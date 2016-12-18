Player Page

Blaine Gabbert | Quarterback | #2

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/15/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 235
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (10) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
The Houston Chronicle reports the Cardinals are "in talks" with free agent QB Blaine Gabbert.
It's the first we've heard of Gabbert since last season ended. The 49ers' new regime appears unaware Gabbert exists. Not that we can blame them, of course. The Cardinals struck out on quarterbacks in the draft, and need a tourniquet behind aging starter Carson Palmer. Gabbert isn't better than many quarterbacks, but he's probably better than Drew Stanton. May 2 - 5:45 PM
Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2011JAC1521041350.82214147.65.40121148986.52.0005
2012JAC1016227858.31662166.26.019618565.63.1003
2013JAC3428648.8481160.35.601793210.73.6000
2014SF13742.93838.05.4010155.05.0000
2015SF817828263.12031253.97.221073218523.15.8101
2016SF69116056.9925154.25.80564017328.84.3200
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 12LAR223562.91704.9109434.800
2Sep 18@CAR173647.22436.8223103.310
3Sep 25@SEA142556.01194.8015224.400
4Oct 2DAL162369.61968.51112272.300
5Oct 6ARZ183158.11625.21210707.010
13Dec 4@CHI41040.0353.500111.000

