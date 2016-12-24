Player Page

Kyle Rudolph | Tight End | #82

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/9/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 265
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (43) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Rudolph caught 11-of-15 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Bears.
After a somewhat slow first two months of the season, Rudolph finished the second half of the season strong, leading all tight ends in targets over the final month. He was as consistent a TE1 as there was on the board in December. Rudolph caught at least six passes in five of his last six games. He finishes the year with new career-highs in catches (83), targets (120), and yards (840), while scoring seven touchdowns. The big thing for Rudolph is he was able to stay healthy and started all 16 games for the second-straight year after playing 17 games total in 2013-2014. Rudolph has three years left on his contract and cemented himself as a top-two option in this offense. He's still just 27 years old and will enter 2017 as a solid, if unspectacular, TE1. Jan 1 - 5:10 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN157272348.210.00600.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011MIN152624916.69.60300.0.00000000
2012MIN165349330.89.30900.0.00001000
2013MIN83031339.110.40300.0.00000000
2014MIN92423125.79.60200.0.00000000
2015MIN164949530.910.11500.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN46516.3000.0000000
2Sep 18GB33110.3100.0000000
3Sep 25@CAR77010.0100.0000000
4Oct 3NYG55511.0100.0000000
5Oct 9HOU2157.5000.0000000
7Oct 23@PHI55511.0000.0000000
8Oct 31@CHI5316.2000.0000000
9Nov 6DET111.0100.0000000
10Nov 13@WAS56913.8100.0000000
11Nov 20ARZ2126.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@DET9647.1000.0000000
13Dec 1DAL6457.5000.0000000
14Dec 11@JAC46015.0100.0000000
15Dec 18IND89712.1000.0000000
16Dec 24@GB6538.8000.0000000
17Jan 1CHI1111710.6100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Shaun Hill
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Asiata
3Bishop Sankey
4Adrian Peterson
GLB1Matt Asiata
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
FB1Zach Line
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Jarius Wright
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
WR31Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2Rhett Ellison
3David Morgan
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Willie Beavers
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
K1Kai Forbath
 

 