Tyron Smith | Tackle | #77

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/12/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 320
College: USC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / DAL
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith said he is "all right" after exiting Week 16 with a knee injury.
Smith left in the second half and never returned. Jerry Jones also said the left tackle was "fine" after the game, and Jason Garrett echoed those sentiments Tuesday morning. It looks like Smith will be good to go for the playoffs, but it would not be surprising to see him sit out the meaningless season finale. Dec 27 - 9:43 AM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL133030.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011DAL162020.00.0000000000000
2012DAL152020.00.0000000000000
2013DAL161010.00.0000000000000
2014DAL160000.00.0000000000000
2015DAL160000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 