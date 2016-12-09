Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Anthony Firkser
(TE)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Gabe Marks
(WR)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Ross Martin
(K)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Myles White
(WR)
Dane Evans
(QB)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Muhammad Wilkerson | Defensive Lineman | #96
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/22/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
College:
Temple
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (30) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/15/2016: Signed a five-year, $86 million contract. The deal contains $53.5 million guaranteed and a $15 million signing bonus. 2017: $14.75 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2018: $16.75 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2019: $15.25 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2020: $16.25 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jets DL Muhammad Wilkerson said his leg feels "way better now than it did last year at this point."
Wilkerson broke his right leg in Week 17 of the 2015 season and never seemed to fully bounce back from the injury last year. "That was my first major injury," Wilkerson said. "I didn’t have the get-off and change of direction. Just running, I was sometimes in pain in the game." Coach Todd Bowles noted the same issues, saying Wilkerson "gutted it out" last season. With the injury now fully behind him, Wilkerson should return to his Pro-Bowl form.
Jun 6 - 8:38 AM
Source:
NewYorkJets.com
Coach Todd Bowles blamed DE Muhammad Wilkerson's down 2016 on him playing hurt much of last season.
"I'm sure he played hurt most of the year," Bowles said. "We had to give him some off-days. Usually, those things take about a year-and-a-half to come back from. He came back early and gutted it out. Hopefully, he's gotten better and he can go back to being himself." Wilkerson played in 15 games, but managed just 4.5 sacks. He landed a five-year, $86 million pact last offseason coming off a broken fibula. He needs to return to pre-injury form this year.
Apr 3 - 9:33 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jets LE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) is questionable for Week 14.
Wilkerson missed Wednesday's practice, but he got in limited work the rest of the week. He will likely play, but he has not been an impact player this season.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Source:
Dennis Waszak on Twitter
Jets RE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) is active for Week 13 against the Colts.
He suffered a setback in Saturday's practice, but apparently it wasn't enough to keep him out. Inactive for the Jets are QB Christian Hackenberg, WR Devin Smith, S Calvin Pryor, OLB Lorenzo Mauldin, OL Dakota Dozier, WR Jalin Marshall, and NT Steve McLendon. Rontez Miles will start for Pryor.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:12:00 PM
Muhammad Wilkerson's leg feels 'way better'
Jun 6 - 8:38 AM
Wilkerson played hurt most of last season
Apr 3 - 9:33 AM
Muhammad Wilkerson questionable Week 14
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:47:00 AM
Muhammaed Wilkerson active for MNF vs. Colts
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:12:00 PM
More Muhammad Wilkerson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NYJ
16
35
13
48
3.0
24
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
2012
NYJ
16
38
32
70
5.0
25
5.0
0
0
0
1
1
3
4
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NYJ
16
43
21
64
10.5
62
5.9
1
6
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NYJ
13
31
25
56
6.0
42
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
16
39
25
64
12.0
98
8.2
0
0
0
0
0
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
15
33
25
58
4.5
28
6.2
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Muhammad Wilkerson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Muhammad Wilkerson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Muhammad Wilkerson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Muhammad Wilkerson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
5
2
7
1.5
7
4.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
1
1
2
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
2
5
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
2
4
6
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
1
3
4
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
3
Christian Hackenberg
4
Dane Evans
RB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Brandon Wilds
5
Romar Morris
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) is participating in OTAs.
He is sporting a non-contact jersey, but he did participate in team drills and felt comfortable enough to make a diving grab. Even getting on the field is a great sign considering some speculated Decker would not be ready for training camp following offseason surgeries to his hip and shoulder. As Decker himself said earlier this month, he should be fully ready for training camp.
May 23
2
Robby Anderson
3
ArDarius Stewart
4
Devin Street
5
Charone Peake
6
KD Cannon
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
3
Chad Hansen
4
Chris Harper
5
Frankie Hammond
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
Suspended Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins revealed he's been clean and sober for 129 days.
ASJ has battled a not-so-secret drinking problem since college. He quit drinking on January 21 and attended outpatient rehab four times a week. "Knowing you need help and you don't go get it, that's the worst thing," he said. "I was scared to get help. I was scared and embarrassed to tell people I have a problem." Seferian-Jenkins has dropped 20-something pounds and says he's undergone a "transformation." He's apparently been lighting up OTAs.
May 30
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Brian Parker
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
