Kyle Rudolph | Tight End | #82

7/27/2014: Signed a six-year, $37.46 million contract. The deal contains $18.5 million guaranteed, including a $6.5 million signing bonus. Rudolph is eligible for annual roster bonuses of $125,000 and annual workout bonuses of $100,000 in years two through six. Another $3.5 million is available through incentives. 2016: $5.65 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2017: $5.15 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2018: $5.65 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $6.9 million (+ $125,000 roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent

Kyle Rudolph caught 11-of-15 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Bears.

After a somewhat slow first two months of the season, Rudolph finished the second half of the season strong, leading all tight ends in targets over the final month. He was as consistent a TE1 as there was on the board in December. Rudolph caught at least six passes in five of his last six games. He finishes the year with new career-highs in catches (83), targets (120), and yards (840), while scoring seven touchdowns. The big thing for Rudolph is he was able to stay healthy and started all 16 games for the second-straight year after playing 17 games total in 2013-2014. Rudolph has three years left on his contract and cemented himself as a top-two option in this offense. He's still just 27 years old and will enter 2017 as a solid, if unspectacular, TE1.