[X]
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tyron Smith is 'all right' after knee scare
Theo Riddick ramped up 'side work' last week
Bill O'Brien says Texans will 'play to win'
Jerry says playing Romo 'not worth the risk'
Report: Doug Martin to be inactive again Sun
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mavs sign Pierre Jackson from D-League
Joel Embiid scores 25 w/ full line in loss
Rudy Gay scores 17 despite sore hip
DeMarus Cousins stops Embiid late for win
Jamal Crawford scores 24 points in loss
DeMar DeRozan flirts with triple-double
Nikola Jokic scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds in win
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
Vandy RB Webb returning to school for 2017
LaTech WR Henderson declaring for the draft
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Jameill Showers
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Tyron Smith | Tackle | #77
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/12/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 320
College:
USC
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
7/30/2014: Signed a ten-year, $109 million contract. The deal contains $40 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2016: $1 million, 2017-2020: $10 million, 2021: $10.5 million, 2022: $13.5 million, 2023: $13.6 million, 2024: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith said he is "all right" after exiting Week 16 with a knee injury.
Smith left in the second half and never returned. Jerry Jones also said the left tackle was "fine" after the game, and Jason Garrett echoed those sentiments Tuesday morning. It looks like Smith will be good to go for the playoffs, but it would not be surprising to see him sit out the meaningless season finale.
Dec 27 - 9:43 AM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (back) is listed as questionable for Week 14.
Smith has dealt with back issues all year. The Cowboys limited his reps in practice this week. Smith should be fine for Sunday night's game against the Giants.
Dec 9 - 5:22 PM
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (back) expects to start Sunday's game.
Smith missed Thursday's practice, but he said it was a planned day of rest. Smith missed Weeks 3 and 4 before returning for last Sunday's win over the Bengals. He should be good to go against the Packers.
Oct 13 - 3:16 PM
Source:
Brandon George on Twitter
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (back) did not practice Thursday.
It is a downgrade after he was limited Wednesday. The Cowboys could just be giving him a day off, but downgrades are rarely a good sign. He will need to get in some work Friday to have a shot at playing.
Oct 13 - 12:41 PM
Source:
Jon Machota on Twitter
Tyron Smith is 'all right' after knee scare
Dec 27 - 9:43 AM
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (back) questionable
Dec 9 - 5:22 PM
Tyron Smith expects to play against Packers
Oct 13 - 3:16 PM
Tyron Smith (back) not practicing Thursday
Oct 13 - 12:41 PM
More Tyron Smith Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
13
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
DAL
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DAL
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
Questionable
Cowboys RB Lance Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Week 9 against the Browns.
Dunbar has practiced fully all week and should be all systems go for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Look for him to share change-of-pace duties behind starter Ezekiel Elliott.
Nov 4
4
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
LT
1
Tyron Smith
Questionable
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith said he is "all right" after exiting Week 16 with a knee injury.
Smith left in the second half and never returned. Jerry Jones also said the left tackle was "fine" after the game, and Jason Garrett echoed those sentiments Tuesday morning. It looks like Smith will be good to go for the playoffs, but it would not be surprising to see him sit out the meaningless season finale.
Dec 27
LG
1
Ronald Leary
Questionable
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team expects LG Ronald Leary (concussion) to play this week.
Leary exited Week 9 to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and never returned. It is still not clear if he was placed in the concussion protocol, but Jones' optimism suggests he avoided injury. Joe Looney replaced Leary on Sunday.
Nov 8
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
RT
1
Doug Free
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Mar 23
2
Chaz Green
I.L.
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
Questionable
Cowboys K Dan Bailey (questionable, back) is expected to play Week 5 against the Bengals.
Bailey reportedly came through Friday's practice session without any problems, so Dallas is not even going to sign a backup. Bailey will be fine for Sunday.
Oct 8
