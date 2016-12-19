Welcome,
Player Search
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Will Tye
(TE)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Jacob Huesman
(RB)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Keith Wenning
(QB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Rashad Jennings
(RB)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Nikita Whitlock
(RB)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
George Winn
(RB)
Ben Edwards
(WR)
Will Johnson
(RB)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Shane Vereen | Running Back | #34
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/2/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 205
College:
California
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (56) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $12.35 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $3.5 million signing bonus. Vereen is eligible for an annual $100,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $3.15 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent
ESPN's Jordan Raanan expects Shane Vereen (triceps) to remain with the Giants "barring any serious concerns about his arm."
Vereen tore his triceps twice in 2016, although it is possible the second tear was the result of rushing back from the first injury. The Giants should look to remake their backfield this offseason, but Vereen will be a useful piece to keep around if he is healthy. Vereen is set to count $4.9 million against the cap in the final year of his deal, and the Giants can save $3.75 million of that by cutting him.
Feb 9 - 12:10 PM
Source:
ESPN
Shane Vereen re-tore his triceps in the Giants' Week 15 win over the Lions.
Coach Ben McAdoo confirmed the report. Vereen requires surgery. Vereen initially tore his triceps back in Week 3 and spent 10 weeks on I.R. before returning to action in Week 14. He clearly wasn't 100 percent and rushed back. Moving forward, the Giants will roll with a two-man committee of Rashad Jennings and rookie Paul Perkins. Vereen is signed through 2017 but could be a release candidate this spring.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Shane Vereen re-injured his triceps in the Giants' Week 15 win over the Lions.
Vereen spent two months on I.R. earlier this season with a torn triceps and just returned in Week 14. In most cases, players miss the entire season with a torn triceps, so Vereen probably rushed back at less than 100 percent. If he's re-torn it, Rashad Jennings and Paul Perkins will handle the backfield.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:14:00 PM
Source:
Art Stapleton on Twitter
Shane Vereen rushed two times for 11 yards and caught 2-of-4 targets for nine yards in the Giants' Week 15 win over the Lions.
Vereen cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday but was nothing more than the sparingly-used pass-game back behind Rashad Jennings and Paul Perkins, who combined for 29 touches. Vereen isn't on the redraft radar.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Shane Vereen expected to return if healthy
Feb 9 - 12:10 PM
Shane Vereen re-tore triceps in Week 15 win
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Shane Vereen re-injured triceps in Week 15
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:14:00 PM
Vereen totals 20 yards on four touches in win
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:43:00 PM
More Shane Vereen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Brady
NE
(2936)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(2480)
3
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2289)
4
A. Mack
ATL
(2245)
5
T. Coleman
ATL
(2126)
6
J. White
NE
(2090)
7
D. Lewis
NE
(2085)
8
M. Floyd
NE
(2072)
9
C. Hogan
NE
(2028)
10
M. Ryan
ATL
(1872)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Giants Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYG
5
33
158
31.6
4.8
0
1
11
94
18.8
8.5
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NE
5
15
57
11.4
3.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NE
13
62
251
19.3
4.0
0
3
8
149
11.5
18.6
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
8
44
208
26.0
4.7
1
1
47
427
53.4
9.1
1
3
0
66
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
96
391
24.4
4.1
0
2
52
447
27.9
8.6
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYG
16
61
260
16.3
4.3
0
0
59
495
30.9
8.4
0
4
0
321
0
0
0
2016
NYG
5
33
158
31.6
4.8
0
1
11
94
18.8
8.5
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@DAL
6
38
6.3
0
3
23
7.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
NO
14
42
3.0
0
3
24
8.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
WAS
11
67
6.1
1
2
28
14.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DAL
0
0
.0
0
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
DET
2
11
5.5
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Keith Wenning
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Rashad Jennings
3
Shane Vereen
Sidelined
ESPN's Jordan Raanan expects Shane Vereen (triceps) to remain with the Giants "barring any serious concerns about his arm."
Vereen tore his triceps twice in 2016, although it is possible the second tear was the result of rushing back from the first injury. The Giants should look to remake their backfield this offseason, but Vereen will be a useful piece to keep around if he is healthy. Vereen is set to count $4.9 million against the cap in the final year of his deal, and the Giants can save $3.75 million of that by cutting him.
Feb 9
4
Orleans Darkwa
Sidelined
Giants placed RB Orleans Darkwa on injured reserve with a leg injury, ending his season.
Darkwa has missed only one game this season, but played zero snaps on offense since Week 5. He wasn't heard from after the Giants scrapped their unbelievably-ineffective four-man committee. Darkwa's removal from the 53-man roster suggests Shane Vereen (triceps, injured reserve) is close to a return.
Nov 29
5
George Winn
GLB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Rashad Jennings
FB
1
Will Johnson
2
Nikita Whitlock
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Roger Lewis
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Ben Edwards
WR2
1
Sterling Shepard
2
Victor Cruz
3
Tavarres King
4
Kevin Norwood
5
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Victor Cruz
TE
1
Will Tye
2
Jerell Adams
3
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Martin Wallace
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Adam Gettis
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Khaled Holmes
RG
1
Brett Jones
2
Jon Halapio
RT
1
Bobby Hart
2
Michael Bowie
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
