Player Page

Weather | Roster

Muhammad Wilkerson | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/22/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315
College: Temple
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (30) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets DL Muhammad Wilkerson said his leg feels "way better now than it did last year at this point."
Wilkerson broke his right leg in Week 17 of the 2015 season and never seemed to fully bounce back from the injury last year. "That was my first major injury," Wilkerson said. "I didn’t have the get-off and change of direction. Just running, I was sometimes in pain in the game." Coach Todd Bowles noted the same issues, saying Wilkerson "gutted it out" last season. With the injury now fully behind him, Wilkerson should return to his Pro-Bowl form. Jun 6 - 8:38 AM
Source: NewYorkJets.com
More Muhammad Wilkerson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011NYJ163513483.0248.0000001210000
2012NYJ163832705.0255.0000113400000
2013NYJ1643216410.5625.9160002300000
2014NYJ133125566.0427.0000001500000
2015NYJ1639256412.0988.2000002700000
2016NYJ153325584.5286.2000001300000
Muhammad Wilkerson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Muhammad Wilkerson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Muhammad Wilkerson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Muhammad Wilkerson's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN5271.574.7000000000000
2Sep 15@BUF3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@KC2130.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2SEA1230.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9@PIT3030.00.0000000100000
6Oct 17@ARZ2020.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@CLE1121.066.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIA3360.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13LAR2240.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27NE1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5IND2570.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@SF4040.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17MIA1120.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NE2461.099.0000001000000
17Jan 1BUF1341.066.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
4Dane Evans
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Brandon Wilds
5Romar Morris
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3ArDarius Stewart
4Devin Street
5Charone Peake
6KD Cannon
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Chad Hansen
4Chris Harper
5Frankie Hammond
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Jordan Leggett
3Eric Tomlinson
4Brian Parker
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
3Alex Balducci
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 