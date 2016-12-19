Player Page

Shane Vereen | Running Back | #34

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 205
College: California
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (56) / NE
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Jordan Raanan expects Shane Vereen (triceps) to remain with the Giants "barring any serious concerns about his arm."
Vereen tore his triceps twice in 2016, although it is possible the second tear was the result of rushing back from the first injury. The Giants should look to remake their backfield this offseason, but Vereen will be a useful piece to keep around if he is healthy. Vereen is set to count $4.9 million against the cap in the final year of his deal, and the Giants can save $3.75 million of that by cutting him. Feb 9 - 12:10 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG53315831.64.801119418.88.50020000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011NE5155711.43.80100.0.00000000
2012NE136225119.34.003814911.518.60110000
2013NE84420826.04.7114742753.49.113066000
2014NE169639124.44.1025244727.98.60300000
2015NYG166126016.34.3005949530.98.4040321000
2016NYG53315831.64.801119418.88.50020000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL6386.303237.7000000
2Sep 18NO14423.003248.0010000
3Sep 25WAS11676.1122814.0010000
14Dec 11DAL00.0011010.0000000
15Dec 18DET2115.50294.5000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Keith Wenning
RB1Paul Perkins
2Rashad Jennings
3Shane Vereen
4Orleans Darkwa
5George Winn
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Rashad Jennings
FB1Will Johnson
2Nikita Whitlock
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Dwayne Harris
4Ben Edwards
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Tavarres King
4Kevin Norwood
5Darius Powe
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Martin Wallace
LG1Justin Pugh
2Adam Gettis
C1Weston Richburg
2Khaled Holmes
RG1Brett Jones
2Jon Halapio
RT1Bobby Hart
2Michael Bowie
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 