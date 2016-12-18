Jurrell Casey | Defensive Lineman | #99

Casey had two years remaining on his contract, but it's a deserved raise coming off another strong season. The deal contains $40 million guaranteed and makes him the third-highest paid 3-4 end in the league at $15M AAV. Casey has been one of the most dependable players in the league, starting at least 14 games every year of his career. The new deal keeps him signed through 2021.

Casey missed Week 14 against the Broncos, but is back for this one as the Titans' best lineman. Inactive for Tennessee are WR Tre McBride, DB Curtis Riley, OLB David Bass, ILB Sean Spence, OL Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, and DT Angelo Blackson. DT Karl Klug (Achilles') is also active.

Casey missed Week 14 and the Titans were gashed for over 350 passing yards by Trevor Seimian. Casey is Tennessee's only real means of disruption on the defensive interior. His return will be a boost to the Titans' defense.