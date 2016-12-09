Muhammad Wilkerson | Defensive Lineman | #96 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (27) / 10/22/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 315 College: Temple Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (30) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 7/15/2016: Signed a five-year, $86 million contract. The deal contains $53.5 million guaranteed and a $15 million signing bonus. 2017: $14.75 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2018: $16.75 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2019: $15.25 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2020: $16.25 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jets DL Muhammad Wilkerson said his leg feels "way better now than it did last year at this point." Wilkerson broke his right leg in Week 17 of the 2015 season and never seemed to fully bounce back from the injury last year. "That was my first major injury," Wilkerson said. "I didn’t have the get-off and change of direction. Just running, I was sometimes in pain in the game." Coach Todd Bowles noted the same issues, saying Wilkerson "gutted it out" last season. With the injury now fully behind him, Wilkerson should return to his Pro-Bowl form. Source: NewYorkJets.com

Coach Todd Bowles blamed DE Muhammad Wilkerson's down 2016 on him playing hurt much of last season. "I'm sure he played hurt most of the year," Bowles said. "We had to give him some off-days. Usually, those things take about a year-and-a-half to come back from. He came back early and gutted it out. Hopefully, he's gotten better and he can go back to being himself." Wilkerson played in 15 games, but managed just 4.5 sacks. He landed a five-year, $86 million pact last offseason coming off a broken fibula. He needs to return to pre-injury form this year. Source: ESPN.com

Jets LE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) is questionable for Week 14. Wilkerson missed Wednesday's practice, but he got in limited work the rest of the week. He will likely play, but he has not been an impact player this season. Source: Dennis Waszak on Twitter