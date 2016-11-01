Player Page

Aaron Williams | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 199
College: Texas
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (34) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Bills released SS Aaron Williams.
Williams has ended the last two seasons on I.R. with serious neck injuries and is reportedly uncertain about his NFL future. Strong safety was a revolving door in Williams' absence last year, and there's no clear successor on the Bills' current roster. Perhaps the Bills will address their safety need in the draft. Mar 9 - 11:15 AM
Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF7137200.00.0000110500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011BUF9275320.00.0100001500000
2012BUF11248320.00.0000000700000
2013BUF146022820.00.044300011100000
2014BUF155025750.00.01260000500000
2015BUF396150.00.01260000300000
2016BUF7137200.00.0000110500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL3030.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15NYJ3360.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25ARZ0000.00.0000110100000
4Oct 2@NE2020.00.0000000300000
5Oct 9@LAR1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16SF2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@MIA2240.00.0000000000000

