deal keeps him signed through 2021. Jul 28 - 5:16 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Jurrell Casey Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011TEN164013532.5156.0000101100000
2012TEN163420543.03812.7000002000000
2013TEN1538165410.5605.7000101200000
2014TEN164523685.0408.0000000100000
2015TEN163420547.0415.9000000300000
2016TEN153113445.0387.6000000500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN3140.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@DET1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25OAK1230.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@HOU2020.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9@MIA2022.0147.0000000000000
6Oct 16CLE2021.01010.0000000100000
7Oct 23IND1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27JAC0110.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@LAC5380.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13GB1120.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@IND2130.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@CHI4040.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@KC2130.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@JAC1010.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1HOU4262.0147.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
4Tyler Ferguson
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
5Akeem Judd
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
2Joe Bacci
WR11Eric Decker
2Corey Davis
3Harry Douglas
4Jonathan Krause
5Darius Jennings
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Tajae Sharpe
3Taywan Taylor
4Eric Weems
5Tre McBride
WR31Corey Davis
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jonnu Smith
4Jace Amaro
5Jerome Cunningham
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
3Steven Moore
LG1Quinton Spain
2Tim Lelito
3Corey Levin
C1Ben Jones
2Mark Spelman
3Jake Simonich
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
3Tyler Marz
RT1Jack Conklin
2Brad Seaton
3Jonah Pirsig
K1Ryan Succop
2Jordan Gay
 

 