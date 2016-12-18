Jurrell Casey | Defensive Lineman | #99

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
T.J. Rivera diagnosed with partially torn UCL
Neil Walker activated from disabled list
Royals talking Lance Lynn trade with Cards
Salvador Perez (ribs) returns to lineup Fri.
Logan Morrison sitting out with bruised heel
Rockies @ Nationals game postponed by rain
David Price (elbow) expected back this season
Quad injury sends George Springer to DL
Ian Desmond (calf) placed on disabled list
Teams showing interest in Mike Napoli
Marlins pull Dan Straily back off trade block
Rays to get Steve Cishek for Erasmo Ramirez
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Giants owner promises to pay Odell Beckham
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NFL remains undecided on Zeke suspension
John Brown day to day with quadriceps injury
Bucs plan to start Quizz Rodgers Weeks 1-3
Donald Penn holding out at Raiders camp
Aaron Donald yet to report to Rams camp
Dolphins not expected to extend Jarvis Landry
Ryan Mallett throws 5 picks, then loses cool
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Nets waive Archie Goodwin on Friday
Report: MIA offers Dragic & Winslow for Kyrie
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
D.J. Kennington: LUXXUR 300 stats
Gilliland leads K&N PS combined Practice 1
L.P. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 stats
Brennan Poole: US Cellular 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 stats
Tyler Reddick: US Cellular 250 advance
Noel Dowler: LUXXUR 300 stats
Mark Dilley: LUXXUR 300 stats
Kaz Grala wins ARCA pole at Pocono Raceway
Bell fastest in final Pocono truck practice
Haley: Different Series, same practice result
Haley fastest in ARCA practice at Pocono
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
Schniederjans makes it five atop RBC board
Chappell bags two eagles en route to co-lead
Matt Every opens RBC with a blemish-free 65
Johnny Ruiz cards a 67 in PGA TOUR debut
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Akeem Judd
(RB)
Khalfani Muhammad
(RB)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Joe Bacci
(RB)
Tyler Ferguson
(QB)
Jonathan Krause
(WR)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
KeVonn Mabon
(WR)
Giovanni Pascascio
(WR)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Jerome Cunningham
(TE)
Jordan Gay
(K)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Jurrell Casey | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 305
College:
USC
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 3 (77) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/28/2017: Signed a four-year, $60.4 million contract. The deal contains $40 million guaranteed
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans signed DE Jurrell Casey to a four-year, $60.4 million extension.
Casey had two years remaining on his contract, but it's a deserved raise coming off another strong season. The deal contains $40 million guaranteed and makes him the third-highest paid 3-4 end in the league at $15M AAV. Casey has been one of the most dependable players in the league, starting at least 14 games every year of his career. The new deal keeps him signed through 2021.
Jul 28 - 5:16 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Titans DE Jurrell Casey (foot) is active for Week 15 against the Chiefs.
Casey missed Week 14 against the Broncos, but is back for this one as the Titans' best lineman. Inactive for Tennessee are WR Tre McBride, DB Curtis Riley, OLB David Bass, ILB Sean Spence, OL Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, and DT Angelo Blackson. DT Karl Klug (Achilles') is also active.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 11:34:00 AM
Titans DT Jurrell Casey (foot, questionable) said Friday that he will "for sure" play in Week 15 at Kansas City.
Casey missed Week 14 and the Titans were gashed for over 350 passing yards by Trevor Seimian. Casey is Tennessee's only real means of disruption on the defensive interior. His return will be a boost to the Titans' defense.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Source:
Terry McMormick on Twitter
Titans DE Jurrell Casey (foot) is inactive for Week 14 against the Broncos.
He was the only Titans player in question, and it's a big loss, as Casey is the Titans' best lineman. Also inactive for the Titans are WR Kendall Wright, RB David Fluellen, CB Curtis Riley, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, and LB Justin Staples.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Jul 28 - 5:16 PM
Titans DE Jurrell Casey back for Week 15
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 11:34:00 AM
Jurrell Casey says he'll 'for sure play' @ KC
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Jurrell Casey inactive for Week 14 vs. DEN
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:47:00 AM
More Jurrell Casey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
TEN
16
40
13
53
2.5
15
6.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
TEN
16
34
20
54
3.0
38
12.7
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
TEN
15
38
16
54
10.5
60
5.7
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TEN
16
45
23
68
5.0
40
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
16
34
20
54
7.0
41
5.9
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
15
31
13
44
5.0
38
7.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
2
0
2
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
2
0
2
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
JAC
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAC
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
GB
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@IND
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CHI
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@KC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@JAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
HOU
4
2
6
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Matt Cassel
Sidelined
Titans backup QB Matt Cassel will be sidelined six weeks with a thumb injury.
He needs surgery to have a pin inserted into his throwing thumb. Even with Marcus Mariota still working his way back from a broken fibula, the Titans don't plan to add any quarterback help. They'll roll with Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson as arms for the remainder of OTAs and possibly minicamp.
May 31
3
Alex Tanney
4
Tyler Ferguson
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
5
Akeem Judd
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
2
Joe Bacci
WR1
1
Eric Decker
2
Corey Davis
3
Harry Douglas
4
Jonathan Krause
5
Darius Jennings
WR2
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Tajae Sharpe
Sidelined
Tajae Sharpe (foot) said his recovery is "going well."
Sharpe is progressing on schedule from June surgery. The Titans expect him to be ready for training camp, but could limit him early. Tennessee’s offseason additions have Sharpe on the roster bubble.
Jul 15
3
Taywan Taylor
4
Eric Weems
5
Tre McBride
WR3
1
Corey Davis
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jonnu Smith
4
Jace Amaro
5
Jerome Cunningham
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
3
Steven Moore
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Tim Lelito
3
Corey Levin
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Mark Spelman
3
Jake Simonich
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
3
Tyler Marz
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Brad Seaton
3
Jonah Pirsig
K
1
Ryan Succop
2
Jordan Gay
