Shane Vereen | Running Back | #34

ESPN's Jordan Raanan expects Shane Vereen (triceps) to remain with the Giants "barring any serious concerns about his arm."

Vereen tore his triceps twice in 2016, although it is possible the second tear was the result of rushing back from the first injury. The Giants should look to remake their backfield this offseason, but Vereen will be a useful piece to keep around if he is healthy. Vereen is set to count $4.9 million against the cap in the final year of his deal, and the Giants can save $3.75 million of that by cutting him.