Torrey Smith | Wide Receiver | #82

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/26/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (58) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
49ers released WR Torrey Smith.
The move clears $4.675 million in cap space, a number that would increase to $7.875 million if designated as a post-June 1 cut. Smith was a colossal bust in San Francisco, catching 53 total passes for 930 yards. It exposed the limitations in Smith's game, but his struggles were more about the 49ers' staggering incompetence on offense than anything else. The sides were simply a disastrous match. Still only 28 with some of the league's purest speed, Smith won't take more than a few days to find a new home. Mar 6 - 4:17 PM
Source: Steve Smith Sr. on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF122026722.313.40300.0.000013000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011BAL165084152.616.8274392.49.800024000
2012BAL164985553.417.42839.63.00000000
2013BAL1665112870.517.42400.0.00000000
2014BAL164976747.915.701100.0.00000000
2015SF163366341.420.11400.0.00000000
2016SF122026722.313.40300.0.000013000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR2136.5000.0000000
2Sep 18@CAR35518.3100.0000000
3Sep 25@SEA33511.7000.0000000
4Oct 2DAL133.0000.0000000
5Oct 6ARZ00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@BUF37625.3100.00013000
7Oct 23TB11717.0000.0000000
9Nov 6NO2189.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@ARZ22613.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@MIA3248.0100.0000000
13Dec 4@CHI00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11NYJ00.0000.0000000

